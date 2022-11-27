ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Metro: Man shot and killed outside residence in east valley

By Gary Dymski
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Qtff_0jPJd1O500

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday night in the east valley.

A man was inside his vehicle outside a residence on the 4800 block of Ballantine Drive, south of Stewart Avenue and west of North Nellis Boulevard, just before 9 p.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a news release.

An unidentified vehicle with “multiple individuals approached and shot multiple rounds” toward the victim striking him, police said. The suspects fled in their vehicle, and medical personnel responding to the scene pronounced the man dead.

Release of the victim’s identity is pending an examination by the Clark County Coroner’s Office, police said.

Anyone with information can call Metro’s homicide section, 702-828-3521, or email homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers, 702-385-5555, or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

