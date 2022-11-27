ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

There is a growing need for sustainable water in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s population continues to increase and so are the needs for future water sources. With frequent drought conditions and water becoming unsustainable, Western Dakota Regional Water System held their second annual conference Tuesday. WDRWS gathered in New Underwood to discuss the future water needs of communities in the Black Hills.
Cold through the middle of the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow showers taper off overnight for the southern hills and far southwest South Dakota. Once all is said and done 2″-5″ could be expected for parts of Custer and Fall River Counties, with a couple inches along the Nebraska line, too. Expect roads to be slippery this evening and into the morning hours Tuesday.
Colder temperatures as we close November

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cold Canadian air will spill south early this week, bringing below normal temperatures and some light snow. Most of the snow will be in Wyoming and southwest South Dakota on into Nebraska, but some flurries are possible elsewhere. Tuesday will be the coldest day this...
Sunny but still cold today; warmer Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After single digits and below zero temperatures this morning, we’ll warm into the lower 30s this afternoon. But increasing southeast winds will make it feel colder than that, with afternoon wind chills likely to be in the teens. Southwest downslope winds bring a sharp...
South Dakota troopers patrol for drunk drivers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you plan on celebrating the holidays with a drink or two, remember that the South Dakota Department of Public Safety is conducting sobriety checkpoints. There will be 14 sobriety checkpoints in 12 counties throughout December. The counties are: Pennington, Lawrence, Meade, Beadle, Brown, Lyman,...
Five SD National Guard soldiers receive military police award

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Five-members of the 235th Military Police Company of the South Dakota National Guard receive one of the highest-honors a military policeman can achieve. The ceremony at Camp Rapid Tuesday marked a historic moment in the history of the South Dakota Army National Guard. The ‘Order...
