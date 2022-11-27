ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Bielema believes Illini just scratching the surface: ‘I’m excited as hell’

By Andy Olson
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fk8FJ_0jPJaRtr00

WCIA — The regular season is officially over for the Illini, after dominating Northwestern Saturday 41-3 to finish with their most wins since 2007 at 8-4.

With that should come a nice destination in the postseason, as bowl projections coming out Sunday are looking favorably at Illinois.

CBS, ESPN, and Yahoo all project Illinois to show up in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa Bay. 247Sports is the outlier, saying the Illini could end up in the Music City Bowl. Bowl destinations release on Dec. 4.

The 38-point win over the Wildcats will certainly help make their case for a good game. The Land of Lincoln Trophy will stay in Champaign for another year after the win. Even with its best season in over a decade, there’s still questions about what could have been.

“Obviously there’s four games there that in my opinion we could have been on the other end of,” Bret Bielema said following the win. “If we could’ve had any one of those four, two of those four it’s a no-brainer. I’m excited as hell because I believe we’re only scratching the surface of what we can be. I knew we needed to get bowl eligible this year to keep moving in the right direction. I really just wanted to play Michigan or Ohio State, I just wanted one more chance to play against a Big Ten opponent. That’s probably what I wanted to do more than anything.”

BROWN HONORED:

After a great performance, Syndey Brown was named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week on Sunday. The senior had two interceptions and a fumble recovery, and returned two of those for a touchdown. He is the first FBS player this season with a pick six and fumble recovery touchdown in the same game.

SNYDER ENTERS PORTAL:

It is that time of the year now, the transfer portal opens in a little over a week and the Illini have their first taker. Redshirt freshman DD Snyder III tweeted that he is entering his name. The defensive back has yet to record a state in two seasons at Illinois. He was rated a three-star prospect coming out of Tampa.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

LIVE! Illinois basketball hosts Syracuse in final ACC/B1G Challenge

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — No. 16 Illinois basketball hosts Syracuse in the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge Tuesday night at State Farm Center. ESPN announced the long running series pitting two of the nation’s top conferences won’t continue after this year, ending a 24-year run. The Illini (5-1) have never hosted the Orange (3-3) in Champaign, with […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Daily Digest | 'All good things must come to an end'; Updated Illini bowl projections

There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. The ACC/Big Ten Challenge is on its last leg. The annual challenge will end after 24 years, the ACC and ESPN announced on Monday. The non-conference event for men's and women's basketball will be replaced by the new ACC/SEC Challenge next season. The SEC/Big 12 Challenge, which began in 2013, will also end after this season.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illini stay ranked No. 16 in new poll

WCIA — After a crazy week in college basketball, Illinois is the only team in the nation to stay right at its previous spot as they come in this week at No. 16 again. The country does have a new No. 1 in Houston, with Texas and familiar Illini foe Virginia to follow. This week’s […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois football: 10 takeaways from the 2022 regular season

There were a lot of eye-opening moments during the 2022 season for Illinois and its fans. A team that was picked to finish either 5th or 6th in the B1G West overachieved, snagging 8 wins, the most since the 2001 team that played in the Rose Bowl. Head coach Bret...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Hawking the Triple-Double

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 161 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Andy Olson recap No. 16 Illinois basketball’s 73-44 win over Syracuse in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Coleman Hawkins became just the fourth Illini in program history to record a triple-double, scoring 15 points, while grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing 10 assists. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
advantagenews.com

ACC/Big Ten Challenge tips off this week - Syracuse @ Illinois

-0- The Illinois basketball coaches show airs tonight here on the Big-Z (107.1 FM, 1570 AM). The coaches show runs from 7-to-8 pm. It's the first Coach Brad Underwood radio show of the season. Illinois has a record of 5-and-1 on the year. They are currently ranked 16th in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. A new poll is set to be released later today (MON).
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Walters named finalist for Broyles Award

WCIA — After a phenomenal second season on the Illini sidelines, defensive coordinator Ryan Walters continues to get national attention for leading the Illinois defensive unit as he was named a finalist for the Broyles Award. Every year it is given to the best assistant coach in the nation. Illinois leads the nation in interceptions, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

KEEPING THE HAT: Illini defense dominates Northwestern in finale win

EVANSTON (WCIA) — Illinois’ (8-4, 5-4) defense forced six turnovers and scored two touchdowns in a 41-3 blowout of Northwestern (1-11, 1-8) to finish off the regular season with eight wins for the first time since 2007. Devon Witherspoon had two interceptions in the first half that helped keep the Wildcats out of the endzone […]
EVANSTON, IL
WCIA

Bielema to coach at Northwestern after difficult week of loss

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football coach Bret Bielema will be with his team in Evanston Saturday afternoon when they take the field in the regular season finale at Northwestern. Bielema has had a difficult nine days, losing his mother last Thursday, before his father-in-law Greg Hielsberg passed away on Wednesday. Bielema returned to Champaign late […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
i70sports.com

Illini Football finishes regular season at 8-4, now awaits bowl assignment

With their victory over Northwestern on Saturday, the Illinois Fighting Illini finished the college football season at 8-4. It is the first time they have reached 8 victories in a season since 2007. Coach Bret Bielema talks about going 8-4 this season. And Coach Bielema says losing close games this...
WCIA

Bielema, Illini not overlooking 1-10 Wildcats

WCIA — All that’s left for Illinois football on the 2022 regular season is a trip north to Evanston to take on the 1-10 Northwestern Wildcats. Illinois is coming into the game with the Land of Lincoln Trophy for the first time since 2015. There is an outside shot Illinois can win the division, but […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Illini tame the Lions

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 158 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Brice Bement recap Illinois basketball’s 92-59 blowout win over Lindenwood at State Farm Center Friday night. Skyy Clark (19) and RJ Melendez (17) posted career high scoring nights to lead the Illini (5-1) to an easy win over the Lions heading […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Ken Leonard reflects on final State title: ‘It feels different’

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Hollywood could not have written a better script for the end of Sacred Heart-Griffin coach Ken Leonard’s career, as in his final game the Cyclones finished an undefeated season with a 4A State title. It is the sixth of Leonard’s career. SHG beat Providence Catholic on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium 44-20, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Colder air rushing into Central Illinois

Illinois Public Media News is monitoring winds and storms on Tuesday. We will update this post with the latest forecast information. Updated Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. From meteorologist Andrew Pritchard: A Wind Advisory is in effect into the overnight in Champaign County and surrounding portions of central Illinois. Winds are gusting out of the south up to 45 miles per hour, shifting out of the west late tonight. A ‘marginal risk’ (level 1 of 5) for severe storms is in place across portions of Illinois & Indiana on today’s outlook from the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center. Pritchard says the greater severe risk exists to the south, but a few intense storms may develop ahead of the cold front and produce strong winds late this evening.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Brummer wins Athlete of the Week

DECATUR (WCIA) — Joe Brummer is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The senior has led St. Teresa to Friday’s Class 2A State Title Game in Champaign by scoring three total touchdowns in a semifinal win over Johnston City. Brummer accounted for 193 yards both passing and running, and now has the Bulldogs back in […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

END OF AN ERA: Ken Leonard retires as state champ, Sacred Heart-Griffin beats Providence Catholic to win Class 4A title

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It’s a storybook ending for the state’s all-time winningest coach. Ken Leonard walked off the field for the final time a state champ Friday night, with Sacred Heart-Griffin beating Providence Catholic 44-20 at Memorial Stadium. It’s the sixth state championship for Leonard, the best coach in IHSA history, who won his 419th […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Williamsville falls in Class 3A state title game, finishes runner-up

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Williamsville had all the makings of a fun afternoon at Memorial Stadium but a 10-0 lead over IC Catholic quickly went south, with the Knights scoring 48 unanswered points on their way to the Class 3A state championship, beating the Bullets 48-17 on Friday. “When you’re in a game like this and […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy