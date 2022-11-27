ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars shock Ravens on late TD pass, 2-point conversion

By Barry Werner
The Baltimore Ravens-Jacksonville Jaguars game on Sunday was delayed by lightning.

The Jaguars delivered more of the strikes later in the afternoon as Trevor Lawrence threw a TD pass and 2-point conversion with 18 seconds left to give Jacksonville a 28-27 upset of the Ravens.

Lawrence found Marvin Jones Jr. for a 10-yard TD pass to close within 27-26.

The Ravens were successful on a 2-point conversion on an earlier TD to build the 7-point lead.

Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson decided to play for the win and went for two.

Lawrence connected with Zay Jones and the Jaguars improved to 4-7.

The Ravens attempted a 67-yard field goal to win the game but Justin Tucker’s kick was short.

