To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Tampa's Massive Flamingo Is Finally Getting A Name, And You Can HelpUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
New Prize Announced For Whoever Has The Best Name For Florida's FlamingoUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Sheriff: A man from St. Pete was shot after making threats and brandishing a pistol at an officer.EddyEvonAnonymousSaint Petersburg, FL
Contest Launched To Find Name for Famous TPA FlamingoModern GlobeTampa, FL
BET
Florida City Uncovers Black Cemeteries That Were Paved Over In The 1950s
A city in Florida is coming to grips with its racist past as it reportedly paved over Black cemeteries rather than “relocate” them as they had claimed to at the time. A 60 Minutes segment about the history of the resting places explains that during the 1950s, headlines announced that the city of Clearwater Heights made a deal on moving a “Negro” cemetery, where hundreds of African American bodies lay, to make way for a swimming pool. A department store was planned for the site of another Black cemetery, where again, the bodies were supposed to be moved.
Tampa's Massive Flamingo Is Finally Getting A Name, And You Can Help
Matthew Mazzotta's "Home" at Tampa International AirportPhoto byTampa International Airport | Facebook. UPDATE: New Prize Announced For Whoever Has The Best Name For Florida's Flamingo.
Missing Palm Harbor man found, sheriff's office says
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Update: Paul Andrews was located in Dunedin, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said. He has been reunited with family. A silver alert has been issued for the 72-year-old after he was last seen by a family member at around 7:20 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reports. He was leaving his house on Seton Circle near Trevor Road in Palm Harbor.
fox13news.com
Florida-based non-profit helps save local military couple's marriage
TAMPA, Fla. - A national organization is helping veterans heal through counseling, and a local military couple used the service to save their marriage. Communication is much better these days between Michael and Shamika Gaskin. Michael spent 20 years in the military and Shamika served eight years, but the stress of military life took a toll on their mental health and their marriage.
Retired Pinellas County firefighter passes away on Thanksgiving
LARGO, Fla. — The family of Phillip Bailey is mourning the loss of a man they knew to be a hero. Bailey was a retired Pinellas County firefighter, serving as a part of the Largo Fire Department for 22 years. The 65-year-old retired from the Largo Fire Department as a Lieutenant.
Actually, guns do kill people
The best data indicates that guns are seven times more likely to be used in a crime than to defend a victim.
Child's Christmas wish leads to new home for Tampa family
In a matter of months, Teresa Davila and her nine grandkids will have a new home through Habitat for Humanity.
VIDEO: Coast Guard medevacs captain 40 miles off Johns Pass
A video shows the Coast Guard medevac a captain from a commercial fishing vessel off the coast of Johns Pass Monday afternoon.
US Coast Guard rescues 65-year-old boat captain in Gulf of Mexico
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard medevacked a 65-year-old man from a commercial fishing boat Monday in the Gulf of Mexico, the service branch said in a news release. A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater helicopter crew was able to safely pick up the man who was...
Tampa woman killed after crashing into trees off I-75
A Tampa woman died Tuesday morning after her SUV crashed off of I-75 in Collier County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Bay News 9
Case closed: How DNA technology solved a 25-year-old St. Pete murder
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - In the early morning of August 14, 1997, Michael Scheumeister was found dead near the Mirror Lake Library on 5th Street North in St. Petersburg. Scheumeister, 45, was found lying on his back with his pant pockets turned inside out and the money from his recently cashed paycheck was gone, indicating a robbery motive.
Native American charged with misdemeanor after protesting Tampa's Columbus statue
A local Indigenous rights group called Tampa a 'place of hate' and is organizing against the charge.
‘Saucy Rebellion’: Clearwater couple develop, launch hot sauce line with taste of Washington D.C.
Two Clearwater restaurant owners have launched their own line of specialty hot sauces featuring a taste of Washington, D.C., from the popularity of the sauce at their location.
Mysuncoast.com
Local students react to recent university shootings
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Following the shooting which killed one person and injuring four others at Florida A&M, students at University of South Florida- Sarasota/Manatee and New College of Florida are shocked it happened so close to home. “We live in a sad world. I think that there’s a lot...
Construction Continues at Sesh in St. Pete
The new gastropub comes courtesy of Matt Powers and his Mad Beach Craft Brewing crew.
Hillsborough deputies: Woman held against her will rescued from house
DOVER, Fla. — Deputies from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office rescued a woman who they say was being held against her will at a home in Dover. The sheriff's office says the dispatch center received several phone calls Friday on reports of someone being held against their will — authorities later learned the woman tried to call. Around 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home off Wilkinson Drive.
Tampa Man Convicted In Brandon Apartment Double Murder
TAMPA, Fla. – Jy’Quale Samari Grable, 20, Tampa, has been found guilty of conspiracy, robbery, and first-degree premeditated murder. Grable faces a mandatory minimum sentence of life in federal prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for February 16, 2023. Jy’Quale Grable was indicted on February
Crash in Collier County leaves Tampa driver dead, 4 passengers injured, FHP says
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A driver from Tampa is dead and four other passengers were left with injuries after a crash Tuesday morning in Collier County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling north on Interstate 75 in the left lane, just south of Exit 111 (Immokalee Road). But for some reason, the car reportedly drove off the road and crashed into several trees.
Florida woman dies days after being attacked with hatchet, deputies say
A St. Petersburg woman has died days after she was attacked with a hatchet by a man she let stay in her home, according to deputies.
2 Tampa Bay area spots named to ‘Best Beer Shops in US,’ list by Wine Enthusiast
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Wine Enthusiast has named its list of “Best Beer Shops in the U.S., According to Pros” and two Tampa Bay area locations made the cut. The publication named 99 Bottles in Sarasota, as well as Hawthorne Bottle Shoppe in St. Petersburg, to its list. Wine Enthusiast spoke with brewers, writers, social […]
