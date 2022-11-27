WATCH: Kyrie Irving's No-Look Pass To Kevin Durant

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant led the Brooklyn Nets to a win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Brooklyn Nets hosted the Portland Trail Blazers in New York on Sunday afternoon at Barclays Center.

During the first half, Kyrie Irving dished a no-look pass to Kevin Durant, and the 12-time NBA All-Star drilled the three-pointer.

The Nets won the game 111-97, which was their second win over the Trail Blazers this month.

With the victory, the Nets have improved to 10-11 in the 21 games they have played this season.

Irving played 38 minutes and 22 points, five rebounds and six assists, while Durant played 37 minutes and had 31 points, five rebounds and five assists.

The Nets got off to a poor start to the 2022-23 season but have gone 6-4 in their last ten games.

With the win, they are now 5-4 in the nine games they have hosted at Barclays Center.

Their roster is one of the best in the NBA, so anything is possible as long as they can get into the NBA Playoffs.

Irving and Durant are in their third season playing together but have only won one playoff series in the last two seasons.

Seth Curry also had a fantastic game on Sunday with 29 points on 7/10 shooting from the three-point range.

Following the win over the Trail Blazers, the Nets will host the Orlando Magic, which will be the second night of a back-to-back.

With the loss, the Trail Blazers fell to 11-9 in their first 20 games, which has them tied with the Los Angeles Clippers for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.