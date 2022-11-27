ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

What happened on Odell Beckham Jr’s flight? [UPDATED]

Odell Beckham Jr. was the subject of a delayed flight on Sunday morning in Miami. What happened?. On Sunday, in the middle of the first slate of NFL games and in the midst of several reports about his planned free agency visits, news came out about Odell Beckham Jr. was kicked off of an American Airlines flight in Miami headed to Los Angeles, California.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Not Happy With Camera Operator Sunday

A cameraman got a little too close for Tom Brady's comfort during Sunday's game. As the Buccaneers offense huddled around their QB coming out of the break, Brady waved off the camera operator before calling the play. "Gotta give our mans some space," FOX's NFL team laughed. The moment began...
OHIO STATE
New York Post

Terrell Owens punching, knocking down heckler outside a CVS caught on video

Terrell Owens isn’t taking any smack talk about 49ers fans. The Hall of Fame wide receiver, 48, punched and dropped a heckler outside a Los Angeles CVS late Saturday night, according to TMZ Sports. Police were reportedly not called to the scene. A 49ers fan approached Owens, who said to TMZ he was picking a few things inside CVS, and the two sparked up a conversation. Owens spent eight seasons playing in the Bay Area. Just moments later, a man reportedly started harassing the fan, with the legendary wide receiver reportedly trying to make peace between the two. Witnesses, however, told TMZ the aggressor threatened to beat both Owens and the fan outside the pharmacy in Inglewood. While outside on the sidewalk, the aggressor threw the first punch, but a TMZ video showed Owens easily handling the heckler, knocking him to the ground. The six-time Pro Bowler then reportedly left the scene in his car. Owens was also involved in an incident earlier this year. A Florida “Karen” named Caitlin Davis is charged with providing false information to police after accusing Owens of harassing her.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Disgusting Browns Crowd Video

There have been some strange things happening recently at FirstEnergy Stadium, the home of the Cleveland Browns. First, a trespasser drove a car around the field last week. Now, during today's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was another unwanted visitor. A rogue skunk made its way around the...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Video: Former NFL Star Punches Man Outside CVS

A former NFL star had a troubling incident outside of a CVS in Los Angeles this weekend. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens was involved in an incident outside of a convenience store. "Terrell Owens knocked out a man outside a CVS...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Video Shows Terrell Owens Knocking Out Man Who Was Allegedly Heckling Him

Terrell Owens was involved in an incident on Saturday night outside of a CVS in Inglewood, California. In a video obtained by TMZ Sports, the former All-Pro NFL wide receiver was captured knocking out a heckler who was allegedly harassing customers. According to Owens, he was shopping in the store when a San Francisco 49ers fan approached him and sparked up a conversation.
INGLEWOOD, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update

Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
VikingsTerritory

Ex-NFLer Encourages Odell Beckham to Visit Vikings

Odell Beckham has only been mentioned in the shadows as a possible free-agent addition to the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, the rumor mill has quietly suggested Beckham to Minnesota since Kevin O’Connell joined the franchise as the Vikings new skipper. O’Connell was Beckham’s offensive coordinator in 2021 during a Super Bowl triumph in Los Angeles. But now O’Connell’s Vikings own the NFL’s second-best record at 9-2, Beckham is choosing which Super Bowl contender to join, and the three-time Pro Bowler would actually fit with the Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Penalty In Titans vs. Bengals

There have been a couple of crucial penalties in key moments by NFL teams so far on Sunday afternoon. Few, if any, were as bad as the one made by the Tennessee Titans. The Titans had a brutal "hit on a defenseless player" on a Bengals field goal attempt on Sunday afternoon. Tennessee was hit with a flag for hitting the longsnapper.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy