Decider.com

Joy Behar Says Her Own Daughter Asked Her to Never Talk About Her On ‘The View’

Few topics are off limits at The View — after all, this is the show where we’ve heard the phrases “weenie pic” and “there’s a light in my vagina” — but for Joy Behar, one subject is strictly banned: her daughter. The co-host revealed on today’s episode that she’s not allowed to mention Eve Behar, whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Behar, on the daytime talk show.
News Breaking LIVE

Former Fox News Star Calls Fired MSNBC Host "Most Racist Person" on TV

Former Fox News star anchor Megyn Kelly has called Tiffany Cross, who was fired from MSNBC earlier this month, “the most racist person in all of television.”. Kelly, who left Fox News to host a show on NBC before having the show cancelled in the middle of her contract, was speaking on her SiriusXM radio show when she called Cross, 43, racist.
Decider.com

Joy Behar Defends Hillary Clinton for Rejecting Comedians’ Jokes for Trump Debate, Says She “Didn’t Want to Bomb”

Joy Behar came to the defense of Hillary Clinton on The View after she was accused of shooting down the help of comedians who wanted to assist with a presidential debate against Donald Trump back in 2016. Documentarian Michael Moore claimed that Clinton rejected his “Justice League of comedy,” which he hinted only contributed to her eventual election loss.
OK! Magazine

'The View' Cohost Sunny Hostin Sparks Controversy After Comparing Women Who Vote Republican To 'Roaches'

The View cohosts are known for broaching controversial subjects and getting into heated debates when it comes to politics, and the Thursday, November 3, episode of the popular chat-fest was no different. Sunny Hostin sparked controversy among the panel when she compared women who vote with a certain political leaning to household pests."The abortion issue. I read a poll that white, suburban women are now voting going to vote Republican," Hostin shared. "It's almost like roaches voting for Raid. They are voting against their own self-interest."CAST OF 'THE VIEW' IGNORES ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN DURING COMMERCIAL BREAKS, CLAIMS EYEWITNESS: 'SHE STOOD...
Popculture

'The Kelly Clarkson Show': Massive Update on Talk Show's Future

Kelly Clarkson is not going anywhere. The Kelly Clarkson Show was renewed for two more seasons on Monday, keeping the show on the air through at least 2025. NBCUniversal made the announcement after NBCUniversal Syndication Studios sold additional episodes of the show to the NBC Owned Television Stations Group. After...
WASHINGTON STATE

