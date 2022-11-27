ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

Travis County had 118 fentanyl deaths in first 6 months of 2022, same number as all of last year

By Grace Reader
KXAN
KXAN
 6 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Casey Copeland wrote in his journal every day for six years. In it, he documents his goals, workouts and on a Monday last fall he wrote three words: “Make Drs Appt.”

It was his last entry.

“I found him there on the bathroom floor,” Carilu Bell, Copeland’s mom, said. “And I had no idea what had happened. It wasn’t until I had gotten his toxicology report back.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gig4J_0jPJg40300
Casey Copeland’s final journal entry before dying a fentanyl poisoning in fall of 2021 (KXAN photo/Grace Reader)

Copeland, in his early-40s, died after taking Valium mixed with fentanyl. His mom said he was struggling with depression after the pandemic hit, and she believes he didn’t know the drug was mixed.

Now, Bell spends much of her days trying to educate people on the dangers of fentanyl so families aren’t put through the same pain she has experienced over the last year.

“I’ll never be the same person that I was before, and as hard as I try, I have good days and I have not-so-good days, but it’s certainly been life-changing,” she said.

Copeland’s family is far from alone. While we don’t usually get overdose death data until the medical examiner’s report comes out at the end of the year, Travis County Judge Andy Brown asked for numbers early this year.

They show that in the first six months of 2022, there were 118 fentanyl-related overdose deaths, meaning someone died of an overdose and had fentanyl in their system. It’s the exact same number Travis County saw in all 12 months of 2021.

Six months into 2021, there were 62 fentanyl-related deaths.

“At first I thought that it somehow was not comparing apples to apples,” Brown said when he was asked what he thought when he got the data. “It just didn’t make sense that these were the numbers that I’m seeing for the first six months … disbelief at first, and disappointment that this is getting worse in our community.”

The county is now diving into those numbers further, looking at who’s dying and where so it can look to possible long-term solutions.

“Most of them are on the I-35 corridor — where people are dying of overdoses — but we’re trying to look at that a little more,” Brown said. The county is expected to address some of those answers later this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q9Qy3_0jPJg40300
Casey Copeland died of fentanyl poisoning in 2021. Data shows in the first half of 2022, Travis County had the same number of fentanyl-related overdose deaths as it did in all of 2021. (KXAN photo/Grace Reader)

Brown says it highlights the need for the government locally, and at the state level, to step in and provide solutions like more Narcan, legalizing fentanyl testing strips and getting people mental health resources.

“It’s something that is not unique to Austin, and Travis County, this is something that is happening nationwide, it’s happening statewide in Texas, it’s getting worse. I think people need to focus a lot more on this,” Brown said.

Meanwhile, Copeland’s mom says she will keep telling her son’s story with the hopes of warning others before it’s too late.

“There are so many families that aren’t talking about it. They don’t want anyone to know that their child died of an illicit drug,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 1

Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Travis County will conduct autopsy on man found dead Nov. 30 on Highway 59

JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – Authorities with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are waiting on autopsy results to determine what happened to a Mexican National who was found Wednesday, Nov. 30 on Highway 59 near SH 530. A driver spotted the man’s body around 3 a.m. The initial reports of this being a pedestrian accident were not accurate. Investigators now say...
JACKSON COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Man shot, killed in SE Austin parking lot identified by police

AUSTIN, Texas - A man shot and killed earlier this week has been identified by police. The Austin Police Department said officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of a shopping center at 1819 S. Pleasant Valley Road around 10:17 p.m. on Nov. 29. When officers arrived, they...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

67K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy