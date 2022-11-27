Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tulsapeople.com
True to his roots: Tulsan Ryan Humphrey makes the Sooners’ coaching roster
Since Ryan Humphrey was named a McDonald’s High School All-American at Booker T. Washington High School in 1997, basketball has taken him around the world, including stops at Oklahoma and Notre Dame. His 12-year professional playing career took him to the NBA, back to Tulsa and abroad. In 2014,...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Offers Tulsa’s Leading Tackler Justin Wright
It didn’t take long for the Cowboys’ staff to extend an offer to Tulsa’s leading tackler. Within two hours of Justin Wright announcing he would enter the transfer portal, the linebacker tweeted that he has received an offer from Oklahoma State. Wright led the Golden Hurricane with 101 total tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss this season.
Oklahoma's Connection To Tragic Piece Of Baseball History
In the storied history of Major League Baseball, only one player has ever died because of an on-field incident. In 1920, Cleveland's Ray Chapman was killed by a pitch thrown by Yankee Carl Mays. A Tulsa man wrote a book on the incident and it's been turned into a documentary, which is now streaming.
Report: LIV Golf to hold event at Cedar Ridge in Broken Arrow
LIV Golf is expected to hold an event at Cedar Ridge Country Club in Broken Arrow in 2023, according to a report.
KOKI FOX 23
High 5 Entertainment moving in near Jenks Riverwalk Crossing
JENKS, Okla. — High 5 Entertainment is bringing 24 lanes of bowling, a two-story laser tag arena and axe throwing all to Jenks as part of the Oklahoma Aquarium development. The entertainment venue has previously only had locations in Austin, Texas. “We are excited to welcome them as the...
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Makes Top 5 for Four-Star Corner MarJayvious Moss
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State is still in the mix to land one of the top 2023 prospects out of Louisiana as four-star corner MarJayvious Moss included the Pokes in his top 5. Also included in the top 5 list is Memphis, Minnesota, Mississippi State and UTSA. Moss is a...
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Announces New $55 Million, Multi-Year Stadium Upgrades Plan
Oklahoma State on Tuesday announced a multi-year, $55 million plan to upgrade Boone Pickens Stadium that will begin immediately and run during winter, spring and summer months so as not to interfere with OSU’s home schedules. The plan will start first with a focus on the north side of BPS for the first year.
Experience A Drive On Oklahoma’s Lawless Autobahn Highway
There is a running joke that Oklahoma drivers take things a little on the slow side. While it may be true in most parts of the state, there is one stretch of highway that far exceeds any idea of safe or responsible travel. It is considered Oklahoma's lawless Autobahn highway.
Famous Oklahoma Native American ballerinas to be on $1 coin
The U.S. Mint will release a new line of $1 coins in 2023 featuring recognition of Oklahoma's famed "Five Moons" Native American ballerinas.
KTUL
Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Pinnell, Oklahoma Aquarium expected to make major announcement
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell and Oklahoma Aquarium leadership are expected to make a major announcement during a press conference Tuesday morning. The event will happen at 10:30 a.m. at the aquarium in Jenks. This is a developing story.
KOKI FOX 23
OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
Visit This Oklahoma Town on Route 66 for an Unforgettable Christmas Experience
If you're looking to get into the Christmas spirit hit the Mother Road for an unforgettable holiday season. This small town in Oklahoma on historic Route 66 is the place to be if you're looking for comfort and joy. This is a lot more than a holiday happening, the entire...
This Tulsa billionaire is giving away his fortune
I have been writing a series of articles on entrepreneurs and business leaders who are being charitable with their wealth and giving back to their local communities. Today I wanted to write about George Kaiser- a Tulsa billionaire who promised to give away most of his fortune.
Multiple homes burn near 81st and Delaware in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Crews responded to multiple house fires near E. 81st and Delaware on Tuesday, according to Tulsa Fire Department (TFD). According to a FOX23 Reporter on who was on the scene, three duplexes, one was currently under construction, caught fire and appeared to completely destroyed. TFD said...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
KOKI FOX 23
Body found in Skiatook near Zink Ranch
SKIATOOK, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a body was found on pastureland near Wildcat Hill Road, a map shows this is near Zink Ranch, in Skiatook on Monday. The body was identified as Corey Dell Sequichie, 50, and he was not believed to be from the...
News On 6
Mixed Income Housing Location, Grocery Store Coming To Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. - Envision Comanche is a $190-million multi-year investment that will transform an area of Tulsa. The project will add mixed-income housing while also enhancing the area along 36th street north with a new wilderness area and grocery store. Meagan Farley with Dewberry Architects joined News On 6 along with Eric Solovan of Tulsa Housing Authority to explain what this project means for Tulsa.
Spend Christmas At Disney… Oklahoma
If the recession and rampant inflation have you looking to stay closer to home this year, you might want to consider spending the Christmas weekend at Disney, Oklahoma. What is Disney? It's a unique little outdoorsy place up around Grand Lake that will likely be mostly empty and totally fitting for a family holiday weekend.
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: Fatal collision in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Crews responded to a fatal crash near East 51st Street and Sheridan in South Tulsa on Tuesday. According to TPD, at around 6:30 p.m. officers responded to a two vehicle collision involving a silver minivan and a motorcycle. The motorcycle was traveling westbound on East 51st...
KOKI FOX 23
Man stabbed in neck while sleeping at west Tulsa motel
TULSA, Okla. — A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the neck while sleeping inside a west Tulsa motel room Monday night, according to Tulsa police. Police said Eryck Pippin admitted he stabbed the man just before midnight at a Budget Inn near Interstate 44 and U.S. Highway 75. Police said Pippin is the victim’s significant other.
Comments / 0