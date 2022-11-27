ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

ClutchPoints

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead gets crucial injury update after win over Texans

The Miami Dolphins displayed utter dominance over the Houston Texans in Week 12, winning Sunday’s game by a final score of 30-15. However, beneath the surface of the home victory are a slew of injuries that plagued the team, including an unfortunate ailment sustained by key offseason-signee left tackle Terron Armstead. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Armstead left Sunday’s contest with what is believed to be a strained pectoral muscle, an injury not as bad as the Dolphins had initially feared.
HOUSTON, TX
VikingsTerritory

Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over New England

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over New England. This is Episode 168 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the fallout of Minnesota’s Week 12 win on Thanksgiving. Particularly, Super Bowl contendership,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Jets-Vikings, pick

The New York Jets square off against the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 13 NFL matchup. Both of these teams are coming off of Week 12 victories. The Jets defeated the Chicago Bears, 31-10, while the Vikings took down the New England Patriots, 33-26, on Thanksgiving Day. Here's everything you...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Deion Sanders’ 4-word response to Colorado job offer report

Jackson State football head coach Deion Sanders issued a straight-forward 4-word response in reference to his Colorado football job offer report, per Kyle T. Mosley. “The report is true,” Sanders said. Bruce Feldman was one of the college football reporters who initially broke the news on Deion Sanders’ job offer from Colorado. “Now at Colorado, where […] The post Deion Sanders’ 4-word response to Colorado job offer report appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSON, MS
ClutchPoints

Twitter outraged over College Football Playoff rankings of Alabama, Tennessee, Clemson

The latest College Football Playoff rankings dropped and fans took to Twitter with their social media pitchforks and torches to skewer the committee, specifically for the placements of Alabama, Tennessee and Clemson. Here are some of the best reactions. Does anyone outside the people in that room or Clemson's football headquarters think Clemson is the […] The post Twitter outraged over College Football Playoff rankings of Alabama, Tennessee, Clemson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEMSON, SC
ClutchPoints

Mike Purcell explodes at Broncos QB Russell Wilson during Week 12 loss to Panthers

It has continued to go from bad to worse for the Denver Broncos this season. Not much went the Broncos’ way in their Week 12 road loss against the Carolina Panthers. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson guided the offense to just two scoring drives, including a touchdown in garbage time. Overall, he once again had notable […] The post Mike Purcell explodes at Broncos QB Russell Wilson during Week 12 loss to Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
VikingsTerritory

Former NFL Exec Calls Vikings ‘Frauds’

NFL brains have spent 12 weeks trying to figure out the 2022 Minnesota Vikings, a 9-2 team holding the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Some have accepted the record with Bill Parcells’ slogan, “You are what your record says you are,” while the Vikings success genuinely flummoxes others. One such man is Joe Banner, the general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles from 1995 to 2012.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Lane Kiffin’s recruiting pitch right after Auburn hires Hugh Freeze

The Auburn Tigers have a new boss on the sidelines after Auburn football hired Hugh Freeze Monday to be the next head coach of the program. Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin, however, hilariously made a last-ditch effort to sway Freeze into coming to Ole Miss instead with a mere Twitter post. #ComeToTheSip pic.twitter.com/2eHXWpfmMB […] The post Lane Kiffin’s recruiting pitch right after Auburn hires Hugh Freeze appeared first on ClutchPoints.
OXFORD, MS
NBC Sports

Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture after Week 12

With their 13-0 win on Sunday, combined with other results around the NFL, the 49ers solidified their hold on the No. 3 seed in the NFC. The 49ers shut down the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium, improving to 7-4 this season. Meanwhile in Cleveland, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 5-6 with a loss to the Browns.
WASHINGTON STATE
ClutchPoints

Andy Reid doesn’t pull punches on benching of Skyy Moore in win over Rams

We might not see Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore returning punts anytime soon for the team — or perhaps never again. Against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Moore had another misplay while trying to return a punt. It’s the third fumbled punt for Moore, which also probably dooms his chances of returning […] The post Andy Reid doesn’t pull punches on benching of Skyy Moore in win over Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
