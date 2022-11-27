ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Pratt accounts for 5 TDs, Tulane tops UCF 45-28 to win AAC

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Michael Pratt accounted for 442 total yards and five touchdowns, Tyjae Spears highlighted his 199 yards rushing with a 60-yard score and No. 18 Tulane beat No. 22 UCF 45-28 on Saturday night in the American Athletic Conference championship game. The victory virtually assured Tulane (11-2) would play in the Cotton Bowl — its first major New Year’s Day bowl since the 1939 season — only one season after going 2-10. Jubilant fans stormed field as the game ended, capping a campaign that would have been hard to conceive of a year ago with an equally unthinkable celebratory scene. Pratt passed for a career-high 394 yards, including touchdowns of 73 yards to Duece Watts, 60 and 10 yards to Shae Wyatt and 43 yards to Lawrence Keys. Pratt also ran for a pivotal 18-yard touchdown with 4:04 left. Spears electrified the sellout crowd of 30,118 at Tulane’s cozy, on-campus Yulman Stadium with his long scoring run on which he broke two tackles near the line of scrimmage, made two other defenders miss and hurndled his own fallen teammate after cutting back inside.
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan QB Cade McNamara plans transfer to Iowa

When the transfer portal opens up next week, Cade McNamara will exit and head west. The Michigan quarterback plans to remain in the Big Ten and transfer to the University of Iowa, McNamara unveiled Thursday evening on social media. ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported the move. McNamara’s Iowa-themed graphic...
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan RB Blake Corum undergoes knee surgery; ‘obstacle to overcome’

INDIANAPOLIS — While the Michigan football team is here tonight to play for a Big Ten championship, they’ll have to do it without their star running back. Blake Corum tweeted Saturday morning from Los Angeles that “surgery was a success” on his left knee and that he won’t be able to watch Saturday night’s game versus Purdue (8 p.m., FOX) in person at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan DT Mazi Smith still allowed to play despite felony weapons charge

Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith is facing a felony weapons charge following an Oct. 7 incident in Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County court records show. Smith was arraigned in 15th District Court in Ann Arbor on Thursday, a day after charges were filed by the county prosecutor’s office. While details remain limited, Ann Arbor police say they pulled Smith over at 9:35 a.m. on Oct. 7 for speeding.
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

