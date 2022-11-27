ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tuscaloosa Thread

Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again

As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football Coach Fired Despite Being Bowl Eligible

It wasn't a good Cyber Monday for UNLV head football coach Marcus Arroyo. According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Arroyo was let go by UNLV on Monday afternoon despite leading the program to bowl eligibility. Arroyo took over the program during the 2020 season, which was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic....
247Sports

Playoff rankings: Ohio State, LSU plummet, USC rises in latest top 25 projection

The College Football Playoff selection committee has its hands full this week after a series of unexpected results over rivalry weekend altered the final four picture heading into respective conference championship games this season. Michigan's statement at Ohio State left a gaping hole in the Buckeyes' resume while LSU's whiff at Texas A&M along with South Carolina's comeback win at Clemson ended the Tigers' shot at getting in.
TENNESSEE STATE

