ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 0

Related
kotatv.com

Shop with the Rush event brings community together for the holidays

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the spirit of Christmas, Rapid City Rush is working to support local kids in making their holiday dreams come true. Tuesday, Fleet Farm hosted their Shop with the Rush event which allowed children from the community to shop at the store with money provided by Fleet Farm, and donations from the Rapid City Rush staff and fans.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City helps people recycle lights for the holidays

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - From holiday cards to the eccentric decorations many Americans put up for the holidays, it is common for us to throw away 25% more trash between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, according to Stanford University. One of the more common decorations is string lights, but...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Black Hills Children’s Museum finds a home in Box Elder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills Children’s Museum will be constructed in the Liberty Plaza business district on a five-acre parcel, according to a release from the City of Box Elder. The land, donated by Dream Design International, will give the museum maximum exposure and reportedly will...
BOX ELDER, SD
KELOLAND TV

Garage explosion; Rails for Roxie event; Cooler Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A weekend explosion led to a fire that caused damage to a neighborhood in Huron. Great Bear hosted the “Rails for...
HURON, SD
kotatv.com

There is a growing need for sustainable water in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s population continues to increase and so are the needs for future water sources. With frequent drought conditions and water becoming unsustainable, Western Dakota Regional Water System held their second annual conference Tuesday. WDRWS gathered in New Underwood to discuss the future water needs of communities in the Black Hills.
NEW UNDERWOOD, SD
KEVN

Very cold temperatures expected tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snowfall is expected for Southwestern South Dakota this evening and early overnight. 2-5 inches of snow is possible for Custer and Fall River counties. Temperatures overnight will be very cold with lows in the single digits for parts of our area. Highs tomorrow won’t be much better with 20s and teens expected. Wind chill values could drop below zero for tomorrow morning. Warmer temperatures are going to return for the end of the week.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
kotatv.com

Cold through the middle of the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow showers taper off overnight for the southern hills and far southwest South Dakota. Once all is said and done 2″-5″ could be expected for parts of Custer and Fall River Counties, with a couple inches along the Nebraska line, too. Expect roads to be slippery this evening and into the morning hours Tuesday.
FALL RIVER COUNTY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Residents concerned about Spearfish mountain goats

SPEARFISH — Once upon a time, back in 2013, a pregnant mountain goat ran away from her herd along the Needles Highway, and found shelter in the Spearfish Canyon. That spring, she gave birth to a male goat, also known as a billy, and some time after that, she and her little billy had baby goats … together.
SPEARFISH, SD
kotatv.com

Western Dakota Tech continues to crank out truck drivers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Seven students recently graduated from the Western Dakota Tech professional truck driver program, filling an ever-critical need for drivers across the country. The drivers are:. Christian Cargill, Pine Ridge. Kimberly Harris, Rapid City. Cory Jensen, Box Elder. Eric Kolb, Box Elder. Ryan Mirrielees, Box Elder.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

No injuries in weekend Lead accident

No injuries were reported when a vehicle flipped into a Lead resident’s yard on Saturday. Lead Police Chief Robert Williams said Monday that the accident was the result of slippery road conditions, and occurred when an 18-year-old driver attempted to make a turn on to South Main Street in Lead. As the driver took the corner, the vehicle slid up on to the curb and flipped over into a nearby resident’s yard, taking out the fence in that area. Williams said police did not issue any citations from the accident, and speed was not a factor. The Ford Explorer was a total loss. Williams did not release the driver’s identity or the address where the accident occurred.
LEAD, SD
KEVN

Woman on trial for killing boyfriend at a Rapid City apartment

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The trial of a Rapid City woman accused of killing her boyfriend at their apartment last June is under way. Ashley Peltier allegedly stabbed James Rice once in the heart after a heated argument got physical at their apartment on Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
nwestiowa.com

South Dakota driver arrested as fugitive

LARCHWOOD—A 42-year-old Rapid City, SD, man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, near Larchwood on charges of being a fugitive from justice, no valid driver’s license and failure to maintain or use safety belts. The arrest of Cornell Lamone Miles stemmed from the stop of a...
LARCHWOOD, IA
newscenter1.tv

NewsCenter1 Top Stories of the Week: Nov. 20-26

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Here are this week’s top stories from NewsCenter1. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

A man was found dead at a North 7th Street home Sunday night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police are looking for a man they believe was involved in a deadly shooting at a North Rapid City home Sunday night. Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought “based on information garnered in the investigation,” according to a Rapid City Police Department release. Police were initially looking for two men. However, Colten Triebwasser, 26 of Rapid City, has been contacted by police and is no longer a person of interest.
RAPID CITY, SD
frcheraldstar.com

Wrong ballots in general election raise questions, concern

HOT SPRINGS – The Fall River County Commission had nearly ended its Nov.17 meeting last Thursday when former county commissioner Paul Nabholz walked into the room during public comment and began asking questions about the Nov. 8 General Election ballots. Addressing his comments to the commission and auditor Sue Ganje, Nabholz said he had received information that there was a mix-up in ballots at the Oelrichs voting site.
FALL RIVER COUNTY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy