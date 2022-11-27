Mariah Carey admits her obsession with Christmas stems from her tough childhood. “When you grow up with a messed-up life and then you’re able to have this transformation where you can make your life what you want it to be? That is joy for me,” the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer, 52, told W magazine on Friday. “That’s why I want my kids to have everything they can have. I want them to be able to understand that they can be anything they want to be.” Carey added that she knows people tend to look at her as “so festive”...

4 DAYS AGO