Old dry well opens up in the middle of family's driveway
A family in Hudsonville found a hole full of mystery and intrigue when they began noticing a tiny crevice in their driveway begin to open up two weeks ago.
Monday, November 28th was “Bill Steffen Day” in Grand Rapids
Meteorologist Bill Steffen has been on our televisions for over 40 years. He made his West Michigan weather forecasting debut on WZZM TV-13 back in November of 1974. Years later, in 2001, Bill made the move to WOOD TV-8. Who would have thought that an 8 year old Boy Scout...
This Super Cool Airbnb Treehouse Near Muskegon is the Real Deal
Located in Whitehall, MichiganIthe Serenity Now Treehouse is a really unique Airbnb stay. This place among the trees is the real deal. This Airbnb treehouse is a real treehouse that was built around four large Oak trees. After looking at the photos below, I think you'll agree that this is the ultimate place to get away and unplug for a few days.
The City of Grand Rapids Wants You to Stop Throwing Away Your Old Christmas Lights
Thanksgiving has come and gone, so if you celebrate Christmas, you're probably busting out the boxes full of decorations and lights to decorate your yard and home for the season. Hopefully, you tested that strand of lights before you got up on the ladder, because it seems like the most...
WOOD
Get your retirement funds in order before the new year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holidays season is officially underway! The countdown is on to Christmas…and SOON a brand new year. That makes this a great time to take charge of your financial future! Our financial expert and sponsor of this segment tom jacobs with jacobs financial services joins us today to talk about the importance of planning correctly for your future!
Taco John’s opening three restaurants in Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Taco John’s, a quick-service Mexican restaurant founded in Cheyenne, Wyoming, is opening three restaurants in the Grand Rapids area in December. The first restaurant, located at 1730 28th St. SW in Wyoming, is scheduled to open Dec. 5. The second location, 4029 32nd Ave. in Hudsonville, is expected to open Dec. 12. The third restaurant is located at 6722 Broadmoor Ave SE. in Caledonia. It’s scheduled to open Dec. 19.
WOOD
It’s Bill Steffen Day! Celebrating Storm Team 8’s chief emeritus
The city of Grand Rapids proclaimed Monday “Bill Steffen Day” to celebrate the career of longtime meteorologist Bill Steffen, chief emeritus for Storm Team 8. (Nov. 28, 2022) It’s Bill Steffen Day! Celebrating Storm Team 8’s …. The city of Grand Rapids proclaimed Monday “Bill Steffen...
Michigan Truck Drivers: Stop Doing This Before You Kill Someone
We all have our preferences when it comes to the size of what we want to drive. I'm a fan of a small car, but being originally from a southern state, I've driven and ridden shotgun in more than my fair share of trucks and SUVs. Recently while driving through...
Looking for top-notch snacks? Visit Popnotch Goods in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Are you looking for a unique gift idea this holiday season, or maybe you’re in the mood to just try a delicious treat?. We have the place for you, a new business that opened last week offering gourmet popcorn and other top-notch snacks. Patrick...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 112722
Rain showers move in from the south and spread north during the morning hours. (Nov. 27, 2022) Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Rain showers end for everyone this evening, leading to dry and quiet weather overnight. Mostly overcast skies will remain, as will a northerly breeze. With low temperatures near 30 degrees, wind chills could dip into the upper 20s near daybreak.
Family of Saugatuck man desperately seeking partial liver donation
HOLLAND, Mich — It's a busy day at Fellinlove Farm in Laketown Township. The sun is slowly melting the snow. There is laughter in the crisp country air as humans bond with horses, goats, pigs, cats, and more. Everything feels almost perfect. But there's one thing missing at the...
WOOD
Families spend weekend after Thanksgiving hunting for Christmas trees
Families were getting into the Christmas spirit on Sunday as they looked for the perfect seasonal addition for their living rooms now that Thanksgiving is over. (Nov. 27, 2022) Families spend weekend after Thanksgiving hunting …. Families were getting into the Christmas spirit on Sunday as they looked for the...
'Hey, Ray': Family of missing Wyoming man asks community to talk to him if seen
WYOMING, Mich. — A week after a Wyoming man went missing, his family continues the search for him. Ray Tarasiewicz, 69, went missing on Monday, Nov. 21. According to Ray's daughter, Amanda McCarty, the best way to help find her father is with two words. "Hey, Ray," she says.
WOOD
Turning the impossible into reality
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –Hope can come in many forms and for Everett Oostveen that came in the form of Helen Devos Children’s Hospital. Everett has suffered from epileptic seizures for most of his life, being born with congenital heart defects that required surgery as a newborn and suffering a stroke at 7 months that required brain surgery. Because of the state-of-the-art technology and care that Helen Devos Children’s Hospital offers he now has hope for a life without seizures. You can read Everett’s full story here.
New cannabis microbusiness opens in downtown Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI - The city of Muskegon’s second-ever cannabis microbusiness, IndiGrow, is now open for business. IndiGrow is owned by Karen and Steven Kekelik, who began creating the business in 2019. The microbusiness officially opened on Tuesday, Nov. 29 inside a renovated 1909 manufacturing building at 639 W. Clay...
Mel Trotter adding three new thrift stores
Mel Trotter Ministries will be added three new thrift stores and a new distributing warehouse.
Muskegon Will See Michigan’s First Bar, Dispensary, and Live Music Venue in 2023
The cannabis industry in Michigan has sure come a long way since we first adopted medical marijuana policies in 2008! Now that both medical and recreational marijuana is legal in the Mitten it seems like you'll find a dispensary located on nearly every corner. However, one thing we don't have...
Love BBQ? New ‘Old School’ BBQ Restaurant and Tap House Opening Up in Caledonia
A new place for BBQ and brews is coming to Caledonia!. Good news, meat lovers! A new restaurant smoking and grilling up all the meats is opening up soon!. The owners of Wildwood Family Farm and Saladino Smoke are joining forces to bring a new restaurant and tap house, Butcher Block Social, to 9900 Cherry Valley Road in Caledonia.
New, $24M market rate apartment building planned for Grand Rapids neighborhood
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A four-story apartment building with 110-market rate units and ground floor retail is expected to be built on Plainfield Avenue NE in the Creston Neighborhood. The Grand Rapids City Commission recently approved an incentive package for the project. The $24.4 million project, known as Lofts...
The trauma of Indigenous boarding schools: Can government investigations deliver justice?
Only now has the U.S. government committed to learning the full story of Indigenous boarding schools. Tribes across the country have been inspired by civil rights movements, fighting for representation, to tell their story and maybe for some semblance of justice. But is justice possible?
