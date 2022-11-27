ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Jets CB Sauce Gardner throws shade at Zach Wilson after Mike White takes flight vs. Bears

Following a disastrous loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11, the New York Jets found themselves embarrassed and needed significant change. However, with quarterback Mike White under center in Week 12, the Jets emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-10 on Sunday. Following the game, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner threw shade in the direction of recently-benched quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
CHICAGO, IL
Eddie Jackson Invited the Team Over to His House for Thanksgiving

Eddie Jackson invited team over for Thanksgiving originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Eddie Jackson is a proven, respected leader in the Bears' locker room. He added to his leadership résumé last week, inviting the team over to his house for Thanksgiving dinner, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. The dinner was special for teammates who didn't have family to celebrate near the area.
CHICAGO, IL
White throws 3 TD passes to lead Jets past Bears 31-10

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Mike White threw three touchdown passes, including two to Garrett Wilson, in a terrific performance and the New York Jets rolled over the banged-up Chicago Bears 31-10 on Sunday. White made his first start since last season in place of a benched Zach Wilson...
CHICAGO, IL
Eagles inactives vs Packers: A.J. Brown starts despite midweek illness

A.J. Brown’s midweek illness won’t keep him out of Week 12’s Sunday Night Football game. Everyone felt relatively confident on Friday. A.J. Brown was listed on the Philadelphia Eagles‘ injury report for a second consecutive afternoon with an illness, but unlike Thursday, he was a full participant at practice. That led us to believe that he’d be okay for Sunday Night Football’s game versus the Green Bay Packers, but one can never be too sure until we’re given a final say so.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Commanders and Giants to battle for NFC playoff spot

It’s been 7 NFL seasons since Washington and New York played meaningful, important games in December against each other. The Commanders, on Sunday, go to New York to face the Giants (7-4) who are in the 6th position, one-half game ahead of Washington. The oddity of the Washington schedule is going to be magnified greatly because both teams are unexpectedly in playoff contention as we enter December.
WASHINGTON, DC
Podcast: Blackhawks Hold Players-Only Meeting, Shake Up Lines

Podcast: Hawks hold players-only meeting, shake up lines originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about head coach Luke Richardson changing up the lines that include Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews being together for the first time this season. The guys also share their thoughts on the players-only meeting after the Blackhawks' seventh straight loss, Kirby Dach's memorable return to Chicago, when Lukas Reichel could get a taste in the NHL this season and much more.
CHICAGO, IL
Blackhawks' Max Domi: Playing With Patrick Kane Has Been ‘Cherry on Top'

Max Domi: Playing with Kane has been 'cherry on top' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The primary reason Max Domi signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Blackhawks over the summer was to reunite with Luke Richardson. The two of them spent a couple of years together in Montreal, where Richardson served as an assistant prior to becoming Chicago's head coach.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

