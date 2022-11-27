ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

100.5 The River

This Super Cool Airbnb Treehouse Near Muskegon is the Real Deal

Located in Whitehall, MichiganIthe Serenity Now Treehouse is a really unique Airbnb stay. This place among the trees is the real deal. This Airbnb treehouse is a real treehouse that was built around four large Oak trees. After looking at the photos below, I think you'll agree that this is the ultimate place to get away and unplug for a few days.
WHITEHALL, MI
WOOD

Get your retirement funds in order before the new year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holidays season is officially underway! The countdown is on to Christmas…and SOON a brand new year. That makes this a great time to take charge of your financial future! Our financial expert and sponsor of this segment tom jacobs with jacobs financial services joins us today to talk about the importance of planning correctly for your future!
GRANDVILLE, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Taco John’s opening three restaurants in Grand Rapids area

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Taco John’s, a quick-service Mexican restaurant founded in Cheyenne, Wyoming, is opening three restaurants in the Grand Rapids area in December. The first restaurant, located at 1730 28th St. SW in Wyoming, is scheduled to open Dec. 5. The second location, 4029 32nd Ave. in Hudsonville, is expected to open Dec. 12. The third restaurant is located at 6722 Broadmoor Ave SE. in Caledonia. It’s scheduled to open Dec. 19.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 112722

Rain showers move in from the south and spread north during the morning hours. (Nov. 27, 2022) Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Rain showers end for everyone this evening, leading to dry and quiet weather overnight. Mostly overcast skies will remain, as will a northerly breeze. With low temperatures near 30 degrees, wind chills could dip into the upper 20s near daybreak.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Families spend weekend after Thanksgiving hunting for Christmas trees

Families were getting into the Christmas spirit on Sunday as they looked for the perfect seasonal addition for their living rooms now that Thanksgiving is over. (Nov. 27, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Turning the impossible into reality

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –Hope can come in many forms and for Everett Oostveen that came in the form of Helen Devos Children’s Hospital. Everett has suffered from epileptic seizures for most of his life, being born with congenital heart defects that required surgery as a newborn and suffering a stroke at 7 months that required brain surgery. Because of the state-of-the-art technology and care that Helen Devos Children’s Hospital offers he now has hope for a life without seizures. You can read Everett’s full story here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
US 103.1

US 103.1

Burton, MI
US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

