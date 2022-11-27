ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
People

King Charles May Give Princess Charlotte Queen Elizabeth's Little-Known Former Title: Report

The speculated shift aligns with King Charles' rumored vision for a slimmer monarchy Is King Charles III saving something special for Princess Charlotte? Over the weekend, The Mail on Sunday reported that the King, 73, may not bestow the Duke of Edinburgh title on his brother Prince Edward as previously speculated. Instead, he may name his 7-year-old granddaughter Charlotte the Duchess of Edinburgh one day. Queen Elizabeth II was known as the Duchess of Edinburgh before she became monarch, and the decision to pass the position to Charlotte would align with Charles'...
HollywoodLife

Queen Elizabeth Didn’t See Husband Prince Philip For Weeks At A Time After He ‘Retired’, New Bio Claims

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip apparently didn’t see each other for weeks at a time after his 2017 retirement. The late monarch, who died earlier this year, and the late Duke of Edinburgh, who died in 2021, would still keep in contact “regularly” by phone during those times, a new book called Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, which was obtained by Daily Mail, claims.
Daily Mail

Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Corgi Susan had a secret part in her wedding day – after Her Majesty hid her 'best friend' in the carriage when she set off on honeymoon with Prince Philip, claims author

Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Corgi played a secret part in her wedding day to Prince Philip, an author has revealed. Her Majesty, who died aged 96 on September 8 at Balmoral, kept her 'best friend' close during her special day on November 20, 1947. The pet was hidden in the...
International Business Times

Prince William, Kate Middleton Reunite With King Charles And Camilla For Carriage Procession

The new royal "Fab Four" joined forces Tuesday for the first state visit of King Charles' reign. King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla were joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton in an elaborate horse-drawn carriage procession for the monarch's first state visit. They carried out a full ceremonial welcome for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
People

King Charles Will Continue Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Tradition with the Royal Family

After two years of non-traditional Christmas plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, King Charles and Queen Camilla will return to one of the late Queen Elizabeth's favorite places for the holiday For the first Christmas following Queen Elizabeth's death in September, King Charles III and Queen Camilla will return to a beloved holiday tradition. The royal family is set to spend Christmas at Sandringham, the late Queen Elizabeth's beloved country estate in Norfolk. During her life, the history-making monarch would take the train from London to Norfolk in December to spend Christmas...

Comments / 0

Community Policy