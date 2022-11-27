ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
goaugie.com

Viking Men’s Hoops Plays at SMSU, Hosts USF

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana men's basketball team plays a split weekend with a road game at Southwest Minnesota State on Thursday and a home game against Sioux Falls Saturday. Thursday's contest in Marshall, Minnesota, is slated for 7:30 p.m. Saturday's game with the visiting Cougars at the Sanford Pentagon has a 5:30 p.m. start.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
goaugie.com

No. 5 Viking Wrestling Takes the Road for UMN Dual

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.--Augustana wrestling is on the road this week for a dual against the University of Minnesota on Thursday. The Vikings head to Chadron, Nebraska, on Sunday for duals against San Francisco State and Western Colorado. Live results can be found at GoAugie.com/Live and on the GoAugie app, presented...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
goaugie.com

Augustana Athletics Launches NIL Marketplace Through Opendorse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana University Athletics has furthered its partnership with Opendorse by launching a one-stop marketplace to support Viking student-athletes in name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities. The Augustana Marketplace is designed primarily to help increase access to NIL opportunities for businesses interested in working with Augustana student-athletes.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
goaugie.com

Augustana Cross Country Set for NCAA National Championships

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The nationally-ranked Augustana cross country teams are ready to race at the NCAA National Championships in Seattle, Washington, this weekend. The races take place Friday at the Chambers Creek Regional Park course hosted by Seattle Pacific University. The day will begin with the men's 10k race being slated for a noon (CDT) start, followed by the women's 6k race at 1:15 p.m. (CDT).
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Winter weather will bring snow and strong winds to the area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Light to moderate snow, from 1 to 4 inches, and a glaze of ice are expected Tuesday as winter weather passes through the region. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service says, currently a heavier band of snowfall looks to develop along a line from Yankton to Windom, Minnesota. Northwest winds gusting up to 35mph could lead to visibility problems at times. A Winter Weather Advisory runs until 6 p.m. Tuesday.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kynt1450.com

Minervas Grill and Bar in Yankton has Closed

Minervas Grill and Bar has officially closed after 20 years in Yankton. Matt Sawyer with WR Hospitality commented on the situation. Sawyer declined to name the new restaurant that will be moving into the location at this time.
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man arrested after ramming into police vehicle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police arrested a Sioux Falls man on Tuesday for aggravated assault and drug charges. Detectives were in an unmarked patrol car, when they saw the suspect getting into a car. He was a parole absconder. The police used their vehicle to block the suspect,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

South Dakota driver arrested as fugitive

LARCHWOOD—A 42-year-old Rapid City, SD, man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, near Larchwood on charges of being a fugitive from justice, no valid driver’s license and failure to maintain or use safety belts. The arrest of Cornell Lamone Miles stemmed from the stop of a...
LARCHWOOD, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man claims four women assaulted & robbed him

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man claims four women assaulted and robbed him early Saturday morning. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday. The victim said he was in his parked car when four women approached him, and one of them broke his window. When he exited the car to confront them, the suspects assaulted him and took his keys before walking away. Police say the victim’s injuries are not serious.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
brookingsradio.com

Another South Dakota nursing home is closing

Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Prairie Estates Care Center in Elk Point has announced it will close January 14, 2023. Officials says the closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ELK POINT, SD
kiwaradio.com

Larchwood Woman Taken To Hospital After Rock Rapids Accident

Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Larchwood woman was taken to a nearby hospital after an accident on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, near Rock Rapids. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Venus Van Tilburg of Larchwood was westbound on Highway 9 west of Rock Rapids near the west junction of Highway 75 at the NuStar tanks in a 2010 Chevy pickup, when she apparently lost control of the vehicle due to icy roads.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
wnax.com

SDSU Drag Show Gets Attention

A student sponsored drag show at South Dakota State University got a lot of attention on campus and off. Board of Regents President Pam Roberts says there will be a review of policies and procedures…..https://on.soundcloud.com/SieM2. Roberts says they got numerous calls and emails to the Board central office…..https://on.soundcloud.com/wbHL5.
BROOKINGS, SD
B102.7

Downtown Sioux Falls Restaurant Closing Temporarily

Diners in Sioux Falls will be down an option beginning this week. Starting Monday (November 28), Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen on Main Avenue will be closed while the restaurant replaces the floor in its kitchen. Customers were notified by e-mail over the Thanksgiving weekend. The owners of Bread &...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Remsen Woman Taken To Hospital After Orange City Accident

Orange City, Iowa– A Remsen woman was taken to the hospital after an accident in Orange City on Saturday, November 26, 2022. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 11:55 a.m., 62-year-old Sandra Roder of Remsen was driving a 2012 Kia southbound on Arizona Avenue Northwest in Orange City. They tell us that 38-year-old Michael Monroe of Ashton was backing eastbound from a parking spot onto Arizona in a 2001 Ford pickup.
ORANGE CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Rock Rapids man arrested for second OWI

ROCK RAPIDS—A 27-year-old Rock Rapids man was arrested about 11:40 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence and careless driving. The arrest of Alex David Ohling stemmed from the stop of a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup for squealing its tires as it went...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
gowatertown.net

Sioux Falls woman suing Hy-Vee over life-threatening infection

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–A Sioux Falls woman who contracted “life-threatening” E. coli bacterial infection has sued a California spinach producer and Hy-Vee for more than $75,000 in damages. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court in South Dakota, alleges that the company behind a 2021 E.coli...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy