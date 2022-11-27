ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, KS

classiccountry1070.com

Salina man killed in workplace accident

A man is dead following a workplace accident in Salina. Emergency crews were called to Crestwood Incorporated around 3:30 p.m. on November 23rd. They found 27-year-old Nathaniel Goben had become trapped under an 18-hundred-pound load of wood. Goben was taken to a hospital where he later passed away from his injuries.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Two injured when semi-trucks collide in southeastern Kansas

WILSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two drivers were injured when semi-trucks collided in southeastern Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 400 and Meade Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
WICHITA, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas teen pronounced dead following ATV accident

MARION, Kan. (WIBW) - A 16-year-old boy from Kansas has been pronounced dead after an ATV accident near Marion. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, emergency crews were called to an area of 170th St. just over a mile west of U.S. Highway 77 - about two miles southeast of Marion - with reports of a crash.
MARION, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Police identify victim of fatal Wichita crash

A Wichita man was killed in a crash Saturday evening near Kellogg and I-135. The crash was reported around 8:15 p.m. Police said 27-year-old Chandler Christiansen was driving west on Kellogg when he lost control of his pickup at the Washington exit. The pickup went off the roadway and hit two trees, and Christiansen was thrown out. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita man dies after west Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man who was injured in a three-vehicle crash last Wednesday morning has died. The Wichita Police Department says the victim was 70-year-old John Gregory. The crash happened just after 10 a.m. on Nov. 23 on west 21st Street about halfway between 119th Street West and 135th Street West. Police say […]
WICHITA, KS
Hays Post

Suspect in Kan. girl's abduction remains in Oklahoma jail

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A suspect captured after the abduction of a 6-year-old Kansas girl is awaiting extradition to Kansas. Just before 7p.m. p.m. Nov. 20, police responded to the 2300 block of N. Amidon in Wichita for an auto theft, kidnapping in a liquor store parking lot, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Wrong-way driver on Kansas interstate dies in head-on collision

NEWTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man headed the wrong way on a Kansas interstate early Sunday morning has been pronounced dead after a head-on collision. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 12:10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 29.3 on southbound I-135 - about half a mile south of U.S. Highway 50 - with reports of a crash.
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man dies from injuries suffered in 3-vehicle crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating an accident that killed 70-year-old John Gregory. Around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, officers were dispatched to an injury accident in the 12500 block of West 21st. Officers arrived on the scene and found three vehicles involved. Gregory was taken to the hospital and died a few days later.
WICHITA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Missing Lyon County man found out-of-state

Missing on Sunday. “Found” by Monday. How did that happen?. The Gazette posted a story Sunday afternoon about a Lyon County man on the Kansas Bureau of Investigation's “Missing Persons” list. Dennis Douglas, 64, was shown as being missing since Sunday, May 1. But his name...
LYON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Four people injured in single-vehicle rollover west of Salina early Sunday

Four people were injured in a rollover wreck west of Salina early Sunday morning. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that Anthony Silvestre-Cedillo, 25, of Salina, was eastbound on Kansas Highway 140, just west of S. Burma Road, in a 2018 Infinity, when he lost control of the vehicle on the wet roadway. The vehicle rolled, coming to rest in a field.
SALINA, KS
KSN News

16-year-old dead after ATV crash in Marion Co.

MARION, Kan. (KSNW) – A 16-year-old Hillsboro teen has died after an ATV crash Saturday night in Marion Co, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. KHP reports show around 9 p.m. Saturday, a 16-year-old was heading west on 170th St. when the teen failed to move around a curve in the road. The teen’s ATV […]
HILLSBORO, KS
Salina Post

Attempted seatbelt enforcement stop leads to arrest of 2 Salinans

A seatbelt enforcement stop that turned into a pursuit ended with the arrests of two people from Salina Wednesday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that an officer conducting seatbelt enforcement in the 1200 block of W. Crawford Street noticed a driver in a Ford Fiesta who was not buckled up. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The car pulled into a parking lot, but then rapidly accelerated north on S. Broadway Boulevard, reaching 60 mph, Forrester said.
SALINA, KS

