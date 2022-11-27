Read full article on original website
Salina man killed in workplace accident
A man is dead following a workplace accident in Salina. Emergency crews were called to Crestwood Incorporated around 3:30 p.m. on November 23rd. They found 27-year-old Nathaniel Goben had become trapped under an 18-hundred-pound load of wood. Goben was taken to a hospital where he later passed away from his injuries.
Police identify victim of fatal Wichita crash
A Wichita man was killed in a crash Saturday evening near Kellogg and I-135. The crash was reported around 8:15 p.m. Police said 27-year-old Chandler Christiansen was driving west on Kellogg when he lost control of his pickup at the Washington exit. The pickup went off the roadway and hit two trees, and Christiansen was thrown out. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
More details released on fatal crash from Nov. 23
The man killed in a west Wichita crash on November 23rd has been identified as 70-year-old John Gregory. This crash happened on 21st Street, west of 119th Street West, around 10:15 Wednesday morning. Police said a driver was stopped while waiting to turn at Teal Brook when she was hit from behind. The crash pushed her into oncoming traffic where she was hit by Gregory. He was hospitalized after the crash and passed away a few days later.
Wichita man killed in Harvey County crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Wichita man was killed early Sunday in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 135 near Newton. The crash was reported just after 12 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-135, a half-mile south of Highway 50. A car driven by 45-year-old Jeremy Sagerty of Wichita was going north in the southbound lanes and it struck a van head-on.
Two I-135 ramps in Newton to close on Thursday, Dec. 1st
Two I-135 ramps in Newton will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 1. The northbound ramp at Exit 31, at First Street, and the southbound ramp at Exit 31, at Broadway. Each closure will be from around 9 a.m. to around 3 p.m. The temporary closures will allow a pavement-marking project...
Two found dead in suspected fentanyl poisoning case in south Wichita
Police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead early Sunday at an encampment in south Wichita. Officers were called to a report of an overdose in the 2900 block of South Washington. They got to the scene shortly after 8:30 a.m. and found the bodies of a man and woman. The woman was identified as 20-year-old Stevie Metts of Wichita. The man was identified as a 35-year-old Wichita resident, but his name was not released. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
State senator from Wichita to resign
A state senator from Wichita who was convicted of drunk driving last year has told Republican leaders that he will resign from office. 70-year-old Gene Suellentrop represents District 27, which includes northwest Wichita and the cities of Andale and Colwich. He was arrested in March, 2021 for driving the wrong way on Interstate 70 near downtown Topeka. He pleaded no contest to drunk driving and reckless driving, and he was sentenced to two days in jail plus a year of probation.
TopGolf Wichita to Open on Friday, Employment Opportunities Still Available
Topgolf will open its second Kansas location in east Wichita location on Friday. The two-level entertainment venue will have 52 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays along with Topgolf’s Toptracer technology, a 9-hole miniature golf course, a full-service restaurant and bar, outdoor patio, private event rooms and more. Topgolf Wichita is...
