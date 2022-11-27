The View cohosts are known for broaching controversial subjects and getting into heated debates when it comes to politics, and the Thursday, November 3, episode of the popular chat-fest was no different. Sunny Hostin sparked controversy among the panel when she compared women who vote with a certain political leaning to household pests."The abortion issue. I read a poll that white, suburban women are now voting going to vote Republican," Hostin shared. "It's almost like roaches voting for Raid. They are voting against their own self-interest."CAST OF 'THE VIEW' IGNORES ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN DURING COMMERCIAL BREAKS, CLAIMS EYEWITNESS: 'SHE STOOD...

26 DAYS AGO