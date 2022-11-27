Mariah Carey was just 24 when she wrote All I Want for Christmas Is You in just one hour. It took her and her then-husband, Tommy Mottola, less than 15 minutes to record it for Columbia Records. The now iconic song was released on October 29, 1994. It was a single on her first holiday album, Merry Christmas. The song has sold over 16 million copies globally. The Christmas classic reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States for the first time in 2019 after 25 years. The highest it had ever ranked before was No. 3 on the chart. Because of the popularity of the Christmas song, it is hard to believe it took so long for it to reach the top of the chart Billboard Hot 100 chart.

