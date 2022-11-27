Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Brilliant fireball reported over Michigan, 12 other states
Footage of the fireball, seen here streaking over Pittsburgh the night of Thursday, Dec. 1. The fireball was reported in more than a dozen states as well as in Canada. Video by Jared Rackley, via the American Meteor Society. The night skies over parts of Michigan and a dozen other...
Alabama's Nick Saban states CFP case, touts Tide's 3-0 finish
Alabama coach Nick Saban asked the College Football Playoff selection committee to ask how teams are playing at present and pointed to the Crimson Tide's 3-0 finish as a reason why they should be in.
Pratt accounts for 5 TDs, Tulane tops UCF 45-28 to win AAC
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Michael Pratt accounted for 442 total yards and five touchdowns, Tyjae Spears highlighted his 199 yards rushing with a 60-yard score and No. 18 Tulane beat No. 22 UCF 45-28 on Saturday night in the American Athletic Conference championship game. The victory virtually assured Tulane (11-2) would play in the Cotton Bowl — its first major New Year’s Day bowl since the 1939 season — only one season after going 2-10. Jubilant fans stormed field as the game ended, capping a campaign that would have been hard to conceive of a year ago with an equally unthinkable celebratory scene. Pratt passed for a career-high 394 yards, including touchdowns of 73 yards to Duece Watts, 60 and 10 yards to Shae Wyatt and 43 yards to Lawrence Keys. Pratt also ran for a pivotal 18-yard touchdown with 4:04 left. Spears electrified the sellout crowd of 30,118 at Tulane’s cozy, on-campus Yulman Stadium with his long scoring run on which he broke two tackles near the line of scrimmage, made two other defenders miss and hurndled his own fallen teammate after cutting back inside.
Michigan QB Cade McNamara plans transfer to Iowa
When the transfer portal opens up next week, Cade McNamara will exit and head west. The Michigan quarterback plans to remain in the Big Ten and transfer to the University of Iowa, McNamara unveiled Thursday evening on social media. ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported the move. McNamara’s Iowa-themed graphic...
Michigan RB Blake Corum undergoes knee surgery; ‘obstacle to overcome’
INDIANAPOLIS — While the Michigan football team is here tonight to play for a Big Ten championship, they’ll have to do it without their star running back. Blake Corum tweeted Saturday morning from Los Angeles that “surgery was a success” on his left knee and that he won’t be able to watch Saturday night’s game versus Purdue (8 p.m., FOX) in person at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Indiana Women's Basketball Starts Big Ten Play With Illinois on Sunday
The Hoosiers will open Big Ten play at home on Sunday versus the Fighting Illini who are off to a 7-1 start on the season. Like the Hoosiers, Illinois is also fresh off of a Big Ten/ACC Challenge win and will look to snap the Hoosiers' 13 game winning streak over Illinois.
Michigan DT Mazi Smith still allowed to play despite felony weapons charge
Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith is facing a felony weapons charge following an Oct. 7 incident in Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County court records show. Smith was arraigned in 15th District Court in Ann Arbor on Thursday, a day after charges were filed by the county prosecutor’s office. While details remain limited, Ann Arbor police say they pulled Smith over at 9:35 a.m. on Oct. 7 for speeding.
Dungeon of Doom: What’s real, what’s not from Jameson Williams hype week in Detroit
ALLEN PARK -- Jameson Williams is practicing, and nearly eight months of hype has reached its tipping point, with the first-round receiver close to debuting for the Detroit Lions. The Dungeon of Doom podcast is back with an episode focusing on Williams in an attempt to decipher what’s real and...
Important basics on winter storm structure over Michigan
There is a very common layout to the various strips of weather associated with a winter storm. Here’s a brief breakdown on where the heavy snow, ice storm and rain areas are situated in a winter storm. Firstly, we meteorologists always use the center of a storm system as...
Lions draw red-hot Trevor Lawrence: ‘If you’re not careful, he’ll pick you apart’
ALLEN PARK -- Trevor Lawrence has displayed flashes of brilliance, with the former first-overall quarterback pick playing at a high level while leading the Jacksonville Jaguars to two wins in three weeks. Through the last three games, Lawrence has completed 76.85% of his passes for 815 yards with six touchdowns...
Study: Detroit Lions fans tweet more about booze than anybody in NFL
ALLEN PARK -- Much has been said about Detroit Lions fans through the years. They’re a loyal group, gluttons for punishment, hungry for a winner and taste of postseason success for the first time and decades. But it also turns out that they tweet about booze more than any...
