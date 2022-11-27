Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Sidelines with Synness: Ty, Erickson, Tim Sparing, and Chase Brooks to WNFR
HELENA — When the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo kicks off in Las Vegas’ Thomas and Mack Arena on Thursday, there will be three former Helena Rodeo Club cowboys showcasing their wares at the Big Show. Two are competing in the same event, and that pair also happen to...
discoveringmontana.com
The 23 Best Things to Do in Butte, Montana
People visit Butte for a variety of reasons, whether it is to take in the rich history of the town or the picturesque landscape that surrounds it. As the fifth-largest city in Montana, visitors can be ensured there will be no shortage of things to do in Butte, MT. Whether...
Iconic LaHood Park Steakhouse readies to reopen after devastating fire
CARDWELL — LaHood Park Steakhouse, an iconic restaurant in business here for decades, is making a comeback after a fire destroyed the building last year. “I took a couple of months to think about it, and I decided to rebuild it from the ground up because it is more than just a place to eat,” said owner, “swamper” and bartender Phil Lalich. “It’s a rural community, and this is a place for ranchers, farmers and friends to meet.”
Two Butte Traditions Underway in Early December
There are numerous traditional events that proudly take place in Butte and the surrounding area, and to the delight of many, two of them are about to happen early next month! First up, it's Butte Central's Christmas Party on December 3rd. This event gets underway at the Maroon Activity Center at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) and has notoriously brought family, alums, benefactors, and friends together during a season of giving and when joining as a community is of the utmost importance. The night will be filled with fun, plenty of appetizers, beverages, a raffle, and LIVE entertainment by High Ore Road. The guitarist/vocalist for High Ore Road is the multi-faceted Tom O'Neill, who is not only Butte Central Alum but also known to be in two places at the same time diligently, either broadcasting, sports announcing, or playing a gig...such as Butte's Central's shindig this Saturday. Please get in touch with the school to learn more about Butte Central's Christmas Party at the MAC (550 East Mercury).
NBCMontana
Body of Butte man found in culvert, no signs of foul play
BUTTE, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement says the body of a 36-year-old Butte man was found in a culvert on Saturday morning. In a press release Monday, Sheriff Ed Lester said the man, who was homeless, had been living in the culvert near the intersection of Farrell Street and Texas Avenue, prior to his death.
NBCMontana
Butte announces Christmas Stroll button design winners
MISSOULA, Mont. — Mainstreet Uptown Butte announced the winning entries for the Christmas Stroll button design contest after reviewing entries from hundreds of students in the Butte area. The winners will be honored during the tree lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m. at the courthouse on Dec. 2. Nominations are...
Fairfield Sun Times
Lewis and Clark County sheriff searching for missing 14-year-old boy
LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, Mont. - A 14-year-old boy was reported missing after he ran away from his home, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office said on social media Tuesday. LCSO said Kyle Leonard-Province was last seen wearing blue sweater, black and grey baseball hat, cowboy boots and an...
MCPS Invites Public’s Help in Choosing a New Superintendent
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After Dr. Rob Watson resigned to take another education position in Helena last June, Russ Lodge stepped in as interim superintendent, and now the public is invited to take part in choosing a permanent replacement. MCPS Hires a Consultant Firm for the Search. KGVO News...
NBCMontana
Suspect in Deer Lodge fatal hit-and-run to appear in court
BUTTE, Mont. — The suspect in last week’s fatal hit-and-run in Deer Lodge is set to appear in court on Tuesday. Lane Austin Fortner, 26, of Deer Lodge has an initial appearance and arraignment Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Powell County District Court before Judge Ray J. Dayton.
NBCMontana
Butte arson suspect appears in court
BUTTE, Mont. — A suspect in the Oct. 18 fire that heavily damaged a Butte business made her initial appearance in court. Tangee Lynn Jessen, 51, of Butte, pleaded not guilty last week to a felony charge of negligent arson. Jessen is accused of starting a fire outside of...
