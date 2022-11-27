Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Billie Eilish Has the Ultimate Reaction to Dating Jesse Rutherford
Billie Eilish is proud of her relationship. In a video for Vanity Fair, the 20-year-old singer has the best reaction while discussing her romance with her boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford. "It's really cool and I'm really excited and I'm really happy about it," she said, before quipping, "I managed to get......
Christina Aguilera Welcomes Cameras Into Personal and Professional Life for ‘Intimate’ Documentary
Lights, camera, action: Christina Aguilera will be the subject of a forthcoming documentary spanning her life story both personally and professionally. Produced by TIME Studios and Roc Nation, the film will be helmed by Val director Ting Poo. Xtina cracked open a vault of archival footage for the documentary in...
Britney Spears' Former Assistant Felicia Culotta Reveals If She Speaks To The Pop Star After Conservatorship Drama: 'I Write All The Time'
Though Britney Spears is a free woman after being freed from her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021, she hasn't reached out to her ex-assistant Felicia Culotta. “I haven’t spoken to her in quite a while,” Culotta said in a new interview. However, Culotta, who was close with the pop star, 40, when she was first starting to rise to fame, admitted she has attempted to get in touch. “I write all the time,” Culotta said. “I love handwritten letters. I just hope and pray she gets them. I know for sure before she wasn’t [in the past], so I’m very...
Madonna licks water out of dog bowl, continues to share eerie videos
Madonna's latest social media posts have fans howling at more of her scandalous videos. The Queen of Pop shocked fans in her latest stunt, where the "Hung Up" singer is seemingly licking water out of a dog bowl on her Instagram. The 64-year-old singer posed for a series of risqué...
How Mariah Carey Celebrates Christmas With Her Twins Moroccan and Monroe
Watch: Mariah Carey's FAVORITE Thing About the Holidays. All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is to spend it with family. The singer recently revealed how she and her twins Moroccan and Monroe—whom you may have spotted sweetly stealing the spotlight during her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance—celebrate the holiday.
‘Leave Her Alone.’ Dionne Warwick Slams Producers Behind Whitney Houston Biopic
Ten years after the passing of the great and legendary singer Whitney Houston, a biopic is set to be released honoring the icon’s life, but not everyone is happy about it premiering on the big screen. Dionne Warwick, the aunt and mentor to the Waiting to Exhale star said...
Mariah Carey Ripped for ‘Blatant Lip-Syncing’ on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Mariah Carey has become a holiday tradition over the years. The first few notes of the songstress’s All I Want For Christmas Is You seems to be universally known. Some love it…some hate it. Few would argue, however, that this tune is a big part of the Christmas season these days.
Britney Spears Shares Bizarre Post About Literal & Metaphorical Reflection
Nearly one year since the end of her highly-controversial conservatorship, pop legend Britney Spears is looking back at her first year of freedom, twirling onto her Instagram page with a cryptic message about reflection. “It’s fall so I have to take this week to reflect back on this year !!!,” Spears wrote alongside a clip depicting her performing her signature dance move to the tune of Rihanna’s “Man Down" on Wednesday, November 2. “A lot has happened …” she shared, seemingly referencing her long-running legal battles.But to Spears, it seems reflection is far from a metaphorical process — later...
ETOnline.com
Madonna Shares Rare Photo Featuring Six Children: 'What I’m Thankful For'
Madonna’s Thanksgiving celebration was a family affair! Over the weekend, the 64-year-old singer gave her followers an inside look at her holiday featuring her six children. "What I’m thankful for…………. 💛 @lourdesleon @maisonrhed," the "Vogue" singer captioned the photo carousel. Inside the series of pictures, Madonna shared an image of her surrounded by her children, Lourdes "Lola" Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and 10-year-old twins, Stella and Estere.
Ciara Was Set To Join Chris Brown For Axed Michael Jackson Tribute, Shares Rehearsal Clip
Ever since Chris Brown revealed that his surprise Michael Jackson tribute was unexplainably canceled at the 2022 American Music Awards, many have spoken out in support of his artistry. Besides Kelly Rowland — who voiced her appreciation for his many talents during the ceremony — Ciara has now revealed a dance rehearsal video of her and CB. The “Level Up” singer hinted that she was set to join Breezy on stage in homage to the King of Pop’s 40th anniversary of Thriller.More from VIBE.comAMAs Production Company Addresses Cancelled Chris Brown PerformanceKelly Rowland Says "Everybody Deserves Grace" In Support Of Chris...
Kelly Rowland Responds To Crowd Booing Chris Brown Win At 2022 American Music Awards
After Chris Brown’s category win was booed, Kelly Rowland took a moment to check the American Music Awards crowd. On Sunday (Nov. 20), Rowland took to the stage at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater to present the Favorite Male R&B Artist award at the 2022 ceremony. The competitive category was stacked with nominees including Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Lucky Daye, and The Weeknd.More from VIBE.comChris Brown Claims American Music Awards Canceled His Michael Jackson TributeStevie Wonder And Charlie Puth Tribute Lionel Richie At 2022 American Music AwardsLionel Richie Accepts Icon Award, Speaks To Young Artists At 2022 American Music Awards As she revealed...
Chris Brown Claims American Music Awards Canceled His Michael Jackson Tribute
Chris Brown has accused the American Music Awards of preventing him from taking the stage. The 33-year-old R&B singer shared video footage of a rehearsal on Instagram, alleging the run-through was for the 50th annual event. In his seven-minute clip upload, Brown is seen practicing choreography with a crew of dancers. The clip featured the Grammy Award-winning singer and his team dancing to his song “Under The Influence,” before transitioning to Jackson’s “Beat It,” “Wanna Be Starting Somethin,” and “Thriller.”More from VIBE.comAkon Says Chris Brown's Alleged Gang Affiliation Kept Him From Being The Next Michael JacksonJermaine Dupri Calls AMAs' Chris...
Bon Voyage! Madonna Jet Sets Into NYC After Begging Fans To 'Stop Bullying Her For Enjoying Life'
Madonna attempted to escape her haters as she hopped on a flight to New York City on Sunday, November 13. At some point during her travel endeavors, the Queen of Pop shared a message with her Instagram followers. The post featured a diva-like selfie of the star and featured the words "stop bullying Madonna for enjoying her life" in large yellow text.
Mariah Carey Reveals How Christmas Helped Her Get Through Her ‘Messed Up Life’
Mariah Carey has been crowned to be the Queen of Christmas, which is her favorite holiday. In a new interview, she explained how her traumatic childhood led to Christmas being her favorite day of the year. “When you grow up with a messed-up life and then you’re able to have this transformation where you can […]
Mariah Carey reveals ‘messed-up’ childhood is reason she loves Christmas
Mariah Carey admits her obsession with Christmas stems from her tough childhood. “When you grow up with a messed-up life and then you’re able to have this transformation where you can make your life what you want it to be? That is joy for me,” the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer, 52, told W magazine on Friday. “That’s why I want my kids to have everything they can have. I want them to be able to understand that they can be anything they want to be.” Carey added that she knows people tend to look at her as “so festive”...
musictimes.com
Mariah Carey Thanksgiving Parade Performance: Singer Criticized for Doing ‘Nothing’ on Show
Mariah Carey, the self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas, recently graced this year's highly-anticipated Macy's Thanksgiving Parade where she performed her smash holiday hit "All I Want For Christmas" but it appears that not everyone was happy with her show; what happened?. According to the New York Post, the "Touch My Body"...
toofab.com
Billie Eilish Gushes Over Jesse Rutherford Romance As She Returns for Annual Vanity Fair Interview
"I pulled his a--. All me. I did that s---. I locked that motherf---er down!" Billie Eilish is back for another Vanity Fair time capsule interview, she's opening up about the past year of her life and her new romance. On Monday, the magazine dropped its sixth annual interview with...
Christina Aguilera Calls ‘Lady Marmalade’ Video ‘1 of My Favorite Moments of My Career’
'Lady Marmalade' remains one of Christina Aguilera's most notable hits. The artist shared how special that time of her life was.
Dancing with the Stars' Koko Iwasaki Engaged to So You Think You Can Dance Alum Kiki Nyemchek
The couple met on season 14 of So You Think You Can Dance and went public with their relationship in 2018 Dancing with the Stars' Koine "Koko" Iwasaki has found a partner for life in fellow dancer Chris "Kiki" Nyemchek. The two professional dancers who competed against each other in season 14 of So You Think You Can Dance announced the news on Instagram on Sunday, alongside a trio of photos from their engagement. The first snap shows a candid of Nyemchek mid-proposal and Iwasaki bending down with a...
Hypebae
Billie Eilish Gets Candid About Her Relationship With Jesse Rutherford
After fans had a lot to say about the pair’s Halloween costume this year, Billie Eilish is finally opening up about her relationship with 31-year-old Jesse Rutherford. During the latest edition of Vanity Fair‘s annual interview series with the singer, Eilish spoke about how happy she is to be dating the Neighbourhood frontman. ”It’s really cool, and I’m really excited, and I’m really happy about it,” the singer said. Eilish also discussed the fact that she herself draws inspiration from Rutherford and his music. “Equal admiration is really important,” she told the publication. “I’m really inspired by this person, and, you know, he’s inspired by me, it’s really cool.”
Comments / 0