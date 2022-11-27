Charles Barkley just wants to golf with Michael Jordan again. In an interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, the host asked Barkley about recent comments he made on Tom Brady’s podcast, in which the Basketball Hall of Famer said he and Jordan haven’t spoken in 10 years due to something he said that offended the Bulls legend. “It’s a really unfortunate situation for me and him,” Barkley said. “But I’m going to do my job, first and foremost. Because I can’t criticize other coaches and general managers, and give him a pass because he’s my best friend. I just can’t do that....

