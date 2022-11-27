ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Evans becomes first Buccaneer to reach 10k-or-more receiving yards

By Kaycee Sloan
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Despite the Tampa Bay Buccaneers falling to the Cleveland Browns 23-17 in overtime Sunday, the Bucs were still able to make history.

During the third quarter of the game, wide receiver Mike Evans had a 28-yard catch that brought him to 10,000 career receiving yards. With that catch, Evans became the first player with 10,000-or-more yards for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He is the 48th player in the NFL to reach this milestone. Evans is also just one of six players in NFL history with 10,000+ receiving yards and 75+ receiving touchdowns through nine career seasons.

So far this season, Evans has 10,003+ yards with 78 receiving touchdowns. Other players that have reached this milestone include:

  • Jerry Rice (11,776 yards, 118 receiving touchdowns)
  • Calvin Johnson (11,619 yards, 83 receiving touchdowns)
  • Marvin Harrison (11,185 yards, 98 receiving touchdowns)
  • Randy Moss (10,700 yards, 101 receiving touchdowns)
  • Larry Fitzgerald (10,413 yards, 77 receiving touchdowns)

On top of Evans’ new record, rookie running back Rachaad White also set a new career high against the Browns.

White set a new high with 109 yards from scrimmage (64 rushing, 45 receiving), this marks the second consecutive game in which White recorded 100 or more yards from scrimmage.

He is the first Buccaneer rookie to record consecutive games with 100+ scrimmage yards since Evans did it in three consecutive games back in 2014.

According to TeamRankings.com , prior to Tristan Wirf’s injury on Sunday, the Buccaneers have given up the second-fewest sacks in the NFL.

Bucs’ Tristan Wirfs carted off after ‘gruesome’ injury against Browns

As a team so far this season, Tampa Bay has recorded the third-most sacks in the NFL with 36. They fall behind the Dallas Cowboys (45) and the New England Patriots (37).

