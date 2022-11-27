Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Common sedative can increase risk of heart damage when used at night
A common drug that makes patients sleepy and less anxious before surgery is associated with an increased risk of heart damage when operations are performed at night, according to a study by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The findings are further evidence that the time of...
Keeping your blood pressure below this number reduces risk of severe Covid, study finds
If you have a certain level of high blood pressure because you're not diagnosed or you're not taking your medications, you are at high risk for severe Covid, hospitalization or even death, a new study found.
Older Adults Who Sleep Less Are More Likely to Develop Multiple Chronic Diseases
Older adults who get five hours of sleep a night or fewer have a greater risk of developing multiple chronic diseases. Sleeping less has previously been linked to a greater likelihood of developing certain chronic conditions, but this study focused on multimorbidity. The findings underscore the importance of maintaining good...
This common pain relief drug causes people to take more risks, study says
Taking a common pain relief drug may be doing more than just relieving your pain. According to a study published in Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience in 2020, acetaminophen, which is sold under brands like Tylenol and Panadol, may push people to take more risks than they normally would. The...
MedicalXpress
Study finds strong causal link between diastolic blood pressure and neurotic personality trait
Diastolic blood pressure—the lower of the two numbers in a blood pressure reading—is highly likely to cause neurotic personality trait, finds research published in General Psychiatry. And keeping it under control can help curb neurotic behaviors, anxiety, and heart and circulatory diseases, conclude the researchers. High blood pressure...
msn.com
Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines
When picturing a birth scene -- whether from a movie or firsthand experience -- many people imagine the mother pushing as a doctor helps deliver her baby vaginally. However, a growing number of births take place via cesarean section, or C-section, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Though rates vary by country, C-sections are quite common in the U.S., accounting for nearly one in three births (per WebMD).
If You Haven’t Gotten COVID Yet, This Might Be Why
At the dawn of the pandemic, it was shocking—and terrifying—to hear when someone you knew tested positive for COVID. While the pandemic should certainly still be taken seriously, thanks to COVID vaccines and boosters becoming widely available, for the vast majority of people, getting COVID is a lot less scary than it used to be. In fact, at this point in the pandemic, it’s more surprising to hear about someone who hasn’t tested positive for the virus at some point in the past two years.
studyfinds.org
Popular vitamin supplement carries increased cancer risk, scientists warn
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Take a long hard look at your medicine cabinet. It may be time to throw a few bottles out. New research from the University of Missouri-Columbia indicates the popular dietary supplement nicotinamide riboside (NR) may promote an increased risk of cancer, and may even cause cancer to metastasize or spread to the brain.
Urgent warning as ‘just one alcoholic drink a day increases risk of sudden but silent killer’
MOST people enjoy a glass of wine or a pint of beer now and again. But experts have warned that just one alcoholic drink a day could increase your risk of a sudden but silent killer. Medics in Japan found that people in their 20s and 30s who drink 'moderate...
4 Types Of Nuts You Should Be Eating Every Day For A Healthier Body Over 50, According To Doctors
Looking for your next favorite healthy snack? It’s time to kick those low-fat chips aside and add some nutrient-dense nuts to your diet. Not only do nuts satisfy your craving for crunch and taste delicious, but they can also do wonders for your overall health as you age. So if you’re not on the nut train yet, consider this your sign to hop on.
Vitamin B12 deficiency is a common health problem that can have serious consequences – but doctors often overlook it
For several months during the summer of 2022, my dog Scout vomited at 3 a.m. nearly every day. If you have a dog, you know the sound. And each time, she gobbled up her mess before I could get to it, making diagnosis of the cause difficult. The vet and I eventually settled on my hydrangeas as the source of the problem – but keeping Scout away from them didn’t work. She started to seem tired all the time – highly concerning in a typically hyper yellow Lab puppy. Then one day Scout vomited up a hairball – but not...
2 Spices That Have Been Proven By Science To Promote A Flatter Stomach
Whether your goal is to lose weight in your midsection or relieve a bloated stomach, both of these can be accomplished by a well-balanced diet. We reached out to gut health experts for two timeless spice suggestions that contain antioxidants, promote healthier digestion and boost metabolism. Read on to learn more about the many gut health benefits (and helpful studies) of turmeric and ginger from Dr. M. Kara, digestive health, functional medicine, natural remedies and supplement expert and creator of KaraMD, Joanna Wen, health coach and founder of Spices & Greens, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
MedicalXpress
Study finds cannabis users had worse bypass outcomes, increased amputation and opioid use
The use of cannabis may have a negative impact on outcomes for a common bypass surgery, a study suggests. Researchers at Michigan Medicine analyzed more than 11,000 cases from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Cardiovascular Consortium, known as BMC2, to review patient cannabis use and postoperative outcomes for lower extremity bypass after 30 days and one year. The minimally invasive procedure, also called a peripheral artery bypass, involves detouring blood around a narrowed or blocked artery in one of the legs with a vein or synthetic tube.
2minutemedicine.com
Low vitamin D is associated with increased risk of all-cause mortality
1. In this cohort study, low vitamin D measured at baseline was associated with an increased risk of death in adults. 2. Nonlinear Mendelian randomization analyses supported causal relations between low vitamin D and increased risk of death. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Low vitamin D is associated...
Healthline
How to Stop a Stroke in Progress
If you believe you’re having a stroke, call 911 for immediate help. Paramedics can begin lifesaving treatments and an ambulance can provide safe, fast transport to a hospital. A stroke occurs when there’s a blockage of blood flow to the brain. Strokes are medical emergencies — getting medical help...
Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs
Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK.The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.It is particularly common among the elderly, with one person in 14 people aged over 65 experiencing the condition and one in six aged over 80, with women statistically more likely to suffer than men.Everyone experiences the condition differently but common symptoms of dementia fall under three categories; memory...
Medical News Today
Do people with dementia know they have it?
Individuals with dementia may experience memory difficulties, issues with their ability to think, and trouble completing daily tasks. They may be aware of their symptoms in the early stages of dementia. However, a person. this awareness by the late stages of dementia. The term dementia refers to a range of...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Find That Gay Men Are Twice As Likely To Have This Disease
The research will enable the development of individualized, precision medicine for the management of inflammatory bowel disease in this underrepresented minority patient group. According to a recent study from Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (UH), gay men are more than twice as likely as heterosexual...
Mum, 34, died of cervical cancer after doctors repeatedly diagnosed her with constipation
A mum-of-five tragically died of cervical cancer after she was repeatedly diagnosed with constipation. Louise Gray, 34, who lived in Peterlee, County Durham, knew that something was wrong when she experienced bowel problems and visited her doctor for answers in November 2021. She had previously battled cervical cancer, a fight...
A 27-year-old woman thought her mouth ulcer was stress-related. It turned out to be cancer, and she needed half her tongue removed.
Charlotte Webster-Salter, 27, said she had recurring tongue ulcers for three years before she got a diagnosis. Doctors told her the ulcers were caused by stress or wisdom teeth growth, but they turned out to be cancer. Webster-Salter had surgery to remove the tumor and reconstruct her tongue with leg...
