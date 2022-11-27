ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The LOOTPRESS Pet of the Week is Keller!

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 2 days ago
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The LOOTPRESS Week 13 Pet of the Week is Keller!

Keller is the face of the Dragon’s Den shop on Eisenhower Drive in Beckley.

First discovered last year as a kitten, he had been abandoned by his feral mother due to an infection he suffered in both eyes which ultimately resulted in a complete loss of vision.

Although he came into the shop in desperate need of some TLC – such as food and a good bath – he is now fluffy, full of life, and a big eater!

Keller remains enthusiastic in spite of his blindness, and since his arrival has developed quite the rapport with the Dragon’s Den customer base, regularly greeting patrons at the door as they arrive.

But it is perhaps Dragon’s Den owner Allen Walker who sums it up best when he says,

“He is our baby boy, full of love and fully loved by us and all our customers!”

We would like to thank everyone who made submissions this week, and are excited to congratulate Keller, the LOOTPRESS Pet of the Week, in association with the Humane Society of Raleigh County!

The Humane Society of Raleigh County has just announced a donation drive in conjunction with the Beckley Starbucks which will run from now until just before Christmas.

More information on items needed and how to contribute can be found here.

While we certainly wish we could shine a spotlight on each and every pet for which we receive a submission, submissions and resubmissions are always welcome and encouraged, and can be made through this brief form.

The LOOTPRESS Week 12 Pet of the Week feature can be seen here, and readers can learn more about Pet of the Week here.

Comments / 1

