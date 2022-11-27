Odell Beckham Jr. removed from LAX-bound flight after ‘medical emergency’

Former Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a Los Angeles-bound flight in Miami Sunday after authorities said he was in and out of consciousness prior to takeoff.

Police officers were dispatched for what was described as a “medical emergency” aboard an American Airlines flight bound for LAX at approximately 9:30 a.m.

“The flight crew was concerned for a passenger [Mr. Odell Beckham], as they tried to wake him to fasten his seat belt, he appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness, prior to their departure,” the Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement. “Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill, and that his condition would worsen through the expected 5 hour flight, the attendants called for police and fire rescue. Upon the officers arrival, the flight crew asked Mr. Beckham several times to exit the aircraft, which he refused.”

American Airlines representative Alfredo Garduno confirmed that flight 1228 returned to the gate before takeoff “due to a customer failing to follow crew members’ instructions and refusing to fasten their seat belt.”

Video posted to social media showed the NFL veteran eventually leaving the plane on his own.

Police said Beckham “was escorted to the non-secure area of the terminal by the officers where he made other arrangements.”

Other passengers re-boarded and the flight departed later for L.A.

“Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me… I’ve seen it alll.. (sp)” Beckham posted on Twitter . “Never. In. My . Life.”

It was unclear if Beckham would face any charges.

Beckham played in eight regular season games for the L.A. Rams in 2021 and is currently a free agent.

He caught a touchdown pass before tearing a knee ligament in the Rams’ 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.