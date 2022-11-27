Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf swoops in for PGA Tour venue and it will host their 2023 season opener
LIV Golf might be struggling to acquire PGA Tour professionals ahead of 2023, but the Saudi-bankrolled circuit has least managed to obtain Mexico's El Camaleon Golf Club from their rivals for its lid lifter. The news emerged earlier today in a report by Golfweek's Alan Schupak, and the likelihood of...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf's Cameron Smith LOSES match to LPGA Tour legend + pricey bottle of wine
LIV Golf's Cameron Smith has not lost many times in 2022 but the red-hot Australian was defeated by his compatriot and semi-retired LPGA Tour legend Karrie Webb earlier this season. Webb, 47, is a 41-time LPGA Tour winner and seven-time major champion. The highlight of her career came in 2002...
Mexico's Mayakoba Resort jumps ship from PGA Tour to LIV Golf
The 16th edition of the PGA Tour visiting the Riviera Maya in Mexico, south of Cancun, which was played earlier this month, will be its final rendition. Golfweek has learned that the El Camaleon Golf Club, which has regularly hosted the World Wide Technologies Championship at Mayakoba is set to be the site of the first LIV Golf tournament in February 2023. Multiple sources have confirmed that an announcement is expected as early as Tuesday.
Justin Thomas joins new golf league
Former Alabama All-American Justin Thomas has committed to play in the TGL, a golf league developed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy with the blessing of the PGA Tour that’s scheduled to start in January 2024. Thomas and Jon Rahm are the first players after the founders to agree...
GolfWRX
Report: Familiar PGA Tour venue defects to LIV Golf
One of the great European Tour venues has been lost, and now the PGA Tour is feeling the same. Once venue for the seasonal finale, Valderrama has since had an off-on relationship with the European and DP World Tours, but was welcomed back in 2017. The short but extremely tricky track has since seen victories for Sergio Garcia (twice), Christiaan Bezuidenhout, John Catlin, Matt Fitzpatrick and, this year, Adrian Otaegui.
Golf Channel
LPGA 2022 in review: Biggest surprises from Nelly Korda to Shanshan Feng
When the 2021 LPGA Tour season wrapped up with world No. 1 Nelly Korda and No. 2 Jin Young Ko jockeying over the closing stretch of the season for both titles and awards, fans were left on the edge of their seats clamoring for a rematch in 2022. But when a series of surprises unfolded this season, fans saw a much different outcome.
'Greg (Norman) has to go': Tiger Woods unloads on LIV Golf leadership, explains what must happen for LIV to co-exist with PGA Tour
Tiger Woods addressed the media ahead of his 2022 Hero World Challenge – where he withdrew due to plantar fasciitis – and was naturally peppered with questions regarding Greg Norman, LIV Golf and the future of professional golf itself. The 15-time major champion didn’t hold back. “I...
Tri-City Herald
USMNT–Netherlands: Date, Time Set For Knockout Stage Match
View the original article to see embedded media. With a victory over Iran on Tuesday, the USMNT is officially moving on in the World Cup. The USMNT is through to the knockout stage for the first time since 2014, thanks to Christian Pulisic’s first-half goal. The win, along with England’s victory over Wales, means the USMNT earn second place in the Group B standings.
Tiger Woods welcomes Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas to TGL, the tech-infused competition set for 2024 start
Tiger Woods withdrew from his Hero World Challenge due to plantar fasciitis Monday, much to the dismay of fans who were excited to watch the 15-time major champion return to competitive golf. But the news wasn’t all bad. Shortly after he announced his WD, he gave golf fans something to...
Best Golf Irons For Women 2022
In this equipment piece we look at some of the best golf irons for women.
golfmagic.com
WATCH: Cameron Smith filmed GIVING IT LARGE after Aussie PGA win
It's fair to say when Cameron Smith emerges victorious, he knows how to party. When Smith won the Claret Jug in July, footage emerged of the Australian hilariously trying to wedge the trophy in overhead storage as he rode coach on the way back home. Upon his return, Smith -...
Tri-City Herald
Slow Starts Digging Thunder Familiar Hole Over the First Month of Games
Oklahoma City has been on both sides of down-to-the-wire games over the first 20 games of the season. Until Saturday night’s ugly showing in Houston, the Thunder had done a solid job of staying competitive in nearly every game on the schedule. If it weren’t for the team’s first...
Tiger Woods on competing: ‘I don’t have much left in this leg’
Tiger Woods painted an uncertain picture about how much golf he can play, saying Tuesday that “I don't have much left in this leg.”
GolfWRX
WOTW Time Machine: Butch Harmon, Henrik Stenson’s watches from the 2018 Open Championship
Butch and Henrik enjoyed a little treat before the start of the 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie. Butch looked to be wearing a Dark Rhodium Rolex Yacht-Master 40 while Henrik’s watch looks like an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore in Black Ceramic. Both are rated for water resistance, but I am not sure about ice cream.
GolfWRX
Matt Wallace WITB 2022 (November)
Driver: Callaway Epic Speed (9 degrees) 3-wood: Callaway Rogue ST Max (15 degrees) Irons: Callaway Apex X Forged CB (4-PW) Wedges: Callaway Jaws MD5 Raw (50-10S, 54-10S, 58-08C) We share your golf passion. You can follow GolfWRX on Twitter @GolfWRX, Facebook and Instagram. Richy Werenski WITB 2022 (November) Richy Werenski...
GolfWRX
November build will pay dividends for 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill
From a recent press release on the PGA Championship, to be contested next in May of 2023, at Rochester’s Oak Hill Country Club:. “For the first time in PGA of America’s history, the groundbreaking of a major championship has started the year prior. In anticipation of any snow that falls in Rochester, and potentially lingers in early 2023, service providers are at Oak Hill Country Club laying the framework and beginning to construct the massive temporary infrastructure for the 2023 PGA Championship buildout.”
Tri-City Herald
U.S., Pulisic Answer Bell to Secure Place in World Cup Knockout Stage
It was grueling, it came at cost and it was a slog. But the U.S. men’s national team’s first job in Qatar is done. The Americans are headed to the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup, beating Iran, 1–0, in a must-win Group B finale to finish second behind England and set up a last-16 showdown vs. the Netherlands on Saturday.
Hurricane season 2022 ends quietly
MIAMI -- The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ended Wednesday.This year's hurricane season produced 14 named storms, of which eight became hurricanes and two intensified to major hurricanes with winds reaching 111 mph or greater.In an average season, we typically have 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.NOAA's Hurricane Season forecast had called for 14 to 31 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes and 3-6 major hurricanes.In comparison, meteorologists at Colorado State University had forecast 20 named storms, 10 Hurricanes and five major hurricanes.There were three hurricane landfalls along the coast of the U.S. mainland. Hurricane Ian first made landfall as...
Tri-City Herald
A robot created in a German lab uses AI to make putts — at an incredible rate
Scientists in Germany have built a robot that can putt. Dubbed Golfi, it probably wouldn’t be much of a fourth in your group, as it does need to be plugged in to a power source. Golfi also takes up to five minutes deciphering data before swinging the club, and no one likes slow play.
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas join Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy with TGL in 2024
Major champions Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas have become the first players to sign up for TGL, the new Monday night golf league created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. After revealing his withdrawal from the Hero World Challenge on Monday, Woods posted a welcome tweet to Rahm and Thomas who will compete as part of six teams of three PGA Tour players.
Comments / 0