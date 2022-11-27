ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Airbnb CEO: Guests shouldn't have to do 'unreasonable' cleaning

Airbnb (ABNB) began as a platform for accommodations that were more affordable than a hotel, but as higher fees and nettlesome checkout tasks become more commonplace, it's presenting a risk of deterring guests. As a result, the home rental platform is addressing those concerns by providing more clarity around pricing...
dallasexpress.com

Airbnb Aims to Clean up Messy Fees

If one complaint rises to the top when discussing short-term rentals, it might be the cleaning fees. Airbnb, in particular, is notorious for a confusing array of expenses that are often difficult to interpret and understand. With hotels, these costs are baked into a single price, but with Airbnb, the fees are often unclear, according to some users.
Newsweek

Landlord Quitting Job and 'Leeching' off Roommates' Rent Money Backed

A roommate has been slammed online for calling her live-in landlord "a leech." In a viral Reddit post, which can be seen here, user Miserable-Hat-6390 explained that, for some time, they had rented out a bedroom in their house to a woman for $700 a month. Finding their job intolerable,...
US News and World Report

Airbnb Launches Service Allowing American Renters to Host Apartments

(Reuters) - Airbnb Inc said on Wednesday it is introducing a new listing service in the United States that will help renters find an apartment where they can host part-time. The move comes at a time when people are looking to earn additional income as higher food, transportation and housing expenses continue to squeeze household budgets, deepening the cost-of-living crisis in the country.
Fox Business

Affordability squeezing homebuyers’ wallets as builders face 'worst-case scenario'

The leader of the nation's largest trade association for homebuilders, on Thursday, warned of a "worst-case scenario" facing some housing markets as homebuyers get squeezed. "Right now, in almost no market in this country, can a homebuilder build a house that is affordable for a first-time homebuyer," National Association of Home Builders CEO Jerry Howard said on "Varney & Co." Thursday. "We can't do it. The costs that are on us make it impossible."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
BobVila

The Best Homeowners Insurance in California of 2022

A good homeowners insurance policy can provide peace of mind and security to homeowners, as they can be assured they’ll be financially protected if disaster strikes. A good insurance plan can provide financial assistance when policyholders need it most, covering the cost to repair structural damage, replace damaged belongings, and bring the home back to its former condition.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fortune

What are credit card surcharges and where are they legal?

Credit card surcharges are becoming more widespread. But they’re not legal in every state and there are specific rules about how they’re to be implemented. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. The COVID-19 pandemic triggered a variety of changes in our daily lives, including a...
COLORADO STATE
WWD

Amid Ad Spending Cuts, Retailers Rethink Campaigns

Fresh data from Edo reveals a shift in holiday ad campaigns from the top retailers. Edo measures TV ads through search engine volume, which the company says quantifies consumer ad engagement minutes after an ad goes on the air. “As a result of inflation, major retailers including Target, Walmart, Macy’s and Kohl’s have been rethinking their holiday ad campaign strategies and have been pushing out fewer ads than years prior,” an Edo spokesperson said, adding that the move “seems to be working out in their favor.”More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreBackstage...
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
66K+
Followers
42K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy