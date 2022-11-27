ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Jimmy Garoppolo, Jauan Jennings combine for tip-drill 49ers TD

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Zggz_0jPJcWF400

Jimmy Garoppolo failed on a fourth-and-goal earlier in the first half Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

The 49ers’ quarterback was stopped when a play-action fake didn’t take.

He was much better later in the game when he threw a 5-yard TD pass to Jauan Jennings.

The pass wasn’t perfect and Tyrann Mathieu deflected it into the arms of Jennings.

The PAT gave the San Francisco 49ers a 10-0 lead over their NFC South opponent.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Broncos' defense seems to have had enough of Russell Wilson

It’s not exactly a secret that the Denver Broncos’ trade for Russell Wilson has been an unmitigated disaster. Giving up all kinds of draft capital and three players for the former Seahawks quarterback was supposed to be the deal that propelled Denver to the Super Bowl, but Wilson has appeared to be utterly lost in whatever offense head coach Nathaniel Hackett is putting out there. As the Broncos signed Wilson to a five-year, $245 million contract extension after the trade, they’re stuck with him for several more years.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Jimmy G takes high road on lack of roughing the passer calls

SANTA CLARA — It was a scary moment when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared to be injured in the third quarter of the 49ers' 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Garoppolo was tackled low by Saints defensive lineman Malcolm Roach. The broadcast showed a slow-motion replay of...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama moves up in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after Iron Bowl win

Alabama defeated Auburn in the 2022 Iron Bowl with a final score of 49-27 to finish the college football regular season with a record of 10-2. Those two losses were both on the road against Tennessee and LSU on the road. In those games, the Crimson Tide lost by a combined total of four points. Both the Volunteers and Tigers won their respective games on the final plays of the contests.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Erin Andrews Names 1 NFL Coach She Truly Loves

Erin Andrews has covered a lot of NFL head coaches over the course of her career. Of course, some are better than others, both in the coaching department and in the just being a good human being department. Few are as good as Brian Daboll. The FOX NFL sideline reporter...
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shares first photo of newborn son

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ son has officially arrived!. Mahomes took to social media to share the first picture of his newborn son, who is aptly named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. PMIII was born on Nov. 28, 2022, at a healthy seven pounds and eight ounces. The photo Mahomes shared includes a matching outfit and blanket, plus a chain with the nickname “Bronze.” No face reveal of the baby quite yet, but that will come in time as it did with Patrick and Brittany’s daughter Sterling.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fantasypros.com

Russell Wilson embarrasses self in abysmal loss

Russell Wilson was atrocious on Sunday, completing just 19-of-35 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown and he lost a fumble in a Broncos' 23-10 loss to the Panthers on Sunday. Fantasy Impact:. Wilson was lucky to come out of the game with any scores at all, as his 9-yard...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Is Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight

The NFL World isn't very happy with NBC announcer Cris Collinsworth on Sunday night. Collinsworth is calling the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers game. Fans think Collinsworth it too complimentary of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. "Collinsworth—-“I think Aaron Rodgers is fired up for this one” My wife—-“oh oh ok...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

Odell Beckham Jr. reveals defense of disgusting behavior

NFL star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. created headlines over the weekend when an airline removed him from a flight outbound out of Miami, citing his combative behavior and inability to stay conscious. Beckham’s lawyer, Daniel Davilier, defended his client and shifted the blame for the incident onto “an overzealous flight attendant.” The statement, obtained by Read more... The post Odell Beckham Jr. reveals defense of disgusting behavior appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

179K+
Followers
236K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy