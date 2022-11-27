ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chattanoogacw.com

Chattanooga Police search for missing woman

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police are searching for a missing woman named Jasmine Pace. According to Jasmine's mother Catrina Pace, she last saw her daughter on November 22nd around 11:27 p.m. near Tremont Street. Catrina says her daughter's vehicle was found abandoned near the Signal View Condos off Mountain...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Police Searching for Teen who Drove Off in Grandparent’s Car

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police are searching for a missing juvenile. Police say 13 year old Azyona Douglas left her grandfather’s house through a side window early Saturday morning. From there, police say she stole her grandfather’s vehicle while he was sleeping and drove away. The vehicle is...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Middle Tennessee man facing rape, kidnapping charges for holding woman captive

WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Midstate is facing several charges for allegedly holding a woman captive at his house for three days, authorities said. The Warren County Sheriff's Department says their investigation into Roger Lee Curtis began on Friday. They say Curtis, 56, held a female acquaintance captive at his house while physically and sexually assaulting her.
WARREN COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for November 28

The following information if courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016254- 1417 Mack Smith Road- Suspicious Person- The caller advised an unknown male was observed going through a dumpster at this location. On scene the male had already left the property. 22-016255- 100 interstate 75- Suspicious People – The...
EAST RIDGE, TN
The Georgia Sun

Georgia police officer arrested on drug conspiracy charges

A Georgia police officer has been arrested by the GBI on drug conspiracy charges. Cave Spring Police Department Officer Marvin James Armstrong, age 35, of Chattooga County, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to possess fentanyl, conspiracy to possess methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess Percocet and use of a communication facility during the commission of a felony.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Missing Catoosa County Teen Found

ROSSVILLE, Ga. (WDEF)-A 13 year old boy that went missing in Catoosa County has been located. The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office says that 13 year old Logan Jordan Mason, who had went missing Thursday, has been found. He had disappeared from the area around State Line Road and Biscayne...
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
WTVC

Walker County drug dealer sentenced to 30 years in prison, DA says

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A Walker County drug dealer has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to District Attorney Chris Arnt. On February 7th police went to the camper of 49-year-old Jonathan Alexander on Cook Road to inquire about a wanted woman, Cheyanne Roberts, who was staying there, the DA says.
police1.com

Tenn. sheriff's office unveils drone command vehicle

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new drone command van unveiled last week is set to help Hamilton County first responders streamline search and rescue missions, crime scene investigations and other operations. The vehicle is the first of its kind to be used by law enforcement in Tennessee, according to...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Walker County man convicted of voter fraud, sentenced to 25 years, DA says

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A 62-year-old Walker County man is facing 25 years in prison after being convicted of voter fraud, according to District Attorney Chris Arnt. The DA says William Chase filled out another Walker County resident's absentee ballot in the January 2021 runoff election after it was sent ton a PO box at an old address by mistake.
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WTVC

Pint Pack with Clumpies Ice Cream

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Ashley Bottoms talks about how Clumpies is presenting their "Pint Pack" which is now available for local delivery nationwide!. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WBIR

Student homelessness on the rise for Hamilton County Schools

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — More than 1,000 Hamilton County Schools students are experiencing homelessness this semester so far, nearly totaling the amount from the previous school year. Laura Grier, the Hamilton County Schools Homeless Liaison, said students are living in hotels, cars, shelters, campgrounds, and even doubling up with...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
Shelby Reporter

CPD arrests Georgia man for 8 kilos of meth

CALERA – On Tuesday night, Nov. 22 the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force and Calera Police Department arrested a Georgia man after recovering eight kilograms of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Darrell Leroy Fowler, a 49-year-old man from Dalton, Georgia was arrested on I-65 in Calera. During the stop,...
CALERA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy