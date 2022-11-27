Towson to remain smoke free despite forthcoming marijuana legalization; future of non-smoking consumption remains unknown

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Campaign Ads Say a Kids’ Camp Run by Raphael Warnock was Closed for abuse and He Was Arrested – TVR InvestigatesThe Veracity ReportBaltimore, MD
Podcast Sheds New Light and Man Convicted of Murder Released After 23 Years in PrisonTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Baltimore, MD
The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, MarylandA Daily Dose of MomAnnapolis, MD
Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Maryland next monthKristen WaltersAbingdon, MD
This Maryland Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Related
thegreyhound.org
What to Know About the 2022 Flu Season
The COVID-19 pandemic began more than two years ago and Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa already has a new priority at her forefront, the flu. Her representative, Adina Greenbaum, a physician at the Baltimore Health Department, indicated the situation has become urgent. “We’ve had significant increases in flu...
WKBW-TV
These opioid treatment experts are pushing for more mobile methadone clinics
BALTIMORE, Md. — A record number of Americans lost their lives to drug overdoses last year, and many of those deaths were tied to the opioid epidemic. Because of that addiction, experts are now pushing for new mobile methadone clinics as a way to help reach those struggling with addiction.
Turnto10.com
'Privilege Checklist' given to University of Delaware freshmen students, report says
NEWARK, Del. (TND) — A mandatory course at one public university asks first-year students to evaluate privileges they receive by being white, male or cisgender. The University of Delaware (UD) requires all freshmen to pass "UNIV 101 - First Year Experience I." The seminar is designed to assist students with adjusting to college and highlights the university's "commitment" to being a community which "recognizes and appreciates diversity and difference."
foxbaltimore.com
Sucks to be single in these U.S. cities, study finds
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — With nearly 50% of all U.S. adults being single and the average date costing over $90, WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles, Monday. Some singles are closer to a happily ever after than they think, but it depends on...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Foreign ‘swatting’ attacks spread locally, but teacher says students remain resilient
A rash of hoax threats at schools across the Baltimore region are forcing law enforcement, students and teachers into protective postures, but some educators say pupils are showing admirable resilience as they grapple with the upheaval. Early this month, an email that came from a foreign country triggered a stronger...
Angler finds message in a bottle in Maryland
A Virginia angler casting his line in the Chesapeake Bay said his most exciting catch of the day wasn't a fish -- it was a message in a bottle.
Nottingham MD
Maryland city named among worst for singles
BALTIMORE, MD—With nearly 50% of all U.S. adults being single and the average date costing over $90, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles. Some singles are closer to a happily-ever-after than they think, but it depends on...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Schools tests new grading policy following scathing state report
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Schools has new policies this school year to ensure the grade on a student’s report card is the one they earned. The changes follow five years of FOX45 News investigations into allegations of grade changing and a damning report from the Maryland Inspector General for Education.
State Roundup: Hogan racks up $220K+ in travel security for 2022; how Howard County turned blue; Hoyer ponders future outside Dem leadership
HOGAN’s SECURITY DETAIL FOR TRAVEL TOPS $220,000 FOR 2022: Maryland taxpayers paid $236,584.80 for Gov. Larry Hogan’s security detail on out-of-state and out-of-country trips from January through September of this year, according to information provided by the Maryland State Police. Some of Hogan’s out-of-Maryland trips were on official business but many more were for personal political business. Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Banner.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Amid community opposition to his church’s plan to demolish five houses in Mount Vernon, a priest defends the proposal: ‘We’re doing the best thing for the church and the best thing for the community at large’
Community leaders in Mount Vernon and preservation advocates citywide reacted with surprise and dismay to a local church’s plan to demolish five large 1890s-era rowhouses in the Mount Vernon historic district and say they will oppose the proposal when it comes up for a public hearing next month. The...
wypr.org
A summit to meet the challenges facing Black men in America?
The elections this month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of MD. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
wnav.com
Maryland Sec of Ag Charged with Illegal Hunting
Former state lawmaker, Joseph Bartenfelder, who has been serving as the State's agriculture secretary since 2015, was charged, along with his adult son and three others for illegally hunting wetland and upland wild birds from a cornfield in Caroline County. In addition to tracking with the aid of bait, Bartenfelder Jr. was also charged with hunting with a shotgun that holds more than three shells and for a federal waterfowl stamp violation. The Baltimore Banner first reported this story and says that it's not known if this is the secretary's first offense. If it is he and the others charged could be fined up to $1,500 for each count. The secretary was charged by the Department of Natural Resources police who were pursuing a suspected baiting pond and discovered the individuals hunting in a cornfield on November 24, 2022.
Opinion: Howard County school legislation is a real threat to democratic rule
Few measures have managed to unite Democratic, unaffiliated, and Republican voters, the author writes. The post Opinion: Howard County school legislation is a real threat to democratic rule appeared first on Maryland Matters.
wypr.org
Baltimore County's landfill transforms rotting garbage gas into electricity to combat climate change
Editor's Note: This is WYPR’s second story in ongoing coverage of the environment in Maryland known as Climate Change In Your Backyard. Read and listen to the first story here. Baltimore County has an ambitious goal to have 100% of the electricity the county government requires to be derived...
Lancaster Farming
A Mexican Rodeo in Maryland Helps People Find Common Ground
The first Maryland International Agriculture & Environment Conference was held at Rancho Los Magueyes in Odenton, Maryland, last month. Born of the relationship between agricultural professionals from Maryland, and its sister city, Jalisco, Mexico, the conference came complete with an authentic Mexican style lunch, Mariachi Band, and a Charreada — a traditional Mexican rodeo-like event that involves competitive equestrian classes.
WBOC
100 Jobs Coming to Caroline County with Company Expansion
ANNAPOLIS, Md- The most experienced natural refrigerant company in the Americas is doubling its workforce in Caroline County, according to Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. Gov. Hogan announced Tuesday that M&M Carnot, at 412 Railroad Ave in Federalsburg, M&M is expanding its presence and leasing an existing 25,000 square-foot space next door, with room available for future expansions. M&M Carnot currently employs approximately 100 workers in the county and anticipates adding 100 new jobs over the next two years.
Owner of new Md. winery giving ‘new life’ to tasting room, property with loads of history
It has been more than five years since the tasting room at 17912 York Road in Parkton, Maryland, was welcoming visitors to sit down and sample some wine. Jessica Shearer, the owner and operator of Bull House Winery, is eager to give people a reason to come back. “I chose...
Maryland cops find 15-year-old boy sleeping with loaded AR-15
Police in Maryland found a teenager sleeping with an AR-15 is his bed after receiving a call from a concerned person inside the home. Hyattsville Police Department responded just after 8 p.m. Sunday. Officers entering the home entered with a rifle shield. When officers entered the room, they observed the 15-year-old suspect laying on his back, asleep with a short-barreled AR-15-style rifle loaded with a black magazine to the left of his body, police said in a news release. An officer retrieved the weapon from the suspect. Officers were not able to locate a serial number on the rifle because it was covered by a black glue substance. The teen was taken into custody without any issues.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland firearm distributors targeted in gun store thefts, ATF investigating
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is investigating after thieves target at least three gun stores in Maryland. Three firearms distributors across Anne Arundel and Montgomery Counties were targeted over the last two weeks. Anne Arundel County Police said a white...
We can declare a winner in the Maryland Matters election contest!
This fall's election contest came down to the first of two tie-breakers. The post We can declare a winner in the Maryland Matters election contest! appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Comments / 4