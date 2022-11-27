Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delano Burkes: A Houston family is asking for the public’s help to find their missing loved oneJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
The Importance Of Martin MaldonadoIBWAAHouston, TX
Revolutionizing Future Lives: City of Houston's New Pilot Program Teach Low-income Neighborhood Citizens to Use ComputerClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Houston Sees a Lot of People Trapped in Their Own Houses After StormBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Dolphins LT Terron Armstead gets crucial injury update after win over Texans
The Miami Dolphins displayed utter dominance over the Houston Texans in Week 12, winning Sunday’s game by a final score of 30-15. However, beneath the surface of the home victory are a slew of injuries that plagued the team, including an unfortunate ailment sustained by key offseason-signee left tackle Terron Armstead. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Armstead left Sunday’s contest with what is believed to be a strained pectoral muscle, an injury not as bad as the Dolphins had initially feared.
Yardbarker
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa seemingly takes a shot at Brian Flores
It’s safe to say that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a newfound appreciation for his occupation. Since Mike McDaniel took over as Dolphins head coach in February, Tagovailoa has gone from Miami’s most unwanted to potential NFL MVP. He hinted McDaniel was the reason why during a post-game interview with Aditi Kinkhabwala CBS Sports following Miami’s 30-15 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday in which he also took a slightly veiled shot at former Dolphins coach Brian Flores in the process.
Dolphins LT Terron Armstead ruled out with pec injury
Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead exited their Week 12 matchup against the Houston Texans on Sunday before the half. Just after halftime, it was announced that Arsmtead wouldn’t return to action, as he was ruled out with a pectoral injury. The severity of the injury is unclear, at this point.
Terron Armstead’s value to Dolphins was made obvious in shaky second half vs. Texans
The Miami Dolphins’ 30-15 win against the Houston Texans on Sunday could hardly have started better, with a 30-point first half and scores on 5 of 6 drives to start.
NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Jets
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Week 12 of the NFL season reinforced some beliefs I've held for most of the year. Justin Fields, despite the need to improve as a passer, is the only thing standing between the Bears...
4 takeaways from Dolphins' win over Texans
The Miami Dolphins secured their eighth win of the season, and fifth in a row, as they defeated the Houston Texans, 30-15, on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Mike McDaniel’s team has primed themselves for a tough stretch starting in Week 13 with a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on the road that kicks off a string of competitive games. With that being the case, winning a game against a team that has just one win on the year was extremely important.
Dolphins-Chargers game ready for prime time, gets flexed into NBC's ‘Sunday Night Football'
The Dolphins are off to an 8-3 start and on a five-game winning streak. And the TV execs and the rest of the NFL are noticing. The Dolphins announced Tuesday night that their Dec. 11 game in Los Angeles against the Chargers has been flexed from a 4:05 p.m. (Eastern) kickoff to an 8:20 p.m. kickoff...
Jared Verse, Jammie Robinson to play Florida State's bowl game
Florida State All-ACC defensive end Jared Verse and All-ACC safety Jammie Robinson said they plan to play in the Seminoles' upcoming bowl game.
FOX Sports
Colts lose focus, Titans lose identity, Texans just lose: AFC South analysis
Yes, Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday mismanaged the end of Monday's 24-17 home loss to the Steelers. The Colts, at the Pittsburgh 37, were trailing by a score with all three of their timeouts inside the two-minute warning. Indianapolis wound up wasting roughly 45 seconds between the two plays that followed Michael Pittman Jr.'s fourth-down conversion.
FOX Sports
Tua Tagovailoa's historic red-zone success; Colts' blunder: Sharp Edges
When Tua Tagovailoa is in the red zone, he’s been absolutely money. On the season, 36% of the passes he throws there result in touchdowns. That ranks No. 1 in the NFL this year. And is the best season for any QB since 2020 (minimum 30 attempts). His success rate (56.8%) is No. 1 and his expected points added per attempt (+0.42) ranks No. 2.
With The Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Returning Soon, Other Eastern Conference Powers Are Also Regaining Health
The good news for Miami Heat is they are almost back to full strength with Jimmy Butler expected back for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. The bad news is a couple of other Eastern Conference powers are getting healthy, too. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Khris Middleton...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagvoalia keeps it real on the NFL MVP praise he has received amid his promising 2022 season
Tua Tagovailoa bolstered his 2022 NFL MVP resume in Week 13, as he guided the Miami Dolphins to a 30-15 home win over the Houston Texans. Tagovailoa anchored six scoring drives in the contest — all of which came in the first half. On his part, he recorded 299 passing yards for one passing touchdown against the Texans.
