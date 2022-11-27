ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Joy Behar Says Her Own Daughter Asked Her to Never Talk About Her On ‘The View’

Few topics are off limits at The View — after all, this is the show where we’ve heard the phrases “weenie pic” and “there’s a light in my vagina” — but for Joy Behar, one subject is strictly banned: her daughter. The co-host revealed on today’s episode that she’s not allowed to mention Eve Behar, whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Behar, on the daytime talk show.
toofab.com

Howard Stern Accuses Oprah Winfrey of 'Showing Off' Wealth While 'There Are People Struggling Out There'

"She kinda likes to show it off, which is something I'm not comfortable with." Howard Stern called out Oprah Winfrey's social media activity, accusing her of being a show-off. On his radio show this morning, he stated that Winfrey is "not embarrassed by her wealth at all," before claiming she "loves showing it off on Instagram" by highlighting her sprawling farm in Montecito, California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

'The View' Cohost Sunny Hostin Sparks Controversy After Comparing Women Who Vote Republican To 'Roaches'

The View cohosts are known for broaching controversial subjects and getting into heated debates when it comes to politics, and the Thursday, November 3, episode of the popular chat-fest was no different. Sunny Hostin sparked controversy among the panel when she compared women who vote with a certain political leaning to household pests."The abortion issue. I read a poll that white, suburban women are now voting going to vote Republican," Hostin shared. "It's almost like roaches voting for Raid. They are voting against their own self-interest."CAST OF 'THE VIEW' IGNORES ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN DURING COMMERCIAL BREAKS, CLAIMS EYEWITNESS: 'SHE STOOD...
The Independent

Brooke Shields says she felt ‘taken advantage of’ during 1981 interview with Barbara Walters

Brooke Shields has revealed that she felt “taken advantage of” during her 1981 interview with Barbara Walters.The former supermodel, 57, opened up about her problematic interview experiences during the early years of her modelling career while speaking to Drew Barrymore on Tuesday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.During the show, Shields reflected on one interview that took place when she was 10 years old, during which she said the interviewer asked the “same question repeatedly,” despite answering the question truthfully.“I had to watch an interview of when I was 10 or something like that, and this woman asked the...
OK! Magazine

Dr. Oz Blacklisted By Hollywood Execs As He Tries To Revive TV Show After Failed Senate Bid: 'He's Not Wanted Anymore'

Is Dr. Mehmet Oz's empire crumbling? After the star's recent Senate bid loss, the father-of-four is trying to pick up the pieces and reignite his TV career — but it looks like that will be much easier said than done."No one in the mainstream will touch him," a source disclosed to Radar. "You can’t alienate half of your audience with a political stance and expect to bring in an audience on your return to television."While the insider said Oz "impressed" execs over at Fox News and Newsmax, no deals were ever made. And though it's reported he'll be invited for...
Rolling Stone

Will Smith Talks ‘Horrific’ Oscars Slap in First Late Night Interview Since Incident: ‘That Is Not Who I Want to Be’

After shocking audiences by slapping comedian Chris Rock during a live broadcast of the Academy Awards, Will Smith returned to late-night television on Monday and sat down with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show. The interview comes eight months after the Oscars controversy and a series of online statements regarding the incident. When Noah asked Smith about his experience following the infamous moment, Smith said it was a “horrific night.” “There’s many nuances and complexities to it. But at the end of the day, I just — I lost it, you know?” the actor continued. “I was going through something that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy