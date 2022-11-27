ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Man drove 110 mph-plus, rammed cruiser, trooper alleges

By Linda Cook
 2 days ago

A 35-year-old Davenport man was in custody Sunday after an Iowa State Trooper alleged he rammed the trooper’s cruiser after a chase that reached 110 mph.

Curtis Sullivan, whose address also is listed as Moline, faces felony charges of assault on persons in certain occupations – use/display of weapon; second-degree criminal mischief; and eluding – injury, OWI, drugs or participation in a felony, court records say.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, an Iowa State Trooper was informed that a Bettendorf Police Officer was in a vehicle pursuit, according to arrest affidavits. The trooper encountered a blue Kia sedan on Interstate 80 near the 296 Mile Marker when the sedan passed the trooper on the inside shoulder.

The trooper activated the cruiser’s emergency lights and siren, “and the vehicle began to actively elude me,” the trooper wrote in the affidavit.

According to affidavits, the Bettendorf Officer’s squad was overheating and he was not able to keep up with the pursuit.

“The sedan then increased its speeds in excess of 100 mph before entering onto Highway 61 northbound continuing to drive in excess of 100 mph while in the posted 55 mph zone,” the trooper wrote in affidavits. “The sedan then exited onto 210th and began traveling eastbound. Again the sedan continued to drive at (an) extremely excessive speed reaching more than 110 mph in the posted 55 mph zone.”

The pursuit went through Scott County and ended on Territorial Road, where construction had been ongoing and the road was closed.

“Instead of stopping, the sedan pulled down an unmarked gravel path which led to a cattle fence blocking his way. The driver without care and knowing I and other officers were behind blocking his exit, put his vehicle into reverse and rammed into my cruiser still with active emergency lights and sirens activated and myself inside the cruiser,” the trooper wrote in affidavits.

The contact caused more than $2,000 in damage to the cruiser and even more to the Kia sedan, affidavits say.

Sullivan, who later was identified as the driver, ran off into a wooded area but was taken into custody after a brief foot chase, according to affidavits.

According to affidavits, Sullivan had been drinking, and showed signs of impairment, but tested under the legal limit after he gave a breath sample.

Sullivan, who was in custody Sunday in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Dec. 7 in Scott County Court.

