Much lower humidity, more sunshine Monday

By Eric Stone
 2 days ago

There could be a few leftover showers south Monday morning, but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures start in the mid 60s Monday morning with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. The big difference will be much lower humidity with dew points returning to the 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Expect plenty of sunshine Tuesday with lows in the low 60s and highs in the low 80s. The next front brings rain late in the day Wednesday into early Thursday with sunny and cooler weather heading into next weekend.

Lows Friday through Sunday will drop into the lower 60s with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees with lots of sunshine and low humidity.

