Indianapolis, IN

Yardbarker

Lakers Fans Are Furious After Blowing 17-Point Fourth Quarter Lead To The Indiana Pacers: "LeBron Actively Hurt Us Tonight"

The Los Angeles Lakers just choked a 17-point fourth-quarter lead to the Indiana pacers. After a strong performance through 40 minutes of the game, the Lakers completely fell apart to a shooting barrage from the Pacers at the end of the fourth quarter, capped off by a buzzer-beating 3 by Andrew Nembhard to give the game to the Pacers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Julius Randle, Knicks pull off astounding feat in win vs. Pistons not seen in 12 years

Julius Randle is having quite a birthday Tuesday, as the New York Knicks just collected a 140-110 road win over the Detroit Pistons. Randle, who just turned 28 years old, made sure to put together a fantastic performance on his big day, leading both sides with 36 points while also adding seven rebounds, five assists, and a steal in just 31 minutes of floor duty.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Charles Barkley wants to ‘get past this bulls–t’ with Michael Jordan

Charles Barkley just wants to golf with Michael Jordan again. In an interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, the host asked Barkley about recent comments he made on Tom Brady’s podcast, in which the Basketball Hall of Famer said he and Jordan haven’t spoken in 10 years due to something he said that offended the Bulls legend. “It’s a really unfortunate situation for me and him,” Barkley said. “But I’m going to do my job, first and foremost. Because I can’t criticize other coaches and general managers, and give him a pass because he’s my best friend. I just can’t do that....
FOX Sports

Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Julius Randle, Knicks manhandle Pistons 140-110

Julius Randle erupted for a season-high 36 points in just three quarters and the visiting New York Knicks pounded the Detroit Pistons 140-110 on Tuesday night. Randle added seven rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes. Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson had 16 points apiece while Immanuel Quickley tossed in 15 points for New York, which won for just the second time in six games.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Detroit hosts Dallas after Doncic's 41-point game

Dallas Mavericks (10-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (5-18, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Detroit Pistons after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Mavericks' 116-113 win against the Golden State Warriors. The Pistons are 3-7 in home games. Detroit is 1-1...
DETROIT, MI
NBA

Game Rewind: Pacers 116, Lakers 115

Indiana fans who stayed up for Monday night's game at the Lakers were rewarded with a thrilling late-night finish. As the clock ticked past 1:00 AM ET, rookie guard Andrew Nembhard knocked down a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lift the Pacers (12-8) to a 116-115 win over the Lakers (7-12) on the second night of a back-to-back.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KTLA

Marine veteran chugs beer from prosthetic leg at Lakers game

Annika Nadine Hutsler may have been attending her first basketball game at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, but she made sure to get off on the right foot with Lakers faithful. Hutsler, a United States Marine Corps veteran who lost her leg in a battle with cancer, found herself on the jumbotron and made the most […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

