Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Andy Reid Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Son's Name
On Monday, Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany welcomed their second child into the world. The star quarterback of the Chiefs shared a photo on Twitter. The happy couple's son is named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed on Wednesday that he's a big fan...
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson says he deleted his tweet because his girlfriend told him he should
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not take kindly to a tweet from a critical fan after Sunday’s loss, responding with a vulgar tweet back at him. After talking it over with his girlfriend, Jackson thought better of it. Jackson said today that he deleted the tweet because his girlfriend...
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
NBC Sports
What Tua noticed in Jimmy G when watching 49ers game film
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel certainly is familiar with 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but what has Tua Tagovailoa noticed about his fellow signal-caller?. The Miami quarterback has been watching plenty of tape to prepare for Sunday’s 49ers-Dolphins clash at Levi’s Stadium, he told reporters Wednesday, including clips of San Francisco’s offense with Garoppolo, second-year pro Trey Lance and even former 49er C.J. Beathard throwing passes.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
NBC Sports
Draymond fined $25K for obscene language directed at fan
The NBA made Draymond Green's pockets hurt -- just a little bit -- after the Warriors' loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night at American Airlines Center. Green was fined $25,000 on Thursday for "directing obscene language toward a fan" with 11:20 remaining in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's game, the league announced.
NFL Quarterback To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
During pregame warm-ups last Sunday, Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury. And yet, he managed to play the entire game. Unfortunately for Siemian, the oblique injury he suffered will require a lengthy recovery period. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Friday that Siemian will undergo season-ending surgery...
NBC Sports
Drew Brees was apparently struck by lightning while filming a commercial
Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, while filming a commercial for PointsBet sports book, was apparently struck by lightning. Video of the incident was posted on Twitter overnight. Said PointsBet in a statement: “We are aware of the media coverage regarding PointsBet brand ambassador Drew Brees. We are in communication with...
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
NBC Sports
What concerns Papa most about 49ers-Dolphins showdown
Mike McDaniel's return to Levi's Stadium is highly anticipated, though it does worry Greg Papa. In the latest edition of the "Ask Papa" portion of "49ers Talk," the 49ers broadcaster told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco why the 49ers' matchup with the Miami Dolphins concerns him. "Kyle [Shanahan] knows...
NBC Sports
Steph's hilarious nod to Panthers on deep pass to Draymond
The Warriors' 119-111 win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday at Chase Center had everything from Jordan Poole exploding for 30 points off the bench to Draymond Green unleashing his inner tight end skills. Regarding the latter point, Warriors star Steph Curry had to take a moment and appreciate his...
NBC Sports
James White has interesting take on Mac Jones' sideline tirade
The New England Patriots offense has struggled mightily for most of the season, and the frustration among the players seemed to reach a boiling point Thursday night in a 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was seen on the Amazon Prime broadcast yelling...
NBC Sports
Pete Carroll: We miss everything about Bobby Wagner
The Seahawks and linebacker Bobby Wagner parted ways before the start of the 2022 league year in a move that created a good chunk of cap space for the team and led to Wagner joining the Rams as a free agent. At the time, it looked like a case of...
NBC Sports
Jenkins responds to calls for his return to Eagles' roster
Eagles great and two-time Super Bowl champion Malcolm Jenkins caused a bit of a stir online this week during an interview on the Takeoff with John Clark podcast, leaving the door slightly ajar when asked if he'd be willing to unretire if Howie Roseman picked up the phone. Jenkins explained...
NBC Sports
Robert Quinn added to Eagles’ practice report and won’t play
The Eagles added defensive end Robert Quinn to the practice report and ruled him out with a knee injury. Quinn has played five games but only 70 snaps since the trade from the Bears. He has two tackles and two quarterback hits for the Eagles after making 10 tackles, one sack and five quarterback hits in seven games with Chicago.
