goaugie.com
Viking Men’s Hoops Plays at SMSU, Hosts USF
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana men's basketball team plays a split weekend with a road game at Southwest Minnesota State on Thursday and a home game against Sioux Falls Saturday. Thursday's contest in Marshall, Minnesota, is slated for 7:30 p.m. Saturday's game with the visiting Cougars at the Sanford Pentagon has a 5:30 p.m. start.
goaugie.com
No. 5 Viking Wrestling Takes the Road for UMN Dual
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.--Augustana wrestling is on the road this week for a dual against the University of Minnesota on Thursday. The Vikings head to Chadron, Nebraska, on Sunday for duals against San Francisco State and Western Colorado. Live results can be found at GoAugie.com/Live and on the GoAugie app, presented...
goaugie.com
Augustana Athletics Launches NIL Marketplace Through Opendorse
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana University Athletics has furthered its partnership with Opendorse by launching a one-stop marketplace to support Viking student-athletes in name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities. The Augustana Marketplace is designed primarily to help increase access to NIL opportunities for businesses interested in working with Augustana student-athletes.
goaugie.com
Augustana Cross Country Set for NCAA National Championships
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The nationally-ranked Augustana cross country teams are ready to race at the NCAA National Championships in Seattle, Washington, this weekend. The races take place Friday at the Chambers Creek Regional Park course hosted by Seattle Pacific University. The day will begin with the men's 10k race being slated for a noon (CDT) start, followed by the women's 6k race at 1:15 p.m. (CDT).
Is Sioux Falls Getting A Big Snowstorm on Tuesday?
We all knew that snow was going to grace our presence eventually this winter. Based on multiple reports from our friends at the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, it looks like Tuesday we will see our first significant snow of the season. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls...
kelo.com
Winter weather will bring snow and strong winds to the area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Light to moderate snow, from 1 to 4 inches, and a glaze of ice are expected Tuesday as winter weather passes through the region. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service says, currently a heavier band of snowfall looks to develop along a line from Yankton to Windom, Minnesota. Northwest winds gusting up to 35mph could lead to visibility problems at times. A Winter Weather Advisory runs until 6 p.m. Tuesday.
kynt1450.com
Minervas Grill and Bar in Yankton has Closed
Minervas Grill and Bar has officially closed after 20 years in Yankton. Matt Sawyer with WR Hospitality commented on the situation. Sawyer declined to name the new restaurant that will be moving into the location at this time.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls man arrested after ramming into police vehicle
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police arrested a Sioux Falls man on Tuesday for aggravated assault and drug charges. Detectives were in an unmarked patrol car, when they saw the suspect getting into a car. He was a parole absconder. The police used their vehicle to block the suspect,...
nwestiowa.com
South Dakota driver arrested as fugitive
LARCHWOOD—A 42-year-old Rapid City, SD, man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, near Larchwood on charges of being a fugitive from justice, no valid driver’s license and failure to maintain or use safety belts. The arrest of Cornell Lamone Miles stemmed from the stop of a...
Video: Dead birds along Missouri River near Yankton
Monte James was out looking for pheasants on public land along the Missouri River Sunday afternoon when he noticed a lot of white along the shoreline.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man claims four women assaulted & robbed him
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man claims four women assaulted and robbed him early Saturday morning. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday. The victim said he was in his parked car when four women approached him, and one of them broke his window. When he exited the car to confront them, the suspects assaulted him and took his keys before walking away. Police say the victim’s injuries are not serious.
redlakenationnews.com
'Secret, not a secret': Southwestern Minnesota meatpacking towns react to child labor allegations
WORTHINGTON, MINN. - In a basement office, across the street from the Casey's convenience store and just a block from the high school football field, a sign on the window for PSSI, a meatpacking janitorial service, announces nearly $20 an hour pay. Inside, three women sit around a laptop and...
brookingsradio.com
Another South Dakota nursing home is closing
Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Prairie Estates Care Center in Elk Point has announced it will close January 14, 2023. Officials says the closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
BBQ Opened In 1946 Closes After Death of Owner
Over the years we have seen barbeque joints come and go. Sadly, we've had our share make their mark here in Sioux Falls only to flame out altogether. One was Big Rig BBQ which when it came on the scene I couldn't get enough of their pulled pork. Still missing them today.
kiwaradio.com
Larchwood Woman Taken To Hospital After Rock Rapids Accident
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Larchwood woman was taken to a nearby hospital after an accident on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, near Rock Rapids. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Venus Van Tilburg of Larchwood was westbound on Highway 9 west of Rock Rapids near the west junction of Highway 75 at the NuStar tanks in a 2010 Chevy pickup, when she apparently lost control of the vehicle due to icy roads.
wnax.com
SDSU Drag Show Gets Attention
A student sponsored drag show at South Dakota State University got a lot of attention on campus and off. Board of Regents President Pam Roberts says there will be a review of policies and procedures…..https://on.soundcloud.com/SieM2. Roberts says they got numerous calls and emails to the Board central office…..https://on.soundcloud.com/wbHL5.
Downtown Sioux Falls Restaurant Closing Temporarily
Diners in Sioux Falls will be down an option beginning this week. Starting Monday (November 28), Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen on Main Avenue will be closed while the restaurant replaces the floor in its kitchen. Customers were notified by e-mail over the Thanksgiving weekend. The owners of Bread &...
kiwaradio.com
Remsen Woman Taken To Hospital After Orange City Accident
Orange City, Iowa– A Remsen woman was taken to the hospital after an accident in Orange City on Saturday, November 26, 2022. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 11:55 a.m., 62-year-old Sandra Roder of Remsen was driving a 2012 Kia southbound on Arizona Avenue Northwest in Orange City. They tell us that 38-year-old Michael Monroe of Ashton was backing eastbound from a parking spot onto Arizona in a 2001 Ford pickup.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Rapids man arrested for second OWI
ROCK RAPIDS—A 27-year-old Rock Rapids man was arrested about 11:40 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence and careless driving. The arrest of Alex David Ohling stemmed from the stop of a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup for squealing its tires as it went...
gowatertown.net
Sioux Falls woman suing Hy-Vee over life-threatening infection
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–A Sioux Falls woman who contracted “life-threatening” E. coli bacterial infection has sued a California spinach producer and Hy-Vee for more than $75,000 in damages. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court in South Dakota, alleges that the company behind a 2021 E.coli...
