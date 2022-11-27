Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cross Bronx Fiery Crash Victim Identified as NJ WomanBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Says We are in Financial Trouble After a $2 Billion Dollar GapTom HandyNew York City, NY
Toddler left alone in South Carolina, while parents on trip to New York.Ridley's WreckageCharleston, SC
A worker died after falling 15 floors from the scaffolding of the UWS building.Raj GuleriaManhattan, NY
Related
Popculture
Nik Turner, '70s Rock Legend, Dead at 82
Nik Turner, a multi-instrumentalist and member of space rock pioneers Hawkwind, died at 82. Tuner died on Nov. 10 according to his family in an announcement on his Facebook page. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner – The Mighty Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully...
Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”
Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
NME
Watch The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson remove stage invader with his guitar at Australia concert
The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson removed a stage invader with his guitar at a concert in Australia over the weekend. The incident happened after a man jumped onstage while the band were performing ‘Stare It Cold’ at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Sunday (November 20). Security...
Why Seeing Jimmy Page and Led Zeppelin in Concert Was ‘Exquisite Torture’ for Another Rock Legend
Seeing Jimmy Page and Led Zeppelin perform live was exquisite torture for Queen guitarist Brian May.
System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus and Evanescence are confirmed for Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival
Full line-up revealed for 2023’s blockbusting Sick New World festival, with Turnstile, Papa Roach, Spiritbox and the Sisters Of Mercy all appearing
David Gilmour Guests on Donovan’s Upcoming Album, Shares New Song ‘Rock Me’
Two 1960s psych-rock icons have joined forces, crafting a collaborative medley of airy, bewitching vocals à la Donovan and ominous, spellbinding guitar stylings courtesy of David Gilmour. A part of the “Hurry Gurdy Man” artist’s upcoming album, Gaelia: The Sulan Sessions, Donovan recently dropped “Rock Me,” a brightly lilting,...
Hear Roger Waters’ Haunting New Version of ‘Comfortably Numb’
Roger Waters has released a new version of the classic Pink Floyd song “Comfortably Numb.” Titled “Comfortably Numb 2022,” this update takes on a more ominous tone than the original. “During lockdown, I made a demo of a new version of ‘Comfortably Numb’ as an opener...
Andrew Lloyd Webber & Producer Michael Harrison Announce New Musical Theater Partnership
Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and international producer and longtime collaborator Michael Harrison announced today the creation of a new musical theater partnership to find and develop new musicals, and create new productions from Lloyd Webber’s catalog. The venture will be called Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals. “I am excited to announce that I am entering into a production partnership with Michael Harrison,” Webber said in a statement. “Michael is easily one of the world’s leading young theatre producers. Our partnership will build on our relationship which has already produced Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium. Webber said he...
Watch Paul McCartney, Roger Waters, Elton John in the trailer for If These Walls Could Sing, the new Abbey Road Studios doc
Watch the first trailer for Mary McCartney's homage to Abbey Road Studios, If These Walls Could Sing. "When you enter a place with so much history around it, it’s kind of sacred in a way." So says Elton John at the beginning of the trailer for If These Walls...
Nakhane Announces EP, Shares New Song “My Ma Was Good”: Listen
Nakhane has announced a new EP: Leading Lines is due out December 16 via BMG. The four-song release is set to include “My Ma Was Good,” a new single from the South African artist that arrives alongside the announcement. Check it out below. The new single, according to...
The 50 Best Rock + Metal Songs of 2022
Rock on! This year certainly gave us plenty of reasons to do that and here we'll run through our picks for the best rock and metal songs of 2022. It was a year in which Ghost, Ozzy Osbourne and Megadeth not only received recognition from us, but also caught the ears of Grammy voters with their standout tracks "Call Me Little Sunshine," "Patient Number 9" and "We'll Be Back."
NME
Norway’s Øya Festival announce first acts for 2023 line-up
The organisers of Øya Festival (Øyafestivalen) have announced the first 14 acts that will be joining the festival for its 2023 iteration, taking place in Oslo next August. Heading up the announcement are Australian punk band Amyl And The Sniffers, who last played at the festival in 2018 in support of their self-titled debut album. They will be joined by the likes of American indie-pop duo TV Girl, London post-punk band High Vis and Swedish singer-songwriter Håkan Hellström. A full list of acts on the first announcement can be found below.
Austin Butler’s Full ‘Elvis’ Concerts Will Be Restored in Baz Luhrmann’s Four-Hour Cut: ‘There Will Be a Day When We Do It’
Baz Luhrmann has touted his four-hour “Elvis” cut in the past, but he’s ignited more anticipation for it by revealing that a longer version of the music biopic would restore Austin Butler’s full concert performances as The King of Rock and Roll. While many of Butler’s performance scenes in the movie are cut up and shortened, Luhrmann filmed the majority of the concerts in full just as the real Elvis Presley did. Luhrmann wants the world to see Butler’s uninterrupted concerts. “It’s a directors’ assembly. It’s not a cut,” Luhrmann recently told IndieWire. “There’s a whole lot of material that adds...
SFGate
Primavera Sound Festival 2023 Sets Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, Depeche Mode, Halsey as Headliners
Primavera Sound Festival has announced the lineup for its 2023 edition, with Depeche Mode, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, Halsey and more set to headline. The inaugural event will take place in Barcelona and for the first time, will also hit Madrid, across two weekends. FKA Twigs, Skrillex, St. Vincent, Calvin Harris, Le Tigre, Måneskin, Pusha T and the Moldy Peaches are among the other top acts in both cities.
Metallica announce new album 72 Seasons, share new single Lux Æterna, reveal world tour dates for 2023/2024
Listen to Lux Æterna, the first single from the new Metallica album 72 Seasons, set for release on April 14, 2023
Darlene Love on what the Beatles took from Black musicians, and what they gave back
Singer, actress and (as dubbed by David Letterman) "Christmas Queen" Darlene Love joined host Kenneth Womack to talk about being a contemporary of the Beatles in the 1960s music scene and more on the latest episode of "Everything Fab Four," a podcast co-produced by me and Womack (a music scholar who also writes about pop music for Salon) and distributed by Salon.
papermag.com
Primavera Sound 2023 Is the Mother of All Lineups
Spain's Primavera Sound is back to assert its dominance as one of the year's can't-miss festivals, with a 2023 line-up that is guaranteed to make any music geek's mouth water. Assembling an eclectic lineup featuring a variety of acts across genres like K-pop, punk, techno, reggaeton, rap, pop and more, this year's Primavera Sound headliners include the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Depeche Mode, Blur, Halsey, Rosalía and Calvin Harris spread across two weekends in Barcelona (May 31-June 3) and Madrid (June 7-10).
John Legend Releases Piano Versions of ‘Legend’ Tracks: “The Songs Are About Love”
John Legend is sending “love” this holiday season with a special project. The singer has released an EP titled Legend (Solo Sessions) featuring piano-led versions of five songs from his 2022 album, Legend, with original tracks “Honey,” “Nervous,” “Wonder Woman and “One Last Dance,” along with a cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s famous “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” The new renditions find Legend’s falsetto voice singing alongside beautiful piano melodies, a stark contrast to the pop and R&B-leaning originals. The songs on Solo Sessions also feature spatial audio.
Metallica announces 12th studio album and upcoming world tour
Metallica announced their 12th studio album, "72 Seasons," which will be released in 2023, and accompanying tour, titled "M72." It'll be the first album since 2016's, “Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.”
Comments / 0