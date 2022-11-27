Nick Chubb scores in OT and Browns topple Buccaneers

The Cleveland Browns scored on their first possession of the game, their last possession of regulation, and in the final minute of overtime on Sunday to surprise the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 23-17.

The game-winning drive covered 71 yards over 6 plays and ate up 2:26.

A deep pass to Amari Cooper set up the score.

Chubb scored from 3 yards to sink the Buccaneers to 5-6.

The Browns improve to 4-7 in what was likely Jacoby Brissett’s final start before the suspended Deshaun Watson returns next week against the Texans.

Chubb wound up with 26 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown.