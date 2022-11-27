Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Invaluable’: Hugh Freeze retaining Cadillac Williams on Auburn staff
The first staffing decision of Hugh Freeze’s Auburn tenure was a quick decision, but an easy one at that, retaining Carnell “Cadillac” Williams to his staff. The two coaches met Monday evening, and Tuesday morning, ahead of Freeze’s introductory press conference, Williams announced on Twitter that he’d be staying on as Freeze’s running backs coach and an associate head coach.
Opelika-Auburn News
Playing for it all: Auburn High takes on powerhouse Thompson in Class 7A title game
For the first time since the championship games were moved to college campuses, Auburn High School is competing for a state title in its own backyard. The Tigers (12-1) take on Thompson (10-3), a team that has won the past three Class 7A championships. Last year, the Warriors took down...
Opelika-Auburn News
Super 7 schedule: Auburn High football boys and flag football girls play for state titles in Jordan-Hare Stadium
Dreams come true Wednesday in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Auburn High football team and the school’s girls flag football team both play for state championships Wednesday at the Super 7. This season’s state championships series happens to be rotating to Jordan-Hare, meaning both Tigers teams will be playing for the...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn announces Hugh Freeze as next head football coach
Auburn football has found its next head coach in Hugh Freeze, announcing Monday evening that he’d been hired. Now the 28th full-time head coach in the program’s history, and 30th all-time, Freeze, 53, becomes Auburn’s fifth head coach, interim or otherwise, since 2020. He succeeds interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, who coached the final four games of Auburn’s 2022 season.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika defensive end Brenton Williams commits to Auburn
Brenton Williams and his family moved to the Opelika area from Gary, Ind. when he was 3 years old, and though he had had a college football team to cheer for a few minutes up the road in Auburn, he admitted Monday his college football fandom was to the contrary.
Opelika-Auburn News
Hugh Freeze contemplating turning over play-calling at Auburn
Hugh Freeze has called plays at every one of his stops as a head coach, but he said in his introductory press conference Tuesday that he might “get some help in that” as the Tigers prepare for the 2023 season. “Really, what kind of spurred it on, truthfully,...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn High girls flag football looks to make history in its hometown
Auburn High School’s girls flag football team is making history in just its second year. The team takes on Oxford in the AHSAA state championship at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. “They’re so excited to play. They’ve worked hard all year and they all earned the right to be there,” said Tigers’ head coach Alison Link. “I hope that they’ll be able to handle it and I believe they will. They actually, I think, do a better job when we have fans to fill the stands. They love having that support behind them.”
Opelika-Auburn News
TO THE TOURNAMENT: Auburn volleyball makes second-ever NCAA Tournament
The Auburn volleyball Tigers have made their mark. Under head coach Brent Crouch, Auburn is headed to the NCAA Tournament for just the second time in program history. Auburn was announced to be part of the field during the NCAA Tournament’s selection show on Sunday night. Auburn will play...
Opelika-Auburn News
Report: Hugh Freeze gets Auburn salary averaging $6.5 million per year
Hugh Freeze is coming to Auburn, and he’ll reportedly get a steady pay bump with the move. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Monday that Freeze’s Auburn contract will work out to approximately six years with “an average” of $6.5 million in annual salary, meaning it’ll be about $39 million.
Opelika-Auburn News
Current, former Auburn players and coaches react to Hugh Freeze hire
Auburn ended its search for its next football coach Monday with the hiring of Liberty's Hugh Freeze. Freeze comes to the Plains after compiling a 34-15 with the Flames the past four seasons, and a resume that extends a decade long as an FBS head coach. Several current and Auburn...
Opelika-Auburn News
No. 13 Auburn tops Saint Louis on late surge
The Auburn guard was sitting in the corner of Saint Louis’ side of the court and saw an opportunity to get his team points. So, he flung a deep pass to Auburn forward Allen Flanigan, who caught it in transition. Flanigan slammed it home, and put an already fervent...
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: Auburn’s Neville Arena looks a little different, but still sounds the same
It was like the explosion as a laser-sighted missile hit its mark. KD Johnson reared his shoulder back from the baseline and fired a 75-foot heat-seeker to Allen Flanigan. He hit him in stride with the pass like he was Terry Beasley, and Flanigan slammed it down to put the Tigers in the lead and to send Neville Arena into another frenzy.
Opelika-Auburn News
Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Opelika-Auburn News
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 85% chance of rain. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for November 30
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News.
