Read full article on original website
Related
classiccountry1070.com
Salina man killed in workplace accident
A man is dead following a workplace accident in Salina. Emergency crews were called to Crestwood Incorporated around 3:30 p.m. on November 23rd. They found 27-year-old Nathaniel Goben had become trapped under an 18-hundred-pound load of wood. Goben was taken to a hospital where he later passed away from his injuries.
WIBW
Two injured when semi-trucks collide in southeastern Kansas
WILSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two drivers were injured when semi-trucks collided in southeastern Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 400 and Meade Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
KCTV 5
Kansas teen pronounced dead following ATV accident
MARION, Kan. (WIBW) - A 16-year-old boy from Kansas has been pronounced dead after an ATV accident near Marion. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, emergency crews were called to an area of 170th St. just over a mile west of U.S. Highway 77 - about two miles southeast of Marion - with reports of a crash.
classiccountry1070.com
Police identify victim of fatal Wichita crash
A Wichita man was killed in a crash Saturday evening near Kellogg and I-135. The crash was reported around 8:15 p.m. Police said 27-year-old Chandler Christiansen was driving west on Kellogg when he lost control of his pickup at the Washington exit. The pickup went off the roadway and hit two trees, and Christiansen was thrown out. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wichita man dies after west Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man who was injured in a three-vehicle crash last Wednesday morning has died. The Wichita Police Department says the victim was 70-year-old John Gregory. The crash happened just after 10 a.m. on Nov. 23 on west 21st Street about halfway between 119th Street West and 135th Street West. Police say […]
Kansas man dies after work accident
A Kansas man died after a work accident on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Suspect in Kan. girl's abduction remains in Oklahoma jail
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A suspect captured after the abduction of a 6-year-old Kansas girl is awaiting extradition to Kansas. Just before 7p.m. p.m. Nov. 20, police responded to the 2300 block of N. Amidon in Wichita for an auto theft, kidnapping in a liquor store parking lot, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
WIBW
Wrong-way driver on Kansas interstate dies in head-on collision
NEWTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man headed the wrong way on a Kansas interstate early Sunday morning has been pronounced dead after a head-on collision. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 12:10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 29.3 on southbound I-135 - about half a mile south of U.S. Highway 50 - with reports of a crash.
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita man killed in Harvey County crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Wichita man was killed early Sunday in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 135 near Newton. The crash was reported just after 12 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-135, a half-mile south of Highway 50. A car driven by 45-year-old Jeremy Sagerty of Wichita was going north in the southbound lanes and it struck a van head-on.
KWCH.com
Man dies from injuries suffered in 3-vehicle crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating an accident that killed 70-year-old John Gregory. Around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, officers were dispatched to an injury accident in the 12500 block of West 21st. Officers arrived on the scene and found three vehicles involved. Gregory was taken to the hospital and died a few days later.
Wichita woman wants justice after brother dies of suspected overdose
A Wichita woman is pushing for accountability after she said her brother died of an overdose in October.
Emporia gazette.com
Missing Lyon County man found out-of-state
Missing on Sunday. “Found” by Monday. How did that happen?. The Gazette posted a story Sunday afternoon about a Lyon County man on the Kansas Bureau of Investigation's “Missing Persons” list. Dennis Douglas, 64, was shown as being missing since Sunday, May 1. But his name...
Dog dies in fire east of Hutchinson
A fire kept crews from the Hutchinson and Buhler fire departments busy Monday morning.
Four people injured in single-vehicle rollover west of Salina early Sunday
Four people were injured in a rollover wreck west of Salina early Sunday morning. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that Anthony Silvestre-Cedillo, 25, of Salina, was eastbound on Kansas Highway 140, just west of S. Burma Road, in a 2018 Infinity, when he lost control of the vehicle on the wet roadway. The vehicle rolled, coming to rest in a field.
16-year-old dead after ATV crash in Marion Co.
MARION, Kan. (KSNW) – A 16-year-old Hillsboro teen has died after an ATV crash Saturday night in Marion Co, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. KHP reports show around 9 p.m. Saturday, a 16-year-old was heading west on 170th St. when the teen failed to move around a curve in the road. The teen’s ATV […]
Wichita man, 45, dead after wrong-way, head-on collision on I-135 Sunday, report says
The other person involved was a man from San Francisco.
Attempted seatbelt enforcement stop leads to arrest of 2 Salinans
A seatbelt enforcement stop that turned into a pursuit ended with the arrests of two people from Salina Wednesday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that an officer conducting seatbelt enforcement in the 1200 block of W. Crawford Street noticed a driver in a Ford Fiesta who was not buckled up. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The car pulled into a parking lot, but then rapidly accelerated north on S. Broadway Boulevard, reaching 60 mph, Forrester said.
WPD investigates two overdose deaths in south Wichita
Police are investigating two apparent overdose deaths in south Wichita Sunday. Officers were dispatched to an encampment in the 29-hundred block of south Washington, near the John Mack Bridge.
3 dead, 2 hospitalized in Kansas crash
Three people have been killed in a t-bone crash in Marion County on Friday.
Police investigating weekend fentanyl deaths in Kansas
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two deaths at an unhoused encampment in Sedgwick County. Just after 8a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to an overdose call in the 2900 hundred block of South Washington in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. First responders found the body of a...
Comments / 0