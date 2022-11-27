Read full article on original website
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
Krispy Kreme is shuttering stores: Will the Illinois locations survive?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
NFL legend has message for Jets' Zach Wilson: 'I hope you take some notes about what leadership is all about'
Pro Football Hall of Famer Bill Cowher hoped Zach Wilson was learning on the bench as Mike White led the New York Jets to a win over the Chicago Bears.
Jets CB Sauce Gardner throws shade at Zach Wilson after Mike White takes flight vs. Bears
Following a disastrous loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11, the New York Jets found themselves embarrassed and needed significant change. However, with quarterback Mike White under center in Week 12, the Jets emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-10 on Sunday. Following the game, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner threw shade in the direction of recently-benched quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
Cowboys 'Elite'? Move Up to 'Tier 1' in NFL Power Rankings
The Dallas Cowboys sit with only two other teams in the top tier of one national media outlet's power rankings after the win over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving.
Eddie Jackson Invited the Team Over to His House for Thanksgiving
Eddie Jackson invited team over for Thanksgiving originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Eddie Jackson is a proven, respected leader in the Bears' locker room. He added to his leadership résumé last week, inviting the team over to his house for Thanksgiving dinner, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. The dinner was special for teammates who didn't have family to celebrate near the area.
FOX Sports
White throws 3 TD passes to lead Jets past Bears 31-10
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Mike White threw three touchdown passes, including two to Garrett Wilson, in a terrific performance and the New York Jets rolled over the banged-up Chicago Bears 31-10 on Sunday. White made his first start since last season in place of a benched Zach Wilson...
Eagles inactives vs Packers: A.J. Brown starts despite midweek illness
A.J. Brown’s midweek illness won’t keep him out of Week 12’s Sunday Night Football game. Everyone felt relatively confident on Friday. A.J. Brown was listed on the Philadelphia Eagles‘ injury report for a second consecutive afternoon with an illness, but unlike Thursday, he was a full participant at practice. That led us to believe that he’d be okay for Sunday Night Football’s game versus the Green Bay Packers, but one can never be too sure until we’re given a final say so.
NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Bears Draft Picks, Prospects, Analysis
NFL mock draft roundup: Bears draft picks, prospects, analysis originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears fell to a 3-9 record last Sunday with a loss to the New York Jets. With that, the team stepped into the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft (as of this writing).
How the Jets Can Slow Down Vikings' Justin Jefferson
Will Jefferson get lost in the Sauce on Sunday?
Brian Robinson, Kirk Cousins top NFL quotes of the week
Kirk Cousins isn't done icing out, Bill Belichick isn't happy about a call, and Ryan Fitzpatrick went to Harvard.
Three Texas A&M Players Honored Following Upset Win Over LSU
Demani Richardson, Conner Wegiman and Devon Achane all were praise for their role in an Aggies' upset win at home.
What did Matt Rhule learn from his 2-plus seasons as Panthers HC? He should've 'taken another job'
Now that former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has a new job (he was hired by Nebraska to be their new head coach less than a week ago), he's opening up about his time with the Panthers and giving his side of the story about why the marriage between the two parties ended.
Commanders and Giants to battle for NFC playoff spot
It’s been 7 NFL seasons since Washington and New York played meaningful, important games in December against each other. The Commanders, on Sunday, go to New York to face the Giants (7-4) who are in the 6th position, one-half game ahead of Washington. The oddity of the Washington schedule is going to be magnified greatly because both teams are unexpectedly in playoff contention as we enter December.
Giants' Xavier McKinney says he expects to return this season
After originally being noncommittal to a timeline, New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney now says he expects to return this season from a bye-week ATV accident.
Week 13: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders pass rush will need to make another impact on Sunday as they face AFC West rival, Los Angeles Chargers.
Podcast: Blackhawks Hold Players-Only Meeting, Shake Up Lines
Podcast: Hawks hold players-only meeting, shake up lines originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about head coach Luke Richardson changing up the lines that include Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews being together for the first time this season. The guys also share their thoughts on the players-only meeting after the Blackhawks' seventh straight loss, Kirby Dach's memorable return to Chicago, when Lukas Reichel could get a taste in the NHL this season and much more.
Bulls' Billy Donovan Extension Emblematic of Bond With ArtūRas Karnišovas
Donovan extension emblematic of bond with Karnišovas originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Billy Donovan didn’t know Artūras Karnišovas when he welcomed him and Marc Eversley into his Florida home as the Chicago Bulls’ new management team worked to hire its replacement for Jim Boylen in September 2020.
WATCH: Amari Bailey on Conference Award, UCLA's Assist Numbers
The former McDonald's All-American said he has always appreciated the team aspects of basketball and enjoys watching his fellow Bruins score.
Blackhawks' Max Domi: Playing With Patrick Kane Has Been ‘Cherry on Top'
Max Domi: Playing with Kane has been 'cherry on top' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The primary reason Max Domi signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Blackhawks over the summer was to reunite with Luke Richardson. The two of them spent a couple of years together in Montreal, where Richardson served as an assistant prior to becoming Chicago's head coach.
