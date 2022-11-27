ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs picks Derek Carr off twice in first quarter

The interception drought for Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs is officially over. Through his first 10 games of Seattle’s 2022 season, Diggs had no picks after five interceptions in each of his last two seasons. Not that he’d been playing badly; the opportunities just hadn’t been there.

But in the first quarter of Seattle’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Diggs was able to turn that luck all the way around. The first interception happened on the Raiders’ first offensive play, as Diggs was on point to take advantage of a route miscommunication between quarterback Derek Carr and receiver Davante Adams.

And then, with 6:04 left in the first quarter, Carr tried to hit tight end Foster Moreau over the middle, it didn’t take, and Diggs was right on the spot once again.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

