Decider.com

‘The Masked Singer’ Contestant Says She’s “Scared” of Nick Cannon Because She Doesn’t Want to Get Pregnant

While nobody was off-limits during last night’s (Nov. 16) “Comedy Roast Night” episode of The Masked Singer, judge Ken Jeong and others made host Nick Cannon — who is infamously a father of 11 — their easy target. Jeong, who judges the reality competition alongside Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Robin Thicke, kicked off the jokes by quipping, “I know Nick is tired because he’s been up all night memorizing his kids’ names,” per The Daily Mail.  Later in the episode, mystery contestant Snowstorm performed Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next,” which was dedicated to Scherzinger, who “has had more famous exes...
Page Six

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s twins steal the show at Thanksgiving parade

Moroccan and Monroe have stolen the show! see also Internet doesn’t hold back after Mariah Carey’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance Donning a massive pink dress with an umbrella, Mariah sang... Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s 11-year-old twins made an adorable cameo in their mom’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance on Thursday. As the Grammy winner sang “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” her preteens danced inside of open green presents. Monroe stunned in a white fairy outfit, featuring a tutu, wings and a tiara. Moroccan, for his part, sported a red sweatshirt and black pants, nearly matching the nutcrackers performing alongside Carey, 52. At the end of...
E! News

How Mariah Carey Celebrates Christmas With Her Twins Moroccan and Monroe

Watch: Mariah Carey's FAVORITE Thing About the Holidays. All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is to spend it with family. The singer recently revealed how she and her twins Moroccan and Monroe—whom you may have spotted sweetly stealing the spotlight during her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance—celebrate the holiday.
Us Weekly

Britney Spears Admits She’s Not ‘Sure’ She Was That ‘Present’ at Sam Asghari Wedding: ‘Haven’t Had Real Consciousness in 3 Years’

While reminiscing about her wedding to Sam Asghari, Britney Spears revealed she didn’t recall being that “present” at the special event. “Wow I got married this year not sure I was honestly that PRESENT because I haven’t had real consciousness in 3 years,” the singer, 40, wrote in a lengthy since-deleted Instagram post on Wednesday, November 9, according to Page Six. “There was a lot of talking and SPEAKING at the party !!! Not for me unfortunately because when you can’t breathe your body cant relax enough to speak !!!”
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Mariah Carey At The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade In NYC

Singer Mariah Carey got all dolled up for the Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Giving Parade yesterday! She along with her adorable 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan joined her in ringing in the holiday season! I had to look close because at first I didn’t see the kids but then when I looked closely, there they were hidden inside the gift boxes lol!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
musictimes.com

Irene Cara Dead: Mariah Carey Reveals Late Singer Was Her Music Inspiration

Irene Cara has been receiving heartfelt tributes after her death, and one of the people grieving her said she was her inspiration in the music industry. The music world was left shocked when Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, revealed that the singer passed away in her Florida home. She delivered the news through a post on Twitter on Saturday.
FLORIDA STATE
Billboard

Mariah Carey Is Inviting You to Her Home for the Holidays: Here’s How Fans Can Book the Unforgettable Trip to New York City

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Mariah Carey is inviting you to her home for the holidays. The “Queen of Christmas” teamed with Booking.com to give two lucky fans a once-in-a-lifetime chance to experience New York City her way. Mariah’s Ultimate Holiday Experience will include a three-night stay in the Grande Luxe King room at The Plaza hotel, tickets to Carey’s upcoming holiday concert, dinner at her favorite restaurants including Nobu and Mr. Chow,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Margaret Minnicks

The story behind Mariah Carey iconic Christmas song

Mariah Carey was just 24 when she wrote All I Want for Christmas Is You in just one hour. It took her and her then-husband, Tommy Mottola, less than 15 minutes to record it for Columbia Records. The now iconic song was released on October 29, 1994. It was a single on her first holiday album, Merry Christmas. The song has sold over 16 million copies globally. The Christmas classic reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States for the first time in 2019 after 25 years. The highest it had ever ranked before was No. 3 on the chart. Because of the popularity of the Christmas song, it is hard to believe it took so long for it to reach the top of the chart Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Black Enterprise

American Music Awards Explains Why Chris Brown and Ciara’s Michael Jackson Tribute Was Canceled

Social media has been up in arms after Chris Brown revealed what could’ve been when it came to the Michael Jackson tribute he was slated to perform. In wake of revealing the American Music Awards canceling his tribute just ahead of the show, singer Ciara shared footage showing her and Brown rehearsing together for the tribute. Once fans learned Brown and CiCi spent their time practicing for a performance that ended up getting axed, many have been sounding off about the decision.

