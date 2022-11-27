Read full article on original website
‘The View’: Joy Behar Shocked That “Two Idiots” Todd and Julie Chrisley Are Going to Prison While Donald Trump is “Walking Free”
The View is the latest to weigh in on the Chrisley legal drama. After reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to 12 and seven years in federal prison, respectively, Joy Behar was quick to compare their case to Donald Trump and his tax woes. The couple, who...
Joy Behar Says Her Own Daughter Asked Her to Never Talk About Her On ‘The View’
Few topics are off limits at The View — after all, this is the show where we’ve heard the phrases “weenie pic” and “there’s a light in my vagina” — but for Joy Behar, one subject is strictly banned: her daughter. The co-host revealed on today’s episode that she’s not allowed to mention Eve Behar, whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Behar, on the daytime talk show.
The View’s Ana Navarro blasts ‘stop saying that’ at co-host Joy Behar in fiery moment during live show
THE View’s Ana Navarra has snapped at her co-host Joy Behar in a tense live TV moment on Wednesday. The eye-opening moment came as the panelists discussed Donald Trump’s recent announcement that he is running for president in 2024. Things first got fiery on The View when Joy,...
The View’s Joy Behar snaps at Whoopi Goldberg to ‘stop that & be nice’ in tense live moment despite moderator’s birthday
THE View’s Joy Behar has snapped at her co-host Whoopi Goldberg to “be nice” during a tense moment on Thursday’s show. The 80-year-old comedian’s harsh on-air comments have upset her other co-hosts, though, as they were made to the moderator during the Sister Act star’s big birthday celebration.
Jimmy Kimmel Says Trump Jokes Cost Him Fans, Was Prepared To Quit If ABC Demanded A Cease-Fire
Jimmy Kimmel says he lost half his fanbase when he began making pointedly critical jokes about Donald Trump, and that he was prepared to quit Jimmy Kimmel Live! if ABC execs demanded he go easy on the then-president. “Ten years ago, among Republicans, I was the most popular talk show...
Today’s Al Roker shocks co-hosts as he loudly yells in the middle of co-host Carson Daly’s report in strange live moment
THE TODAY Show meteorologist Al Roker has shocked his co-hosts as he shouted loudly during Carson Daly's report. The co-hosts talked about the new Christmas Story sequel, and Al shouted an iconic line from the first film. On Wednesday's show, during the POPStart segment, Carson aired a preview for A...
Former Fox News Star Calls Fired MSNBC Host "Most Racist Person" on TV
Former Fox News star anchor Megyn Kelly has called Tiffany Cross, who was fired from MSNBC earlier this month, “the most racist person in all of television.”. Kelly, who left Fox News to host a show on NBC before having the show cancelled in the middle of her contract, was speaking on her SiriusXM radio show when she called Cross, 43, racist.
Ryan Seacrest’s ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ Replacement This Week Did So Well She’s Back for Day 3
While Ryan Seacrest is off enjoying day three of his morning show break, Kelly Ripa brought back a special guest co-host who’s been so great to watch over the last few episodes of Live with Kelly and Ryan. The producers of Live shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the latest...
Jimmy Kimmel Responds To Donald Trump Saying His Show Was “Dead”, Talks Hosting The Oscars Again
Jimmy Kimmel wasted no time on his late-night talk show addressing Donald Trump’s attacks over the weekend. The former President of the United States said in a rally that Kimmel’s show was “dead” because Republicans stopped watching him. You can watch Kimmel’s monologue in the video posted above.
Joy Behar Defends Hillary Clinton for Rejecting Comedians’ Jokes for Trump Debate, Says She “Didn’t Want to Bomb”
Joy Behar came to the defense of Hillary Clinton on The View after she was accused of shooting down the help of comedians who wanted to assist with a presidential debate against Donald Trump back in 2016. Documentarian Michael Moore claimed that Clinton rejected his “Justice League of comedy,” which he hinted only contributed to her eventual election loss.
Why Is Whoopi Goldberg Missing From ‘The View’? Longtime Host’s Absence Explained
Fans of The View have gotten used to seeing Whoopi Goldberg moderate conversations during the daytime program. In November 2022, the EGOT winner was noticeably missing from the show for a few days, leading viewers to question her absence. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to Whoopi. Why Did...
'The View' Cohost Sunny Hostin Sparks Controversy After Comparing Women Who Vote Republican To 'Roaches'
The View cohosts are known for broaching controversial subjects and getting into heated debates when it comes to politics, and the Thursday, November 3, episode of the popular chat-fest was no different. Sunny Hostin sparked controversy among the panel when she compared women who vote with a certain political leaning to household pests."The abortion issue. I read a poll that white, suburban women are now voting going to vote Republican," Hostin shared. "It's almost like roaches voting for Raid. They are voting against their own self-interest."CAST OF 'THE VIEW' IGNORES ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN DURING COMMERCIAL BREAKS, CLAIMS EYEWITNESS: 'SHE STOOD...
'Good Morning America': Ginger Zee Reveals Messy Kitchen Mishap Ahead of Thanksgiving
Ginger Zee's Thanksgiving plans are getting off to a messy start. The beloved Good Morning America meteorologist's kitchen looked more like a crime scene earlier this week as Zee attempted to get a head start on Thursday's Thanksgiving feast, resulting in a hilarious and completely relatable kitchen mishap. Zee –...
'The Kelly Clarkson Show': Massive Update on Talk Show's Future
Kelly Clarkson is not going anywhere. The Kelly Clarkson Show was renewed for two more seasons on Monday, keeping the show on the air through at least 2025. NBCUniversal made the announcement after NBCUniversal Syndication Studios sold additional episodes of the show to the NBC Owned Television Stations Group. After...
Trevor Noah Shows Off His Presidential Impressions in the Trailer for I Wish You Would
Trevor Noah is back with a new Netflix special. In the first trailer for I Wish You Would, the soon-to-be former host of The Daily Show posits that all one needs to win a United States election is a "strange voice". He then shows off impressions of John F. Kennedy, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Donald Trump.
Will Smith, opening up about Oscars slap, tells Trevor Noah 'hurt people hurt people'
Will Smith opened up to Trevor Noah about the now-famous slap at the Oscars in March during an appearance that aired Monday night on "The Daily Show."
