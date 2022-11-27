ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Why fighter jets may be flying over Chillicothe

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio ( WCMH ) – Residents in parts of southern Ohio could see fighter jets flying over their homes Monday morning.

According to the 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard, it will conduct a test of an air defense system between 8 and 11 a.m. near the Hillsboro and Chillicothe areas.

The guard said residents could hear and/or see fighter jets flying close to a Civil Air Patrol plane, which, as part of the exercise, will be used as a Track of Interest (TOI) – an aircraft that poses a potential threat. The exercise is designed to practice coordination between the Eastern Air Defense Sector, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the 180th Fighter Wing.

The exercise is planned to take place in the Military Operating Airspace in southern Ohio but could be moved to Michigan if inclement weather becomes a factor.

These exercises have been conducted as a routine part of the North American Aerospace Defense Command’s Operation Noble Eagle, which started after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

The 180th Fighter Wing said while scheduled for the morning, the exercise flights could be delayed or canceled due to weather.

