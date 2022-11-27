Read full article on original website
Dolphins LT Terron Armstead gets crucial injury update after win over Texans
The Miami Dolphins displayed utter dominance over the Houston Texans in Week 12, winning Sunday’s game by a final score of 30-15. However, beneath the surface of the home victory are a slew of injuries that plagued the team, including an unfortunate ailment sustained by key offseason-signee left tackle Terron Armstead. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Armstead left Sunday’s contest with what is believed to be a strained pectoral muscle, an injury not as bad as the Dolphins had initially feared.
Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Explains Decision to Abandon Run Late vs. Commanders
The Atlanta Falcons rank top-five in the NFL in rushing and had another strong day Sunday against the Washington Commanders, but with the game on the line, went away from the ground. Falcons coach Arthur Smith offered his view on the way things played out.
Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over New England
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over New England. This is Episode 168 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the fallout of Minnesota’s Week 12 win on Thanksgiving. Particularly, Super Bowl contendership,...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Jets-Vikings, pick
The New York Jets square off against the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 13 NFL matchup. Both of these teams are coming off of Week 12 victories. The Jets defeated the Chicago Bears, 31-10, while the Vikings took down the New England Patriots, 33-26, on Thanksgiving Day. Here's everything you...
Deion Sanders’ 4-word response to Colorado job offer report
Jackson State football head coach Deion Sanders issued a straight-forward 4-word response in reference to his Colorado football job offer report, per Kyle T. Mosley. “The report is true,” Sanders said. Bruce Feldman was one of the college football reporters who initially broke the news on Deion Sanders’ job offer from Colorado. “Now at Colorado, where […] The post Deion Sanders’ 4-word response to Colorado job offer report appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Jets’ true feelings on Zach Wilson after public support
Zach Wilson was seen as the savior of the New York Jets at one point. Drafted second overall by the team in 2021, there was hope that he could be the great QB the team badly needed. Just a year in, though, and it seems like Wilson is already losing the trust of the front office… and maybe even his trust in himself.
Vikings Rookie Defensive Class Down to 1 Great Hope in 2022
Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah used the 2022 NFL Draft to select five defensive players with his first six picks. And as of November 28th, one of those picks is the last great hope to impact the 2022 team — cornerback Akayleb Evans. Foremost, this was the Vikings...
Twitter outraged over College Football Playoff rankings of Alabama, Tennessee, Clemson
The latest College Football Playoff rankings dropped and fans took to Twitter with their social media pitchforks and torches to skewer the committee, specifically for the placements of Alabama, Tennessee and Clemson. Here are some of the best reactions. Does anyone outside the people in that room or Clemson's football headquarters think Clemson is the […] The post Twitter outraged over College Football Playoff rankings of Alabama, Tennessee, Clemson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Watch: Falcons QB Marcus Mariota finds TE MyCole Pruitt for TD
The Atlanta Falcons have had no issue moving the ball downfield in the first half against the Washington Commanders. With eight minutes left in the second quarter, Falcons QB Marcus Mariota connected with TE MyCole Pruitt for a four-yard touchdown pass to give the team a 10-7 lead. The Commanders...
Michigan football’s Cade McNamara makes transfer portal decision
Cade McNamara, former starting quarterback for Michigan football, made the decision to enter the transfer portal on Monday, according to Chris Hummer of 247 Sports. McNamara, who has appeared in 21 games for the Wolverines spanning three seasons, is listed on the portal as a graduate transfer. Cade McNamara enjoyed...
Mike Purcell explodes at Broncos QB Russell Wilson during Week 12 loss to Panthers
It has continued to go from bad to worse for the Denver Broncos this season. Not much went the Broncos’ way in their Week 12 road loss against the Carolina Panthers. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson guided the offense to just two scoring drives, including a touchdown in garbage time. Overall, he once again had notable […] The post Mike Purcell explodes at Broncos QB Russell Wilson during Week 12 loss to Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former NFL Exec Calls Vikings ‘Frauds’
NFL brains have spent 12 weeks trying to figure out the 2022 Minnesota Vikings, a 9-2 team holding the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Some have accepted the record with Bill Parcells’ slogan, “You are what your record says you are,” while the Vikings success genuinely flummoxes others. One such man is Joe Banner, the general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles from 1995 to 2012.
Lane Kiffin’s recruiting pitch right after Auburn hires Hugh Freeze
The Auburn Tigers have a new boss on the sidelines after Auburn football hired Hugh Freeze Monday to be the next head coach of the program. Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin, however, hilariously made a last-ditch effort to sway Freeze into coming to Ole Miss instead with a mere Twitter post. #ComeToTheSip pic.twitter.com/2eHXWpfmMB […] The post Lane Kiffin’s recruiting pitch right after Auburn hires Hugh Freeze appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture after Week 12
With their 13-0 win on Sunday, combined with other results around the NFL, the 49ers solidified their hold on the No. 3 seed in the NFC. The 49ers shut down the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium, improving to 7-4 this season. Meanwhile in Cleveland, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 5-6 with a loss to the Browns.
Andy Reid doesn’t pull punches on benching of Skyy Moore in win over Rams
We might not see Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore returning punts anytime soon for the team — or perhaps never again. Against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Moore had another misplay while trying to return a punt. It’s the third fumbled punt for Moore, which also probably dooms his chances of returning […] The post Andy Reid doesn’t pull punches on benching of Skyy Moore in win over Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
South Carolina, UCLA could be the next great NCAAW rivalry after thriller
Last offseason, Candace Parker went on Taylor Rooks’ show for Bleacher Report to discuss a myriad of topics. One that came up was the old rivalry going back to the two-time WNBA champion’s college days. Parker hadn’t donned orange and white since 2008 but the fire of the UConn-Tennessee rivalry remained.
Vikings Must Worry about a Little Something Called ‘Mike White’
Not White Mike, but Mike White is the next item on the docket for the 2022 Minnesota Vikings. White replaced Zach Wilson as the New York Jets QB1 in Week 12, and the Vikings host the Jets next weekend. Wilson, the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, played...
San Francisco 49ers: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins involves two teams that have their sights set on making it to Arizona for the Super Bowl come February. Ahead of these two juggernauts going head-to-head, we’ll be making our 49ers Week 13 predictions. After trading for superstar...
Seahawks takeaways: What we learned in 40-34 overtime loss vs. Raiders
SEATTLE — Once division rivals, the Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders now face off sparsely in the NFL regular season. Coming out of Seattle's bye week, it was the underwhelming Raiders who lined up on the other side of the field at Lumen Field. The Seahawks struggled out of...
Elijah Mitchell dealt brutal injury update with Christian McCaffrey also ailing
Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers walked away with a 13-0 win against the New Orleans Saints in Week 12. But it appears that their backfield suffered a major blow with both Elijah Mitchell and Christian McCaffrey now dealing with injuries. Via The Athletic’s Matt Barrows:. “49ers hoped...
