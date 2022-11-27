ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nik Turner, '70s Rock Legend, Dead at 82

Nik Turner, a multi-instrumentalist and member of space rock pioneers Hawkwind, died at 82. Tuner died on Nov. 10 according to his family in an announcement on his Facebook page. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner – The Mighty Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully...
Decider.com

Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”

Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
Deadline

Andrew Lloyd Webber & Producer Michael Harrison Announce New Musical Theater Partnership

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and international producer and longtime collaborator Michael Harrison announced today the creation of a new musical theater partnership to find and develop new musicals, and create new productions from Lloyd Webber’s catalog. The venture will be called Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals. “I am excited to announce that I am entering into a production partnership with Michael Harrison,” Webber said in a statement. “Michael is easily one of the world’s leading young theatre producers. Our partnership will build on our relationship which has already produced Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium. Webber said he...
Pitchfork

Nakhane Announces EP, Shares New Song “My Ma Was Good”: Listen

Nakhane has announced a new EP: Leading Lines is due out December 16 via BMG. The four-song release is set to include “My Ma Was Good,” a new single from the South African artist that arrives alongside the announcement. Check it out below. The new single, according to...
Noisecreep

The 50 Best Rock + Metal Songs of 2022

Rock on! This year certainly gave us plenty of reasons to do that and here we'll run through our picks for the best rock and metal songs of 2022. It was a year in which Ghost, Ozzy Osbourne and Megadeth not only received recognition from us, but also caught the ears of Grammy voters with their standout tracks "Call Me Little Sunshine," "Patient Number 9" and "We'll Be Back."
NME

Norway’s Øya Festival announce first acts for 2023 line-up

The organisers of Øya Festival (Øyafestivalen) have announced the first 14 acts that will be joining the festival for its 2023 iteration, taking place in Oslo next August. Heading up the announcement are Australian punk band Amyl And The Sniffers, who last played at the festival in 2018 in support of their self-titled debut album. They will be joined by the likes of American indie-pop duo TV Girl, London post-punk band High Vis and Swedish singer-songwriter Håkan Hellström. A full list of acts on the first announcement can be found below.
Variety

Austin Butler’s Full ‘Elvis’ Concerts Will Be Restored in Baz Luhrmann’s Four-Hour Cut: ‘There Will Be a Day When We Do It’

Baz Luhrmann has touted his four-hour “Elvis” cut in the past, but he’s ignited more anticipation for it by revealing that a longer version of the music biopic would restore Austin Butler’s full concert performances as The King of Rock and Roll. While many of Butler’s performance scenes in the movie are cut up and shortened, Luhrmann filmed the majority of the concerts in full just as the real Elvis Presley did. Luhrmann wants the world to see Butler’s uninterrupted concerts. “It’s a directors’ assembly. It’s not a cut,” Luhrmann recently told IndieWire. “There’s a whole lot of material that adds...
SFGate

Primavera Sound Festival 2023 Sets Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, Depeche Mode, Halsey as Headliners

Primavera Sound Festival has announced the lineup for its 2023 edition, with Depeche Mode, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, Halsey and more set to headline. The inaugural event will take place in Barcelona and for the first time, will also hit Madrid, across two weekends. FKA Twigs, Skrillex, St. Vincent, Calvin Harris, Le Tigre, Måneskin, Pusha T and the Moldy Peaches are among the other top acts in both cities.
Salon

Darlene Love on what the Beatles took from Black musicians, and what they gave back

Singer, actress and (as dubbed by David Letterman) "Christmas Queen" Darlene Love joined host Kenneth Womack to talk about being a contemporary of the Beatles in the 1960s music scene and more on the latest episode of "Everything Fab Four," a podcast co-produced by me and Womack (a music scholar who also writes about pop music for Salon) and distributed by Salon.
papermag.com

Primavera Sound 2023 Is the Mother of All Lineups

Spain's Primavera Sound is back to assert its dominance as one of the year's can't-miss festivals, with a 2023 line-up that is guaranteed to make any music geek's mouth water. Assembling an eclectic lineup featuring a variety of acts across genres like K-pop, punk, techno, reggaeton, rap, pop and more, this year's Primavera Sound headliners include the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Depeche Mode, Blur, Halsey, Rosalía and Calvin Harris spread across two weekends in Barcelona (May 31-June 3) and Madrid (June 7-10).
American Songwriter

John Legend Releases Piano Versions of ‘Legend’ Tracks: “The Songs Are About Love”

John Legend is sending “love” this holiday season with a special project. The singer has released an EP titled Legend (Solo Sessions) featuring piano-led versions of five songs from his 2022 album, Legend, with original tracks “Honey,” “Nervous,” “Wonder Woman and “One Last Dance,” along with a cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s famous “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” The new renditions find Legend’s falsetto voice singing alongside beautiful piano melodies, a stark contrast to the pop and R&B-leaning originals. The songs on Solo Sessions also feature spatial audio.

