Read full article on original website
Related
Joy Behar Says Her Own Daughter Asked Her to Never Talk About Her On ‘The View’
Few topics are off limits at The View — after all, this is the show where we’ve heard the phrases “weenie pic” and “there’s a light in my vagina” — but for Joy Behar, one subject is strictly banned: her daughter. The co-host revealed on today’s episode that she’s not allowed to mention Eve Behar, whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Behar, on the daytime talk show.
‘The View’: Joy Behar Shocked That “Two Idiots” Todd and Julie Chrisley Are Going to Prison While Donald Trump is “Walking Free”
The View is the latest to weigh in on the Chrisley legal drama. After reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to 12 and seven years in federal prison, respectively, Joy Behar was quick to compare their case to Donald Trump and his tax woes. The couple, who...
The View’s Ana Navarro blasts ‘stop saying that’ at co-host Joy Behar in fiery moment during live show
THE View’s Ana Navarra has snapped at her co-host Joy Behar in a tense live TV moment on Wednesday. The eye-opening moment came as the panelists discussed Donald Trump’s recent announcement that he is running for president in 2024. Things first got fiery on The View when Joy,...
Miley Cyrus made Jimmy Kimmel squirm with her exposed skin then explained why that's a problem
Most late-night talk show guests show up wearing more than just a rainbow sequin cape. But they're not Miley Cyrus. It wasn't just the sparkles that distracted Jimmy Kimmel when Miley stopped by his show on Aug. 26 ahead of her appearance as host of the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.
Captain Sully and Whoopi Goldberg are among the latest celebrities announcing they quit Twitter after Elon Musk takeover
Multiple celebrities say they have quit Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk's takeover. Musk's $44 billion deal to buy the social-media platform closed at the end of October. Some public figures have expressed concern over what the billionaire would do with the platform. Celebrities are starting to quit Twitter...
Jimmy Kimmel Says Trump Jokes Cost Him Fans, Was Prepared To Quit If ABC Demanded A Cease-Fire
Jimmy Kimmel says he lost half his fanbase when he began making pointedly critical jokes about Donald Trump, and that he was prepared to quit Jimmy Kimmel Live! if ABC execs demanded he go easy on the then-president. “Ten years ago, among Republicans, I was the most popular talk show...
‘The View’ Fans Livid Over Sara Haines Moderating in Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar’s Absence: “I Don’t Want No Damn Sara Moderating”
Fans couldn’t help but notice that two essential co-hosts were missing from today’s episode of The View — and many weren’t happy with the show’s choice to step in as moderator. While Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg typically take off on opposite days, leaving Ana...
purewow.com
Ryan Seacrest’s ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ Replacement This Week Did So Well She’s Back for Day 3
While Ryan Seacrest is off enjoying day three of his morning show break, Kelly Ripa brought back a special guest co-host who’s been so great to watch over the last few episodes of Live with Kelly and Ryan. The producers of Live shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the latest...
Why Is Whoopi Goldberg Missing From ‘The View’? Longtime Host’s Absence Explained
Fans of The View have gotten used to seeing Whoopi Goldberg moderate conversations during the daytime program. In November 2022, the EGOT winner was noticeably missing from the show for a few days, leading viewers to question her absence. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to Whoopi. Why Did...
toofab.com
Howard Stern Accuses Oprah Winfrey of 'Showing Off' Wealth While 'There Are People Struggling Out There'
"She kinda likes to show it off, which is something I'm not comfortable with." Howard Stern called out Oprah Winfrey's social media activity, accusing her of being a show-off. On his radio show this morning, he stated that Winfrey is "not embarrassed by her wealth at all," before claiming she "loves showing it off on Instagram" by highlighting her sprawling farm in Montecito, California.
'The View' Cohost Sunny Hostin Sparks Controversy After Comparing Women Who Vote Republican To 'Roaches'
The View cohosts are known for broaching controversial subjects and getting into heated debates when it comes to politics, and the Thursday, November 3, episode of the popular chat-fest was no different. Sunny Hostin sparked controversy among the panel when she compared women who vote with a certain political leaning to household pests."The abortion issue. I read a poll that white, suburban women are now voting going to vote Republican," Hostin shared. "It's almost like roaches voting for Raid. They are voting against their own self-interest."CAST OF 'THE VIEW' IGNORES ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN DURING COMMERCIAL BREAKS, CLAIMS EYEWITNESS: 'SHE STOOD...
Brooke Shields says she felt ‘taken advantage of’ during 1981 interview with Barbara Walters
Brooke Shields has revealed that she felt “taken advantage of” during her 1981 interview with Barbara Walters.The former supermodel, 57, opened up about her problematic interview experiences during the early years of her modelling career while speaking to Drew Barrymore on Tuesday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.During the show, Shields reflected on one interview that took place when she was 10 years old, during which she said the interviewer asked the “same question repeatedly,” despite answering the question truthfully.“I had to watch an interview of when I was 10 or something like that, and this woman asked the...
Dr. Oz Blacklisted By Hollywood Execs As He Tries To Revive TV Show After Failed Senate Bid: 'He's Not Wanted Anymore'
Is Dr. Mehmet Oz's empire crumbling? After the star's recent Senate bid loss, the father-of-four is trying to pick up the pieces and reignite his TV career — but it looks like that will be much easier said than done."No one in the mainstream will touch him," a source disclosed to Radar. "You can’t alienate half of your audience with a political stance and expect to bring in an audience on your return to television."While the insider said Oz "impressed" execs over at Fox News and Newsmax, no deals were ever made. And though it's reported he'll be invited for...
Trevor Noah Shows Off His Presidential Impressions in the Trailer for I Wish You Would
Trevor Noah is back with a new Netflix special. In the first trailer for I Wish You Would, the soon-to-be former host of The Daily Show posits that all one needs to win a United States election is a "strange voice". He then shows off impressions of John F. Kennedy, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Donald Trump.
Will Smith Talks ‘Horrific’ Oscars Slap in First Late Night Interview Since Incident: ‘That Is Not Who I Want to Be’
After shocking audiences by slapping comedian Chris Rock during a live broadcast of the Academy Awards, Will Smith returned to late-night television on Monday and sat down with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show. The interview comes eight months after the Oscars controversy and a series of online statements regarding the incident. When Noah asked Smith about his experience following the infamous moment, Smith said it was a “horrific night.” “There’s many nuances and complexities to it. But at the end of the day, I just — I lost it, you know?” the actor continued. “I was going through something that...
Comments / 0