NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. removed from Miami flight after refusing to comply with safety protocol, police say

Odell Beckham Jr has blamed an “overzealous flight attendant” for the seatbelt spat that saw him being removed from his flight by police.He was escorted off a Los Angeles-bound flight at the Miami International Airport on Sunday after police said that he appeared to be slipping “in and out of consciousness” on the plane. Law enforcement and fire rescue crews were called to the tarmac after the flight crew, trying to wake Mr Beckham Jr “to fasten his seat belt” became concerned that he might have been “seriously ill”.According to a statement from the Miami-Dade police, once officers arrived...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO