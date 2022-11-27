ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

BET

Florida City Uncovers Black Cemeteries That Were Paved Over In The 1950s

A city in Florida is coming to grips with its racist past as it reportedly paved over Black cemeteries rather than “relocate” them as they had claimed to at the time. A 60 Minutes segment about the history of the resting places explains that during the 1950s, headlines announced that the city of Clearwater Heights made a deal on moving a “Negro” cemetery, where hundreds of African American bodies lay, to make way for a swimming pool. A department store was planned for the site of another Black cemetery, where again, the bodies were supposed to be moved.
CLEARWATER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Missing Palm Harbor man found, sheriff's office says

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Update: Paul Andrews was located in Dunedin, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said. He has been reunited with family. A silver alert has been issued for the 72-year-old after he was last seen by a family member at around 7:20 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reports. He was leaving his house on Seton Circle near Trevor Road in Palm Harbor.
PALM HARBOR, FL
fox13news.com

Florida-based non-profit helps save local military couple's marriage

TAMPA, Fla. - A national organization is helping veterans heal through counseling, and a local military couple used the service to save their marriage. Communication is much better these days between Michael and Shamika Gaskin. Michael spent 20 years in the military and Shamika served eight years, but the stress of military life took a toll on their mental health and their marriage.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Case closed: How DNA technology solved a 25-year-old St. Pete murder

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - In the early morning of August 14, 1997, Michael Scheumeister was found dead near the Mirror Lake Library on 5th Street North in St. Petersburg. Scheumeister, 45, was found lying on his back with his pant pockets turned inside out and the money from his recently cashed paycheck was gone, indicating a robbery motive.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Local students react to recent university shootings

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Following the shooting which killed one person and injuring four others at Florida A&M, students at University of South Florida- Sarasota/Manatee and New College of Florida are shocked it happened so close to home. “We live in a sad world. I think that there’s a lot...
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Hillsborough deputies: Woman held against her will rescued from house

DOVER, Fla. — Deputies from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office rescued a woman who they say was being held against her will at a home in Dover. The sheriff's office says the dispatch center received several phone calls Friday on reports of someone being held against their will — authorities later learned the woman tried to call. Around 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home off Wilkinson Drive.
DOVER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Crash in Collier County leaves Tampa driver dead, 4 passengers injured, FHP says

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A driver from Tampa is dead and four other passengers were left with injuries after a crash Tuesday morning in Collier County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling north on Interstate 75 in the left lane, just south of Exit 111 (Immokalee Road). But for some reason, the car reportedly drove off the road and crashed into several trees.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
CBS News

CBS News

