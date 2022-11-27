ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queensbury, NY

Queensbury Walmart closed briefly after shooting in parking lot

By Ryan Mott
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23S7cB_0jPJi5Wg00

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Walmart on Route 9 in Queensbury closed briefly on Sunday afternoon following a shooting incident in the parking lot. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the location just before 4 p.m., after receiving a call for a man who had been shot in the hip.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is receiving treatment for his wound. The Sheriff’s Office did not give an exact status of the shooting victim. The New York State Police are assisting the department in identifying a suspect and potential vehicle description. While they say the investigation is still ongoing, they do not believe there is an active threat to the public.

The incident was confined to the parking lot, however, the Sheriff’s Office says the store evacuated customers and closed for the day out of an abundance of caution. A spokesperson for Walmart said they were aware of the incident but did not have a comment as it is a police matter. According to the store manager, the store has reopened and will be open tomorrow.

Police: Vermonter shoots at Schenectady trio

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

Comments / 3

Brooke B
5d ago

the outlets went into lockdown because of this. I was at work at the time. crazy stuff lately in the world... people say it was a follow up for a road rage incident which is why it happened in the parking lot and not like, in store. it's still crazy.

Reply
2
 

