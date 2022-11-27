Read full article on original website
Related
kotatv.com
Shop with the Rush event brings community together for the holidays
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the spirit of Christmas, Rapid City Rush is working to support local kids in making their holiday dreams come true. Tuesday, Fleet Farm hosted their Shop with the Rush event which allowed children from the community to shop at the store with money provided by Fleet Farm, and donations from the Rapid City Rush staff and fans.
kotatv.com
Rapid City helps people recycle lights for the holidays
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - From holiday cards to the eccentric decorations many Americans put up for the holidays, it is common for us to throw away 25% more trash between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, according to Stanford University. One of the more common decorations is string lights, but...
newscenter1.tv
Check out the “Old School Charm” of this beautiful home just minutes east of Rapid City
CAPUTA, S.D. – If you are looking for a place to call your own outside of Rapid City, check out what once used to be the Caputa School House. This building was remodeled into a beautiful three bedroom, two bath home just minutes east of Rapid City. 15349 Caputa...
KEVN
Hotels in Rapid City donate space for the Lakota Nation Invitational
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The final month of 2022 arrives this week, and with the month of December, comes the Lakota Nation Invitational. Visit Rapid City announced their lodging partners are donating 52 rooms, and 260 room nights for the LNI. That’s more than $35,000 in lodging expenses.
newscenter1.tv
Here’s when Sheridan Lake Campground will be closing for the off-season
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Sheridan Lake Campground will be closing Dec. 1, 2022 for the off-season, but public day use access for ice fishing will remain open for portions of the area. “The Forest Service is trying very diligently to accommodate ice fishing access on Sheridan Lake through Woodsy...
kotatv.com
Holiday supply drive supports man’s best friends through Christmas & beyond
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The season of giving is here. This year, Bar K-9 helps out man’s best friend at Border Paws Dog Rescue. continue that through the holidays and beyond with a dog supply drive. The drive was set to go from Nov. 5 through Nov. 30...
kotatv.com
Black Hills Children’s Museum finds a home in Box Elder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills Children’s Museum will be constructed in the Liberty Plaza business district on a five-acre parcel, according to a release from the City of Box Elder. The land, donated by Dream Design International, will give the museum maximum exposure and reportedly will...
KELOLAND TV
Garage explosion; Rails for Roxie event; Cooler Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A weekend explosion led to a fire that caused damage to a neighborhood in Huron. Great Bear hosted the “Rails for...
kotatv.com
There is a growing need for sustainable water in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s population continues to increase and so are the needs for future water sources. With frequent drought conditions and water becoming unsustainable, Western Dakota Regional Water System held their second annual conference Tuesday. WDRWS gathered in New Underwood to discuss the future water needs of communities in the Black Hills.
KEVN
Very cold temperatures expected tomorrow
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snowfall is expected for Southwestern South Dakota this evening and early overnight. 2-5 inches of snow is possible for Custer and Fall River counties. Temperatures overnight will be very cold with lows in the single digits for parts of our area. Highs tomorrow won’t be much better with 20s and teens expected. Wind chill values could drop below zero for tomorrow morning. Warmer temperatures are going to return for the end of the week.
kotatv.com
Cold through the middle of the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow showers taper off overnight for the southern hills and far southwest South Dakota. Once all is said and done 2″-5″ could be expected for parts of Custer and Fall River Counties, with a couple inches along the Nebraska line, too. Expect roads to be slippery this evening and into the morning hours Tuesday.
Black Hills Pioneer
Residents concerned about Spearfish mountain goats
SPEARFISH — Once upon a time, back in 2013, a pregnant mountain goat ran away from her herd along the Needles Highway, and found shelter in the Spearfish Canyon. That spring, she gave birth to a male goat, also known as a billy, and some time after that, she and her little billy had baby goats … together.
kotatv.com
Western Dakota Tech continues to crank out truck drivers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Seven students recently graduated from the Western Dakota Tech professional truck driver program, filling an ever-critical need for drivers across the country. The drivers are:. Christian Cargill, Pine Ridge. Kimberly Harris, Rapid City. Cory Jensen, Box Elder. Eric Kolb, Box Elder. Ryan Mirrielees, Box Elder.
Black Hills Pioneer
No injuries in weekend Lead accident
No injuries were reported when a vehicle flipped into a Lead resident’s yard on Saturday. Lead Police Chief Robert Williams said Monday that the accident was the result of slippery road conditions, and occurred when an 18-year-old driver attempted to make a turn on to South Main Street in Lead. As the driver took the corner, the vehicle slid up on to the curb and flipped over into a nearby resident’s yard, taking out the fence in that area. Williams said police did not issue any citations from the accident, and speed was not a factor. The Ford Explorer was a total loss. Williams did not release the driver’s identity or the address where the accident occurred.
KEVN
Woman on trial for killing boyfriend at a Rapid City apartment
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The trial of a Rapid City woman accused of killing her boyfriend at their apartment last June is under way. Ashley Peltier allegedly stabbed James Rice once in the heart after a heated argument got physical at their apartment on Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
nwestiowa.com
South Dakota driver arrested as fugitive
LARCHWOOD—A 42-year-old Rapid City, SD, man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, near Larchwood on charges of being a fugitive from justice, no valid driver’s license and failure to maintain or use safety belts. The arrest of Cornell Lamone Miles stemmed from the stop of a...
newscenter1.tv
NewsCenter1 Top Stories of the Week: Nov. 20-26
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Here are this week’s top stories from NewsCenter1. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
hubcityradio.com
Board of Regents to review their policies following a drag show done at SDSU
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- A student sponsored drag show at South Dakota State University got a lot of attention on campus and off. Board of Regents President Pam Roberts says there will be a review of policies and procedures. Roberts says they got numerous calls and emails to the Board central office.
KEVN
A man was found dead at a North 7th Street home Sunday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police are looking for a man they believe was involved in a deadly shooting at a North Rapid City home Sunday night. Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought “based on information garnered in the investigation,” according to a Rapid City Police Department release. Police were initially looking for two men. However, Colten Triebwasser, 26 of Rapid City, has been contacted by police and is no longer a person of interest.
frcheraldstar.com
Wrong ballots in general election raise questions, concern
HOT SPRINGS – The Fall River County Commission had nearly ended its Nov.17 meeting last Thursday when former county commissioner Paul Nabholz walked into the room during public comment and began asking questions about the Nov. 8 General Election ballots. Addressing his comments to the commission and auditor Sue Ganje, Nabholz said he had received information that there was a mix-up in ballots at the Oelrichs voting site.
Comments / 0