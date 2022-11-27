ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Pancho Claus set to bring smiles to Rio Grande Valley in Texas this holiday season

By Mia Morales
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00WVoM_0jPJhXsK00

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen is ready to welcome Houston legend Pancho Claus to the Rio Grande Valley to bring cheer this holiday season.

Volunteers gathered to decorate toy collection boxes from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at El Cine Rey.

“Academy Sports and Outdoors contacted us a couple of months ago if we wanted to come to the Valley and do their sponsorship,” Richard Reyes said. “We’re very grateful to Academy Sports and Outdoors to invite us, so about two or three months in the making.”

Reyes, also known as Pancho Claus, is expanding his tradition from Houston to the Valley.

“The first thing we’re doing is getting volunteers together to help us decorate toy collection boxes” Reyes told ValleyCentral. “These collection boxes we want to put them in restaurants, stores, family parties, company parties, clubs.”

Reyes told ValleyCentral Pancho Claus started when he wrote a play based on the night before Christmas, about a man dressed in a Zoot suit who breaks into the bathroom window and leaves presents.

USPS Operation Santa: Make holiday magic for children writing to North Pole

Reyes is well known in Houston, where he drives his lowrider, wears his red Zoot suit and hands out gifts during the holiday season.

Reyes has been distributing gifts as Pancho Claus for 41 years and for the first time is set to make several visits to the RGV, the release stated.

“Here in the Valley we really want to go to the Colonias,” Reyes stated. “So that’s what we’re hoping to visit.”

Academy Sports and Outdoors and several volunteers gathered to assist with the project.

“We’re hoping to achieve some support from the Rio Grande Valley on helping us serve these underprivileged kids,” Reyes added. “Next year we’re hoping to bring our performances.”

Local business or anyone interested in picking up a donation box to collect toys for the distribution, can do so from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 28, Nov. 30 and Dec. 3.

The public can also drop off toys at Cine El Rey, located at 311 S. 17th St in McAllen.

For more information on Pancho Claus, visit their Facebook page. Anyone interested in donating or volunteering can visit the GoFundMe page for at Pancho Claus GoFundMe 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s Nana dies at age 99

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre, known to the public as Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s beloved Nana, has died at age 99, the Charlie Clark Automotive Group announced. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones, according to a statement sent out by the company. Aguirre “made an indelible mark on who […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Decommissioned USS Yorktown arrives for recycling in Rio Grande Valley

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The decommissioned USS Yorktown has completed its final voyage Tuesday, passing South Padre Island on its way to the Port of Brownsville. Beachgoers and anglers at the Isla Blanca Park jetties watched as a massive warship slipped through the shipping channel. The ship’s distinctive silhouette stood out as a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KTSM

USPS Operation Santa: Make holiday magic for children writing to North Pole

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Postal Service is looking for kind-hearted, generous people across the country to sign up and adopt letters to Santa. Those interested in making a believer’s day can go to USPS Operation Santa, create an account and have their identities verified to help fulfill the holiday wishes of children and […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KTSM

Teens increasingly used as human-smuggling drivers in Texas, DPS says

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Recruiting teen drivers for human smuggling has become more common along the Texas border, especially in towns such as Eagle Pass, a state official told ValleyCentral on Tuesday. And the cartels are using social media to recruit the young drivers, said Lt. Christopher Olivarez, who is part of Operation Lone Star […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

Embattled District Attorney Yvonne Rosales agrees to resign

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Embattled District Attorney Yvonne Rosales agreed to resign from office effective 5 p.m. December 14, following months of scandals that dominated her less than two-year tenure at the helm of the 34th Judicial District of Texas. The agreement was made in the 346th Court Monday afternoon when a 1 p.m. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man robs cash register tray from Dollar General in Alton, police say

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A cash register from Dollar General was robbed Sunday in Alton, according to the police department. The store’s surveillance camera shows a man wearing a black-hooded sweater, light blue pants, and white shoes entering the store and going straight to the register. The man demanded money while holding what appeared to […]
ALTON, TX
KTSM

BPD: Man strangles woman after she receives friend’s call

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man is accused of strangling a woman after getting a call from friend, police allege. Juan Rodriguez, 27, was arrested at 2:10 p.m. Nov. 25 at the 2200 block of Expressway 77 in Brownsville, on charges of aggravated assault family violence by strangulation and interfere with emergency call, Brownsville […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KTSM

KTSM

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy