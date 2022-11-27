ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

tulsapeople.com

True to his roots: Tulsan Ryan Humphrey makes the Sooners’ coaching roster

Since Ryan Humphrey was named a McDonald’s High School All-American at Booker T. Washington High School in 1997, basketball has taken him around the world, including stops at Oklahoma and Notre Dame. His 12-year professional playing career took him to the NBA, back to Tulsa and abroad. In 2014,...
TULSA, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Oklahoma State Offers Tulsa’s Leading Tackler Justin Wright

It didn’t take long for the Cowboys’ staff to extend an offer to Tulsa’s leading tackler. Within two hours of Justin Wright announcing he would enter the transfer portal, the linebacker tweeted that he has received an offer from Oklahoma State. Wright led the Golden Hurricane with 101 total tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss this season.
STILLWATER, OK
KOKI FOX 23

High 5 Entertainment moving in near Jenks Riverwalk Crossing

JENKS, Okla. — High 5 Entertainment is bringing 24 lanes of bowling, a two-story laser tag arena and axe throwing all to Jenks as part of the Oklahoma Aquarium development. The entertainment venue has previously only had locations in Austin, Texas. “We are excited to welcome them as the...
JENKS, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Announces New $55 Million, Multi-Year Stadium Upgrades Plan

Oklahoma State on Tuesday announced a multi-year, $55 million plan to upgrade Boone Pickens Stadium that will begin immediately and run during winter, spring and summer months so as not to interfere with OSU’s home schedules. The plan will start first with a focus on the north side of BPS for the first year.
STILLWATER, OK
KOKI FOX 23

OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Ash Jurberg

This Tulsa billionaire is giving away his fortune

I have been writing a series of articles on entrepreneurs and business leaders who are being charitable with their wealth and giving back to their local communities. Today I wanted to write about George Kaiser- a Tulsa billionaire who promised to give away most of his fortune.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Multiple homes burn near 81st and Delaware in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Crews responded to multiple house fires near E. 81st and Delaware on Tuesday, according to Tulsa Fire Department (TFD). According to a FOX23 Reporter on who was on the scene, three duplexes, one was currently under construction, caught fire and appeared to completely destroyed. TFD said...
TULSA, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Body found in Skiatook near Zink Ranch

SKIATOOK, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a body was found on pastureland near Wildcat Hill Road, a map shows this is near Zink Ranch, in Skiatook on Monday. The body was identified as Corey Dell Sequichie, 50, and he was not believed to be from the...
SKIATOOK, OK
News On 6

Mixed Income Housing Location, Grocery Store Coming To Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. - Envision Comanche is a $190-million multi-year investment that will transform an area of Tulsa. The project will add mixed-income housing while also enhancing the area along 36th street north with a new wilderness area and grocery store. Meagan Farley with Dewberry Architects joined News On 6 along with Eric Solovan of Tulsa Housing Authority to explain what this project means for Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
Z94

Spend Christmas At Disney… Oklahoma

If the recession and rampant inflation have you looking to stay closer to home this year, you might want to consider spending the Christmas weekend at Disney, Oklahoma. What is Disney? It's a unique little outdoorsy place up around Grand Lake that will likely be mostly empty and totally fitting for a family holiday weekend.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

TPD: Fatal collision in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Crews responded to a fatal crash near East 51st Street and Sheridan in South Tulsa on Tuesday. According to TPD, at around 6:30 p.m. officers responded to a two vehicle collision involving a silver minivan and a motorcycle. The motorcycle was traveling westbound on East 51st...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man stabbed in neck while sleeping at west Tulsa motel

TULSA, Okla. — A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the neck while sleeping inside a west Tulsa motel room Monday night, according to Tulsa police. Police said Eryck Pippin admitted he stabbed the man just before midnight at a Budget Inn near Interstate 44 and U.S. Highway 75. Police said Pippin is the victim’s significant other.
TULSA, OK

