msn.com
Nick Cannon Faces Backlash After Baby #12 Reveal As He's Set To Pay 'Nearly $3 Million A YEAR' In Child Support
Critics are calling out Nick Cannon after it was revealed he is expecting baby #12 amid reports he will soon be paying "nearly $3 million a year" in child support, RadarOnline.com has learned. This week, pregnant Abby De La Rosa confirmed the Wild 'n Out host is the father of...
‘The Masked Singer’ Contestant Says She’s “Scared” of Nick Cannon Because She Doesn’t Want to Get Pregnant
While nobody was off-limits during last night’s (Nov. 16) “Comedy Roast Night” episode of The Masked Singer, judge Ken Jeong and others made host Nick Cannon — who is infamously a father of 11 — their easy target. Jeong, who judges the reality competition alongside Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Robin Thicke, kicked off the jokes by quipping, “I know Nick is tired because he’s been up all night memorizing his kids’ names,” per The Daily Mail. Later in the episode, mystery contestant Snowstorm performed Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next,” which was dedicated to Scherzinger, who “has had more famous exes...
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s twins steal the show at Thanksgiving parade
Moroccan and Monroe have stolen the show! see also Internet doesn’t hold back after Mariah Carey’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance Donning a massive pink dress with an umbrella, Mariah sang... Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s 11-year-old twins made an adorable cameo in their mom’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance on Thursday. As the Grammy winner sang “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” her preteens danced inside of open green presents. Monroe stunned in a white fairy outfit, featuring a tutu, wings and a tiara. Moroccan, for his part, sported a red sweatshirt and black pants, nearly matching the nutcrackers performing alongside Carey, 52. At the end of...
How Mariah Carey Celebrates Christmas With Her Twins Moroccan and Monroe
Watch: Mariah Carey's FAVORITE Thing About the Holidays. All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is to spend it with family. The singer recently revealed how she and her twins Moroccan and Monroe—whom you may have spotted sweetly stealing the spotlight during her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance—celebrate the holiday.
Mariah Carey’s Twins Moroccan & Monroe, 11, Show Off Adorable Dance Moves As She Performs At Parade
Mariah Carey’s 11-year-old twins Moroccan and mini-me Monroe had the best time at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. As their mom performed her hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” the kids danced behind her while standing in green gift boxes. Mariah and her kids welcomed the Christmas season with this festive performance.
thesource.com
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs & King Combs Make History as First Father-Son Duo to Reach No.1 on US Airplay Charts
Sean “Diddy” Combs and his son, Christian “King” Combs, each soared to the top of the charts with their new hit songs “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller and “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” featuring Kodak Black, respectively. Diddy topped both...
Britney Spears Admits She’s Not ‘Sure’ She Was That ‘Present’ at Sam Asghari Wedding: ‘Haven’t Had Real Consciousness in 3 Years’
While reminiscing about her wedding to Sam Asghari, Britney Spears revealed she didn’t recall being that “present” at the special event. “Wow I got married this year not sure I was honestly that PRESENT because I haven’t had real consciousness in 3 years,” the singer, 40, wrote in a lengthy since-deleted Instagram post on Wednesday, November 9, according to Page Six. “There was a lot of talking and SPEAKING at the party !!! Not for me unfortunately because when you can’t breathe your body cant relax enough to speak !!!”
Mariah Carey Ripped for ‘Blatant Lip-Syncing’ on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Mariah Carey has become a holiday tradition over the years. The first few notes of the songstress’s All I Want For Christmas Is You seems to be universally known. Some love it…some hate it. Few would argue, however, that this tune is a big part of the Christmas season these days.
What Nick Cannon's Exes, Mothers of His Children Have Said About Him
Cannon announced he was expecting his eighth child this past January, but by this month he was up to baby No. 12.
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Mariah Carey At The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade In NYC
Singer Mariah Carey got all dolled up for the Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Giving Parade yesterday! She along with her adorable 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan joined her in ringing in the holiday season! I had to look close because at first I didn’t see the kids but then when I looked closely, there they were hidden inside the gift boxes lol!
‘Leave Her Alone.’ Dionne Warwick Slams Producers Behind Whitney Houston Biopic
Ten years after the passing of the great and legendary singer Whitney Houston, a biopic is set to be released honoring the icon’s life, but not everyone is happy about it premiering on the big screen. Dionne Warwick, the aunt and mentor to the Waiting to Exhale star said...
Britney Spears Tells Haters To Start 'Clapping' As She Poses In The Bathtub
Britney Spears has a message for her haters, delivered from the comfort of her bathtub.
Britney Spears Reveals New Health Concern in Bizarre Dance Video
If you’ve been following Britney Spears on Instagram and wonder about her famous twirling dance posts, the singer recently admitted it’s a coping mechanism for a new concern. In a post on November 6, 2022, she described having nerve damage on the right side of her body, and...
Emotional tributes: Mariah Carey, John Leguizamo and more honor the legacy of late singer Irene Cara
Mariah Carey and Lenny Kravitz are sharing emotional tributes, following the death of singer-songwriter Irene Cara at 63. Following the announcement, Mariah shared how much she meant to her, after the star played Coco Hernandez in the 1980 musical ‘Fame.’ “I put on the original Fame in honor...
musictimes.com
Irene Cara Dead: Mariah Carey Reveals Late Singer Was Her Music Inspiration
Irene Cara has been receiving heartfelt tributes after her death, and one of the people grieving her said she was her inspiration in the music industry. The music world was left shocked when Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, revealed that the singer passed away in her Florida home. She delivered the news through a post on Twitter on Saturday.
Mariah Carey Is Inviting You to Her Home for the Holidays: Here’s How Fans Can Book the Unforgettable Trip to New York City
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Mariah Carey is inviting you to her home for the holidays. The “Queen of Christmas” teamed with Booking.com to give two lucky fans a once-in-a-lifetime chance to experience New York City her way. Mariah’s Ultimate Holiday Experience will include a three-night stay in the Grande Luxe King room at The Plaza hotel, tickets to Carey’s upcoming holiday concert, dinner at her favorite restaurants including Nobu and Mr. Chow,...
The story behind Mariah Carey iconic Christmas song
Mariah Carey was just 24 when she wrote All I Want for Christmas Is You in just one hour. It took her and her then-husband, Tommy Mottola, less than 15 minutes to record it for Columbia Records. The now iconic song was released on October 29, 1994. It was a single on her first holiday album, Merry Christmas. The song has sold over 16 million copies globally. The Christmas classic reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States for the first time in 2019 after 25 years. The highest it had ever ranked before was No. 3 on the chart. Because of the popularity of the Christmas song, it is hard to believe it took so long for it to reach the top of the chart Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Mariah Carey’s ‘Messed Up Childhood’ Led Her To Her Love For Christmas
Although Mariah Carey’s name has become closely related to Christmas, her childhood experiences of the period were not particularly happy ones. The 52-year-old, in an interview with W Magazine, gave insights into her obsession with Christmas and the story behind her classic hit, “All I Want for Christmas.”
American Music Awards Explains Why Chris Brown and Ciara’s Michael Jackson Tribute Was Canceled
Social media has been up in arms after Chris Brown revealed what could’ve been when it came to the Michael Jackson tribute he was slated to perform. In wake of revealing the American Music Awards canceling his tribute just ahead of the show, singer Ciara shared footage showing her and Brown rehearsing together for the tribute. Once fans learned Brown and CiCi spent their time practicing for a performance that ended up getting axed, many have been sounding off about the decision.
‘Sister Wives’ Spoiler: ‘Blue as Can Be’ Kody Brown Holds Vigil While Wife Robyn is Hospitalized for COVID-19
'Sister Wives' spoiler: Kody Brown is 'blue as can be,' holding a vigil as wife Robyn remained in the hospital for coronavirus.
