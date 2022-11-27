Read full article on original website
Skunk invades Browns stadium during victory over Bucs
A skunk was on the loose in the stands inside FirstEnergy Stadium during Cleveland's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL World Reacts To Disgusting Browns Crowd Video
There have been some strange things happening recently at FirstEnergy Stadium, the home of the Cleveland Browns. First, a trespasser drove a car around the field last week. Now, during today's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was another unwanted visitor. A rogue skunk made its way around the...
WATCH: Bucs QB Tom Brady reacts to crushing OT loss vs. Browns
Despite coming out of a bye week after back-to-back wins, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell flat Sunday, letting a late lead slip away in a 23-17 overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns. After the game, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady reacted to yet another disappointing loss to a team with one...
Dolphins LT Terron Armstead gets crucial injury update after win over Texans
The Miami Dolphins displayed utter dominance over the Houston Texans in Week 12, winning Sunday’s game by a final score of 30-15. However, beneath the surface of the home victory are a slew of injuries that plagued the team, including an unfortunate ailment sustained by key offseason-signee left tackle Terron Armstead. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Armstead left Sunday’s contest with what is believed to be a strained pectoral muscle, an injury not as bad as the Dolphins had initially feared.
Packers star Aaron Rodgers drops bold take on potential benching for Jordan Love
After Sunday night’s devastating 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Green Bay Packers now just have a 3% chance to make it to the playoffs. Be that as it may, Aaron Rodgers isn’t quite ready to throw in the towel just yet. Rodgers took a massive hit...
Bucs’ Tristan Wirfs carted off after ‘gruesome’ injury against Browns
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs was taken out of the game after sustaining an injury in overtime against the Cleveland Browns Sunday.
Jets CB Sauce Gardner throws shade at Zach Wilson after Mike White takes flight vs. Bears
Following a disastrous loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11, the New York Jets found themselves embarrassed and needed significant change. However, with quarterback Mike White under center in Week 12, the Jets emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-10 on Sunday. Following the game, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner threw shade in the direction of recently-benched quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to heartwarming Robert Kraft move
It’s been a tough couple of weeks for the Virginia Cavaliers community after a former Virginia Cavaliers football player shot and killed three of the team’s current players. The shocking tragedy has led to the team canceling its game against Coastal Carolina as well as its rivalry showdown with the Virginia Tech Hokies as the players mourn the loss of their teammates, and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has made a grand gesture to aid them in that process.
Shannon Sharpe zings Zach Wilson with ‘cougar hunting’ jab after Jets benching
Shannon Sharpe kicked Zach Wilson while he’s down. One day after quarterback Mike White and the Jets thrashed the Bears, 31-10, Sharped declared on FS1’s “Undisputed” that the starting job should be White’s for the rest of the year while Wilson, who was benched last week, could perhaps take up other off-field activities. “Mike White threw for 300 yards. You look at those conditions — it wasn’t like it was 75 and sunny — and he was spinning like he was in a phone booth,” Sharpe said. “I’m sorry, Zach, you might have to go cougar hunting again, but you ain’t getting...
Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident
There was some fear that Odell Beckham Jr. derailed his own career after he was involved in a controversial incident on Sunday that involved him being kicked off a plane in Miami. As it turns out, however, the New York Giants seem undeterred by OBJ’s recent scandal. Videos of Beckham being escorted by police as […] The post Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To Shocking Upset On Sunday
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were sizable favorites over Jacoby Brissett and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon. The NFL is unpredictable, though. Cleveland shocked Tampa Bay, as the Browns upset the Buccaneers, 23-17, in overtime. Deshaun Watson is now set to return for the Browns next week. That will...
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 13
It can be agreed that Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season was a bit of a weird one – low-scoring games, underdogs ruining playoff hopes, and your fantasy football team struggling. But have no fear, you can help right the ship with your Week 13 waiver wire pickups.
Alabama football coach Nick Saban makes College Football Playoff plea after Iron Bowl rout
Alabama’s chances at making it to the College Football Playoff is looking slim. Despite an Iron Bowl win against rivals Auburn, the team still sits on the bubble when it comes to the final dance. Their two losses earlier this season might come back to haunt them: teams with two or more losses are unlikely to be picked by the committee.
Browns beat Tom Brady, Buccaneers in overtime to end losing streak
After looking listless much of the game, the Browns came alive at the end of Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
RUMOR: Jets’ true feelings on Zach Wilson after public support
Zach Wilson was seen as the savior of the New York Jets at one point. Drafted second overall by the team in 2021, there was hope that he could be the great QB the team badly needed. Just a year in, though, and it seems like Wilson is already losing the trust of the front office… and maybe even his trust in himself.
Odell Beckham Jr. plane incident draws reaction from Cowboys’ Stephen Jones
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. found himself in the news after being kicked off a plane in Miami on Sunday. Initial reports indicated that Beckham Jr. was removed from the flight due to his refusal to wear his seatbelt. On Monday, the free agent’s legal representation released a statement on the incident in […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. plane incident draws reaction from Cowboys’ Stephen Jones appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Nasty Weather At 2 NFL Games On Sunday
We have some pretty nasty weather in the forecast for a couple of NFL games on Sunday. Both Cleveland and Washington are getting some heavy rain leading into kickoff on Sunday. The Browns are set to host the Bucs, while the Commanders are taking on the Falcons. Kickoff for both...
San Francisco 49ers: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins involves two teams that have their sights set on making it to Arizona for the Super Bowl come February. Ahead of these two juggernauts going head-to-head, we’ll be making our 49ers Week 13 predictions. After trading for superstar...
Twitter outraged over College Football Playoff rankings of Alabama, Tennessee, Clemson
The latest College Football Playoff rankings dropped and fans took to Twitter with their social media pitchforks and torches to skewer the committee, specifically for the placements of Alabama, Tennessee and Clemson. Here are some of the best reactions. Does anyone outside the people in that room or Clemson's football headquarters think Clemson is the […] The post Twitter outraged over College Football Playoff rankings of Alabama, Tennessee, Clemson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Crushing Mike Greenberg On Monday
Mike Greenberg had a pretty big swing and a miss during the 2020 NFL Draft. The ESPN host roasted the Philadelphia Eagles for taking quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Greenberg explained that he liked Hurts as a player, but didn't get the fit...
