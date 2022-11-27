Read full article on original website
North Newton native nominated to be U.S. Attorney in Kansas
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that will nominate a former Jackson County, Missouri, prosecuting attorney to be the next U.S. Attorney for Kansas. Kate Brubacher, a native of North Newton, Kansas, worked in the Jackson County prosecutor's office from from 2016 to August 2022, where she prosecuted homicide cases, helped with a federally-funded restorative justice program and worked on efforts to reduce gun violence.
Kan. lawmakers: It’s time to fix mental health bed shortages
TOPEKA — After months of meetings and complaints from civilians and law enforcement officials, lawmakers say they have clear targets in addressing the state’s severe mental health care shortages. With a shortage of room in psychiatric facilities across the state, community hospitals and jails have had to shoulder...
KC-area man indicted for sponsoring violence in Cameroon
KANSAS CITY —Three defendants were arrested Monday and made their initial court appearances in connection with an indictment, unsealed Monday charging them for their roles in a conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a conspiracy to kidnap persons and use weapons of mass destruction in a foreign country, according to the United State's Attorney.
KDHE reports increase in COVID cases; 22 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 3,609 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30, for a total of 901,422 cases. The state reported 3,045 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 22 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Nov.23,...
First major post-election change for Gov. Kelly's administration
TOPEKA –Governor Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday the resignation of Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz. Lorenz has served as Transportation Secretary since her confirmation in March 2019 and as Chair of the Kansas Infrastructure Hub, which coordinates federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding, since June 2022. Her final day in both positions is Friday, December 23. She will be returning to the private sector, according to a statement from Kelly's office.
Economy pushing KPERS returns into negative territory
TOPEKA — Volatility in the stock market will push annual return on investment to the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System into negative territory at close of the year, the pension system’s executive director said Tuesday. The assumed investment return for KPERS was adjusted downward in May from 7.75%...
KBI Director Kirk Thompson set to retire next month
TOPEKA – Kirk Thompson, Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the premier statewide criminal investigative agency, has announced his upcoming retirement, effective January 10, 2023, according to a media release from the agency. Kirk Thompson has served as KBI Director for over 11 years. His distinguished law...
KBCA boy's basketball rankings: Preseason
On Tuesday, the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association released their preseason rankings for all seven classes of boys' basketball across the state of Kansas, with 70 teams making the initial cut. Among those 70 teams are three from our area coverage networks, including Abilene in 4A, Southeast of Saline in 3A,...
