Hallmark Stars Holly Robinson Peete And Jonathan Bennett Respond After Candace Cameron Bure’s Faith-Based Programming Quotes Went Viral
The backlash against Candace Cameron Bure continues with Hallmark stars.
Jodie Sweetin Doubles Down on LGBTQ+ Defense After Candace Cameron Bure’s ‘Traditional Marriage’ Comments
Standing her ground. After Jodie Sweetin seemingly shaded her Full House costar Candace Cameron Bure over her alleged homophobic beliefs, the UnSweetined author is not backing down. Sweetin, 40, reshared a social media message from Holly Robinson Peete on Saturday, November 26, which advocated for inclusivity. “There was a time when the words ‘tradition’ and ‘traditional’ were used to […]
As Candace Cameron Bure's First GAF Movie Airs Amidst Controversy, Hallmark Actor Talks The Media Not Getting What She's Really Like
Candace Cameron Bure is getting support from a Hallmark alum amid her GAF controversy.
Alyssa Milano reunites with Tony Danza and Who's the Boss? costars ahead of revival series
It seems like that Who's the Boss? revival series really might be just around the bend. On Friday, Alyssa Milano shared a few photos from her night out at Tony Danza's cabaret show in Los Angeles, which she attended with former Who's the Boss? costars Danny Pintauro and Rhoda Gemignani. (Gemignani played Danza's mom on the sitcom.)
Seth Rogen Says Steven Spielberg Cried So Much During The Making Of His Latest Movie The Fabelmans
While Seth Rogen has made a career of being the face of many comedy films over the years, the actor has also taken several dramatic turns. He has shown his versatility in films like The Disaster Artist and Steve Jobs, but now is truly hitting the big leagues starring in Steven Spielberg’s latest film, The Fabelmans. The film is a personal one for the director, who co-wrote the film with frequent collaborator Tony Kushner. According to Rogen, Spielberg was quite emotional during production, due to the personal nature of the film.
John Malkovich’s Affair With ‘Dangerous Liasons’ Co-Star Michelle Pfeiffer Led to His Divorce
John Malkovich is normally fairly private, but he has spoken about his relationship with 'Dangerous Liasons' co-star Michelle Pfeiffer.
Paul Greene Talks New Christmas Movies, Candace Cameron-Bure & ‘When Calls the Heart’
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, which means chances are Paul Greene is on your TV screen. One of the staples of yuletide films has two new offerings this holiday season. First, as a jingle writer who forms a love connection with an aspiring singer played by Jessica Lowndes in I’m Glad It’s Christmas. The Great American Family movie also features the legendary Gladys Knight.
The Masked Singer Names Its 2 Finalists After Ousted Contestant Dedicates Performance to Bob Saget
"He was the reason that I decided to do the show," one of the semifinalists said of the late comedian on Thursday's episode This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of The Masked Singer. Unlike a Thanksgiving plate, which can be loaded up with as many dishes as you want, only two acts could advance on Thursday's Masked Singer semi-finals. Judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke helped decide which act — between Lambs, Harp or Snowstorm — would go home to the finals. Harp kicked off the Thanksgiving episode by sharing who she feels grateful...
Marvel's Scarlett Johansson lines up first major TV role
Marvel star Scarlett Johansson is set to feature in and executive produce a new Prime Video thriller series. An adaptation of John Katzenbach's 1992 novel of the same name, Just Cause marks the Marriage Story actress' first lead TV role and has had a straight-to-series order (via Deadline). The book's...
Jennifer Grey Shares New Details About Dirty Dancing Sequel And 'Original' Characters Like Baby Returning
Jennifer Grey talks about the latest updates of the Dirty Dancing sequel that involve the original characters returning.
Selma Blair Says Christina Applegate Is "Brilliant and Beautiful as Ever" Amid MS Battle
Longtime friends Selma Blair and Christina Applegate are supporting each other through their journeys with multiple sclerosis (MS). After the "Dancing With the Stars" season finale on Nov. 21, Blair spoke about her friendship with Applegate and how the two have leaned on each other during their respective battles with the condition. After exiting "DWTS" early due to health concerns, Blair, who was diagnosed with MS in 2018, had returned for a beautiful final performance.
Ben McKenzie Wants The O.C. Cast to Be on The White Lotus – and Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke Agree!
Ben McKenzie is ready to pack his bags and head to the White Lotus: "Let's do this" Ben McKenzie has given his seal of approval to the suggestion that the cast of The O.C. join The White Lotus. On Monday, the actor joined the recent meme where TV fans have been posting photos of beloved small-screen characters they want to "send" to the high-end fictional resort from the HBO series. McKenzie, 44, tweeted an old cast shot of his early 2000s teen drama with the caption: "Let's do...
Scarlett Johansson Just Had a Baby — How Much Is the ‘Black Widow’ Star Worth?
Scarlett Johansson is one of the most famous & wealth actresses in the world, starring in many popular movies. Find out how much the Black Widow star is worth.
Why Val Kilmer Was Forced to Pull Out of Disney+’s Willow Series
Watch: Stars Who Exited Hit TV Shows: Law & Order, Grey's Anatomy & More. Madmartigan's return was closer than we thought. The new Disney+ series Willow, premiering Nov. 30 on the streamer, is based on the 1988 fantasy adventure movie of the same name. In the film, Val Kilmer played the role of hunky swordsman Madmartigan who helped the titular Willow (Warwick Davis) on his epic journey.
Dirty Dancing Star Confirms Characters Returning for New Sequel
Decades after the release of Dirty Dancing, a much-anticipated sequel is set to arrive in theaters in 2024 with the sequel seeing Jennifer Grey reprising her iconic role of Baby. However, Grey's Baby won't be the only returning Dirty Dancing character fans will get to see in the sequel. Grey told Extra (via PEOPLE) that not only is filming on the project set to kick off in the spring, but there will be some familiar faces in the. new film.
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Val Kilmer wasn't written out of new Willow series until just before production
It wouldn't be Willow without Madmartigan. At least that's how showrunner Jonathan Kasdan felt about the devilishly handsome and roguish hero played by Val Kilmer in the original 1988 film. So much so that Madmartigan still remains an important presence in Kasdan's new Willow series on Disney+, his name, legacy, and children a key element of the plot.
Austin Butler Sets 'SNL' Hosting Debut Amid 'Elvis' Oscar Buzz
Austin Butler fans hoping to see the Elvis star's comedy chops will get their chance in December. The actor, who previously had a breakout role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, will host the Dec. 17 episode of Saturday Night Live. Butler was one of three SNL hosts NBC announced on Tuesday.
‘Babylon’ Trailer: Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt & Diego Calva Lead Damien Chazelle’s Old Hollywood Epic – Update
UPDATED, 12:02 p.m.: Paramount has unveiled a new trailer for Babylon — the latest awards contender from filmmaker Damien Chazelle, which opens wide on December 23rd. Read more about the film below; watch the trailer above. PREVIOUSLY, SEPTEMBER 13: First at April’s CinemaCon, and then June’s CineEurope, exhibition got a glimpse of Damien Chazelle’s upcoming Hollywood-set period extravaganza Babylon. On Monday, Paramount showed off the trailer at TIFF, and today dropped it for the rest of the world – check it out above. The La La Land Oscar-winner’s latest is led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva and is billed as an...
